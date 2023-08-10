About Cookies on This Site

Total No Frost (Frost Free) | Tall Fridge Freezer | 341L | GBB61SWJEC | Super White
Total No Frost (Frost Free) | Tall Fridge Freezer | 341L | GBB61SWJEC | Super White

Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™
NatureFRESH™

Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™

Enjoy fresh food and produce. Delight your senses for a joyful eating experience.
Up to 32%* Faster
DoorCooling+™

Up to 32%* Faster & Even Cooling Everywhere

The air vents located at the front of the fridge helps maintain temperature to keep your food items fresh.

*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE's Non-DoorCooling+ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+ model (GBB72NSDFN).

Keep Food Fresher for Longer
LINEARCooling™

Keep Food Fresher for Longer

The LG Inverter Linear Compressor helps maintain the appearance and taste of fresh products for longer by reducing temperature fluctuations.

See the Freshness

Smell the Freshness

Taste the Freshness

24 Hours Even Cooling

24 Hours Even Cooling

Precise Temperature Control.

*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment between LGE models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0.5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0.5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0.5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0.5℃) and Top Freezer B606S(±1.0℃).
*No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.

Moist Balance Crisper™

Moist Balance Crisper™

Moist Balance Crisper™ is an innovative lattice-patterned box cover which maintains the moisture at the optimal level. This keeps your fruit fresh and vegetables crisp for longer.
Elegant and Practical Minimalism
Premium and Compact Design

Elegant and Practical Minimalism

The new bottom freezer is the epitome of refinement in both function and style. It has a minimalist design that maximizes elegance and convenience. Now, enjoy both practicality and luxury in your own kitchen.

DIMENSIONS

Key Spec

Volume Total (L)

341

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

595x1860x682

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

253

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

E

Compressor Type

SmartInverterCompressor

InstaView

No

Door-in-Door

No

Plumbing

NoPlumbingrequired

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Finish (Door)

SuperWhite

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

E

Product Type

FridgeFreezer

Standard/Counter Depth

Standard

CAPACITY

Volume Total (L)

341

Volume Freezer (L)

107

Volume Refrigerator (L)

234

Volume Chiller Compartment (L)

0

Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

0

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)

1860

Height to Top of Case (mm)

1750

Depth without door (mm)

615

Depth with handle (mm)

682

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

595x1860x682

Product Weight (kg)

70

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Internal LED Display

Dot

Express Freeze

Yes

External LCD Display

No

External LED Display

No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

SuperWhite

Handle Type

SidePocket

Door (Material)

PCM

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Automatic Ice Maker

No

Ice & Water Dispenser

No

Ice Maker_Manual

Tray

Plumbing

NoPlumbingrequired

Water Only Dispenser

No

Craft ice

No

FEATURES

DoorCooling+

Yes

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

Linear Cooling

Yes

Star Rating

****

PERFORMANCE

Climate Class

SN-T

Compressor Type

SmartInverterCompressor

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

253

Sound Power (dB)

35

Sound Power (Grade)

B

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Bottle(Wine) Rack

No

Door Basket_Non-transparent

0

Door Basket_Transparent

3

Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

No

Fresh 0 Zone

No

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)

No

Refrigerator Light

LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes(3)

Vegetable Box

Yes(2)

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Basket_Non-transparent

No

Door Basket_Transparent

No

Drawer_Freezer

Yes(3)

Freezer Light

No

Shelf_Tempered Glass

No

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091712387

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(GBB61SWJEC)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(GBB61SWJEC)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(GBB61SWJEC)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (GBB61SWJEC)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (GBB61SWJEC)
