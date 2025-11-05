About Cookies on This Site

375L Fridge-freezer Freestanding, Black
UKEU
Product Information Sheet

375L Fridge-freezer Freestanding, Black

UKEU
Product Information Sheet

375L Fridge-freezer Freestanding, Black

GBBS524AEV
Key Features

  • DoorCooling⁺™ cools more evenly and faster than conventional systems, preserving freshness.
  • Linear Cooling™ limits temperature fluctuation within ±0.5℃ maintaining freshness longer.
  • Total No Frost cools faster through multiple air vents with a frost-free environment.
  • The Smart Inverter Compressor checks actual demand and supplies optimum amounts of cooling.
  • Control remotely with LG ThinQ. AI Smart Learner modifies the operation on your unique use.
  • Zero Clearance doors open fully without needing side space – perfect for any kitchen space.
More
Quiet Mark

Quiet Mark

Fridge Freezers

5 year warranty

5 Year Warranty

Fridge Freezers

Matte black lg bottom freezer (GBBS726CEV) built into grey cabinets beside marble countertop with induction cooktop and large window on right

Kitchen with LG bottom freezer with InstaView installed

Fits Your Lifestyle, Maxes Freshness

LG bottom freezer (GBBS726CEV) installed flush in tall grey cabinets with blue arrows pointing to top side and front surfaces

Seamless Fit

LG bottom freezer (GBBS726CEV) with smartphone showing ThinQ app in front and glowing light blue AI icon beside fridge

AI Features

LG bottom freezer (GBBS726CEV) interior view with shelves of fruits vegetables drinks and snacks with blue airflow lines from left side

Max Freshness

LG bottom freezer (GBBS726CEV) fully open with upper fridge compartment showing food in drawers with blue overlays and arrows highlighting spacious interior

Max Storage Efficiency

Zero Clearance

Designed to fit every kitchen

Open wide even near the wall or in tight spaces with Zero Clearance

Kitchen with LG bottom freezer with InstaView installed

Premium Flat Door

Sleek and modern look for a seamless fit

Enjoy a premium flat door design and spacious interior that bring refined elegance and practicality to your modern kitchen.

LG matte black fridge freezer (GBBS726CEV) built into grey kitchen cabinetry with wine cellar on left and range with utensils on right

AI Features

Smarter cooling for optimised energy with LG ThinQ™ ¹⁾

LG bottom freezer (GBBS726CEV) in living space with night city view overlaid with AI Saving Mode graphic and fluctuating energy chart

AI Saving Mode

Optimised cooling during low-use times

The AI Saving Mode2) analyses your usage patterns over a 3-week period and identifies when the refrigerator door is opened less frequently, reducing energy consumption while keeping your food fresh.¹⁾

LG bottom freezer (GBBS726CEV) beside light grey cabinets in living space with river view overlaid with graph and AI Fresh icon

AI Fresh

Proactive cooling for frequent door openings

Minimises temperature rises during frequent door-opening times with data-driven analysis, intensifying cooling two hours beforehand based on detailed usage patterns.¹⁾

*In case that Fridge Room's  setting temp is 1℃ or 2℃,  this function will not be activated.

LG bottom freezer (GBBS726CEV) upper door slightly open with red wave graphic showing open door icon and alert icon together

Detecting Slight Door Opening

Stay fresh with smart door alerts

Detecting Slight Door Opening¹⁾ ensures your groceries stay fresh and minimises energy waste by alerting you to improper door closures.

Max Freshness

Precise cooling, consistent freshness

LinearCooling™ keeps food fresher for longer by reducing temperature fluctuations and preserving its taste and appearance.

LG fridge freezer (GBBS726CEV) graphic showing fresh tomato after 7 days with blue fluctuation graph and text ±0.5°C

LinearCooling™ 

LG fridge freezer (GBBS726CEV) graphic showing wilted tomato after 7 days with red fluctuation graph and text ±1.0°C

Conventional

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the weight reduction rate of vegetables between the model with linear cooling and the model without linear cooling, the model with linear cooling showed a lower weight reduction rate.

LG bottom freezer (GBBS726CEV) open with light blue air flowing from left vent toward door baskets storing fruits bottles and containers

DoorCooling+™

Deliver freshness faster to door basket

Drinks and food stay fresh with the fast performance of DoorCooling+™ ³⁾.

LG bottom freezer (GBBS726CEV) Fresh Balancer storing lettuce bell pepper orange and apples with arrows up and down and Moist Balance Crisper close up

FRESHBalancer™

Humidity care for fruits and vegetables

FRESH Balancer™ maintains the humidity of your fruits and vegetables with the Moist balance Crisperr™, helping to keep them fresh.

*Based on LG internal test (ambient temperature of 25℃, normal humidity, Freezer at -18°C, Refrigerator at 4°C ), measured weight loss of water after 24 hours.

FRESHConverter+™

Food storage with flexible temperature settings

No more worrying about temperature — FRESHConverter™ 4)lets you easily adjust settings to suit different types of food.

      

        

     

Max Storage Efficiency

Max capacity, smartly organised

Maximise storage efficiency with smart, neat solutions that keep your food fresh.

LG fridge freezer (GBBS726CEV) interior view with fruits on top shelf wine bottles in middle and more fruits on bottom shelf

LG fridge freezer (GBBS726CEV) interior view with fruits on top shelf wine bottles in middle and more fruits on bottom shelf

LG fridge freezer (GBBS726CEV) close up of wine rack holding four bottles and box of macarons with rack design magnified in circular image

Wine Rack

Use your space wisely, from wine to more

One shelf for both bottles and daily essentials - efficiently organised with no space wasted.

LG fridge freezer (GBBS726CEV) shelf highlighted in blue with arrows up and down right image shows folded shelf holding two water bottles

Retractable Shelf

Make room when you need it

Extra space for large or tall ingredients, enhancing flexibility and ease of storage.

Flexible storage, neatly arranged

Thoughtfully designed shelves and accessories help you keep your fridge neat while adapting to your needs.

Adjustable Shelf

Maximized space efficiency with seven adjustable height levels

LG bottom freezer (GBBS726CEV) matte black front view in bright room with vertical blinds with 10 year compressor warranty and Energy Efficiency A icons below

LG bottom freezer (GBBS726CEV) matte black front view in bright room with vertical blinds with 10 year compressor warranty and Energy Efficiency A icons below

Better Energy Efficiency

Fits Your Lifestyle, Maxes Freshness

The LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ adjusts cooling power as needed, reducing energy use while operating quietly and reliably. It also comes with a 10-year warranty.

 

Disclaimer

 

1)LG ThinQ™ 

-To use ThinQ features, you need to install the 'LG ThinQ' app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and connect to Wi-Fi. LG ThinQ™ app available on compatible Android 9.0 or higher, iOS 16.0 or higher smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ™ required.

-LG ThinQ™ functions may vary depending on the product and country.

 

2)AI Saving Mode

-The AI saving mode can be adjusted in two stages (up to 1% for stage 1 and up to 5% for stage 2), and the savings rate varies depending on the product's energy rating and specifications.

-The AI savings rate for each stage may vary depending on actual usage conditions.

-The specific test details for the savings rate are as follows:

1.Test Model: GBBW322CEV

2.Test Conditions: Freezer at -18°C, Refrigerator at 3°C, No Load

3. Installation Conditions: Room temperature at 25°C, humidity at 55%

4.Test Method: 8-hour opening, 16-hour no opening Total opening times during the opening hours: Refrigerator 28 times, Freezer 6 times Energy results for each AI saving mode stage over 3 days are converted to 24-hour energy consumption and compared.

5. When using the AI saving mode, the frost removal cycle and compressor speed may be adjusted according to the surrounding environment. Applying stage 2 may result in an increase in internal temperature of the freezer and refrigerator.

6. The test results have been verified by TÜV Rheinland Inc. using their specified testing method, but they may vary depending on the actual usage environment.

7. The AI saving mode is only supported through the LG ThinQ app, and LG ThinQ may have some limitations in terms of supported environments and usage methods.

 

3)DoorCooling+™

-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the cooling down rate of a water container placed in the top basket from 25 °C to 6 °C, DoorCooling+™ showed a 15.1% faster cooling rate when open than when closed.  

-DoorCooling+™ stops when the door is opened.  

-The results may vary in actual usage. Applicable models only.

 

4)FRESHConverter™ 

-The temperature setting can be changed by pressing the select button. There are three different modes: Meat (-3℃), Fish (0℃), and Cheese (2℃)

-Based on LG Internal  test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring average  temperature fluctuation in the FRESHConverter+™ compartment with No load and 25℃ setting. 

-The results may vary depending on changes in the outside temperature or the indoor temperature setting.

FAQ

Q.

What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

A.

When choosing an LG fridge freezer, consider key factors like storage space, energy efficiency, and smart cooling technology.

LG’s smart and neat solutions help maximise storage efficiency while keeping your food fresh*.

 

Look for innovations like LinearCooling™ to help maintain more stable temperatures throughout the fridge and DoorCooling+™ to help cool items in the door.

LG’s premium flat door design and a choice of modern colours and finishes also add a stylish touch to your kitchen.

 

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the weight reduction rate of vegetables between the model with linear cooling and the model without linear cooling, the model with linear cooling showed a lower weight reduction rate.

Q.

What size Fridge Freezer do I need?

A.

The right Fridge Freezer size depends on your household and storage needs. As a general guide:

 

-Tall fridge freezers, with a capacity of 304–387L, are ideal for 1–2 people.

-Slim multi-door models, with 506–530L, suit families of 3–4.

-For larger households, multi-door or American-style models, with 635–750L of storage, are a good choice.

 

Consider how often you shop, how much fresh vs frozen food you store, and your available kitchen space when selecting the appropriate capacity.

Q.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?

A.

Use the control panel on the door or inside the fridge to set the desired temperature for your fridge or freezer. On supported models, you may also use the LG ThinQ app on your smartphone to change the temperature setting remotely. 

Q.

What does it mean for a fridge freezer to be frost-free?

A.

Frost forms when water vapour hits ice-cold cooling coils, then condenses into water, which immediately freezes. A frost-free fridge uses a timer to regularly turn on a heating coil around the cooling coil to melt the ice, automatically preventing frost buildup.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

GBBS524AEV

Key Spec

  • CAPACITY - Volume Total (L)

    375

  • PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    112

  • BASIC SPEC - ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    A

  • PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • FEATURES - InstaView

    No

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

    Essence Black Steel

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    A

  • Product Type

    B/Freezer

CAPACITY

  • Volume Total (L)

    375

  • Volume Freezer (L)

    113

  • Volume Refrigerator (L)

    225

  • Volume Chiller Compartment (L)

    37

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Internal LED Display

    LED Display

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Essence Black Steel

  • Handle Type

    Horizontal Pocket

  • Door (Material)

    VCM

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    R Metal

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Normal Ice Tray

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

FEATURES

  • DoorCooling+

    Yes

  • InstaView

    No

  • Linear Cooling

    Yes

PERFORMANCE

  • Climate Class

    T

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    112

  • Sound Power (dB)

    29

  • Sound Power (Grade)

    A

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Bottle(Wine) Rack

    Full

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    4

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

  • Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)

    No

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Folding shelf

    1-step folding

  • Vegetable Box (Fresh Zone)

    No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Drawer_Freezer

    3 Transparent

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096560303

COMPLIANCE

  • The security update is supported for

    5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Depth without door (mm)

    608

  • Depth with handle (mm)

    674

  • Height to Top of Case (mm)

    2030

  • Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)

    2030

  • Product Weight (kg)

    97

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    104

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    597 x 2030 x 674

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

