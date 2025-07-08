Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
381L NatureFRESH Fridge Freezer, Metal Sorbet
Product Information Sheet

381L NatureFRESH Fridge Freezer, Metal Sorbet
GBB92MBB3P

381L NatureFRESH Fridge Freezer, Metal Sorbet

GBB92MBB3P
  • front view
  • front view door open with food
  • front view door open without food
  • Linear Cooling
  • Air-flow
  • No frost
  • front view top door open with food
  • Ice tray
  • LED display
  • food view
  • food view
  • Ice tray
  • Side view door open with food
  • Side view door open without food
  • Side view
Key Features

  • Linear Cooling™ limits temperature fluctuation within ±0.5℃ maintaining freshness longer
  • DoorCooling⁺™ cools more evenly and faster than conventional systems, preserving freshness
  • The FRESHBalancer™ drawer gives settings for fruit or vegetables, keeping optimal humidity
  • FRESHConverter™ is a drawer for veg, fish and meat, where control the optimal temperature
  • The Smart Inverter Compressor checks actual demand and supplies optimum amounts of cooling
  • Total No Frost cools faster through multiple air vents with a frost-free environment.
Quiet Mark

Quiet Mark

Fridge Freezers

Kitchen image with refrigerator and energy efficiency badge.

Best energy efficiency

Save on your electricity bill with our new model, which is 20% more efficient compared to the standard energy "A" rating.

*Best energy efficiency model among combined fridge freezer products in EU as of Aug 25th 2023. Energy efficiency index defined according to regulation (EU)2019/2016.

**20% lower Energy Efficiency Index than the limit for the A energy efficiency class according to the EU Regulation 2019/2016.

Summary

DIMENSIONS

GBB92MBB3P

Key Spec

  • Volume Total (L)

    381

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    88

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    A

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Metal Sorbet

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    A

  • Product Type

    B/Freezer

  • Standard/Counter Depth

    Counter Depth

CAPACITY

  • Volume Total (L)

    381

  • Volume Freezer (L)

    107

  • Volume Refrigerator (L)

    233

  • Volume Chiller Compartment (L)

    41

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Internal LED Display

    Yes [Inner Dot Display]

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Metal Sorbet

  • Handle Type

    Pocket (Clad)

  • Door (Material)

    PCM

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    F/R Metal

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Normal Ice Tray

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

FEATURES

  • DoorCooling+

    Yes

  • Linear Cooling

    Yes

  • Star Rating

    ****

PERFORMANCE

  • Climate Class

    N

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    88

  • Sound Power (dB)

    29

  • Sound Power (Grade)

    A

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Bottle(Wine) Rack

    Full

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    4

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    No

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

  • Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)

    No

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Folding shelf

    1-step folding

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Drawer_Freezer

    3 Transparent

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096072080

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Depth without door (mm)

    608

  • Height to Top of Case (mm)

    2030

  • Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)

    2030

  • Product Weight (kg)

    111

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    114

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    595 x 2030 x 675

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

