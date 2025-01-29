Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
349L InstaView™ Fridge Freezer, Essence Black Steel
  After having purchased, register for your 5 year warranty here

349L InstaView™ Fridge Freezer, Essence Black Steel

GBG5160CEV

349L InstaView™ Fridge Freezer, Essence Black Steel

Key Features

  • InstaView™
  • Linear Cooling™
  • DoorCooling+™
  • FRESHConverter™
  • Smart Inverter Compressor
  • Total No Frost
Fridge Freezers

Kitchen with LG bottom freezer with InstaView installed

Reflecting your lifestyle

Flat door refrigerator integrated into kitchen cabinets, completing the sealess look.

Premium design

Seamless design, well-fitting form

Hands holding a bowl filled with fresh vegetables on a table.

LinearCooling™

Seals in freshness longer

Comparison of frozen fruit containers without and with frost.

Total No Frost

Prime temperature, evenly spread

Fresh food-filled refrigerator with open door and logo images for warranty and smart inverter.

Enhanced energy efficiency 

Energy-consciousness suited to your lifestyle

InstaView™

Knock twice to see inside

Knock twice on the newly designed InstaView™ door lets you see inside without opening the door.

Seamless design, well-fitting rorm

Completing your kitchen in sleek, modern fashion

Furnish your minimal kitchen with a flat-door design, snug cabinet-fitted refrigerator that can be installed right into the wall to blend in seamlessly.

Modern kitchen with a refrigerator that blends seamlessly into surrounding cabinetry, resembling a built-in model.

FoodCover

Beautiful on the inside

Lock cold air behind the FoodCover. Reduce clutter and keep your fridge looking sleek, inside and out.

Designed with a food cover, the refrigerator helps retain cold air even when the door is open.

Reversible door

Door flexibility to fit your space

The reversible door gives you freedom to adjust which direction the door opens to suit your layout preferences.

The refrigerator is shown with the door opening to the left instead of the more common right to show it is customizable

Aerial view of refrigerator installed next to wall with zero clearance of door hinge.

Zero clearance

Close-up of soft LED lighting, effectively distributing light throughout the refrigerator and making it easy on the eyes.

Soft LED lighting

Inside view of the refrigerator with metallic decoration.

Metallic decoration

LinearCooling™

Seals in farm freshness longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in flavor and keeping food fresh for up to 7 days1).

Close-up of air vents located at the front of the refrigerator, ensuring efficient and even cooling.

DoorCooling⁺ ™

Delivers freshness evenly & faster

DoorCooling⁺ ™ provides faster cooling that distributes evenly to door sides. This not only keeps drinks cooler2) but with special air vents, allows freshness no matter where in the fridge food is placed.

Adjustable temperatures

FRESHConverter™ retains the right temperature for each item or food group such as meat, fish, and vegetables.

Close-up of vegetable-filled fresh converter, set at proper temperature for fruit and vegetables options.

A blast of cold air in an instant

Express Cool refreshes and retains freshness with a speedy, powerful blast of cold air.

Close-up of the express cool button located at the top of the refrigerator.

Fresher and easier with Multi Air Flow

Total No Frost maintains freshness with Multi Air Flow in every corner. It frees you from having to remove frost manually.

No-frost freezer with even cooling and circulated cold air to keep food fresh in all corners.

Energy efficient & durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level, with 10 years peace of mind.

logo images for warranty and smart inverter.

*The product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

 

1)LinearCooling™

-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment of LBD33BLM. No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.

-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling™ model LBD33BLM. The result may vary in actual usage.

-Applicable models only.

 

2)DoorCooling⁺ ™

-Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-DoorCooling⁺ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling⁺ model (GBB72NSDFN).

-DoorCooling⁺ ™ is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.

FAQ

Q.

Is a double door fridge useful?

A.

Also known as Combi fridge freezers, double door fridges offer the convenience of having a separate freezer section for all your frozen foods. LG Combi fridge freezers have 70% fridge space on top of 30% freezer space, giving you easy access to the more frequently used fridge.

Q.

What are the benefits of an InstaView™ fridge?

A.

With LG's ingenious InstaView™ technology, there’s no need to open the door of your LG Fridge to see what’s inside. Simply knock twice on the tinted glass panel and it illuminates to let you check its contents. Why? So you don't have to open the door that can lead to loss of cold air; this way helps keep fridge temperature stable which helps keep food fresher for longer and helps limit energy usage required to bring the temperature back down after losing cold air. It's the simple and efficient way to check what’s inside your LG Fridge without opening the door.

Q.

What does it mean when a fridge freezer is frost-free?

A.

Frost forms when water vapour hits ice-cold cooling coils, condenses into water and then immediately freezes. A frost-free fridge uses a timer to regularly turn on a heating coil around the cooling coil to melt off the ice, thus automatically preventing frost build-up.

Q.

How to change the temperature setting on an LG fridge freezer?

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set the desired temperature for your fridge or freezer. On supported models, you may also use the LG ThinQ™ App on your smartphone to change the temperature setting remotely.

Q.

What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

A.

First and foremost, make sure it’s LG. Once you’ve decided on a type that best suits your needs and home environment (American style, multi-door or Combi), look for innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a water and ice dispenser (preferably with UVnano™ for auto-cleaning) or folding shelves. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.

Summary

DIMENSIONS

GBG5160CEV-D

Key Spec

  • Volume Total (L)

    349

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    172

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    C

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Essence Black Steel

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    C

  • Product Type

    B/Freezer

CAPACITY

  • Volume Total (L)

    349

  • Volume Freezer (L)

    110

  • Volume Refrigerator (L)

    195

  • Volume Chiller Compartment (L)

    44

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Internal LED Display

    LED Display

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Essence Black Steel

  • Handle Type

    Horizontal Pocket

  • Door (Material)

    VCM

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    R Metal

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Normal Ice Tray

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

FEATURES

  • DoorCooling+

    Yes

  • Linear Cooling

    Yes

PERFORMANCE

  • Climate Class

    T

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    172

  • Sound Power (dB)

    35

  • Sound Power (Grade)

    B

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Bottle(Wine) Rack

    No

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    3

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    No

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

  • Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)

    No

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Folding shelf

    No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Drawer_Freezer

    3 Transparent

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096099629

COMPLIANCE

  • The security update is supported for

    5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Depth without door (mm)

    610

  • Depth with handle (mm)

    676

  • Height to Top of Case (mm)

    1860

  • Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)

    1860

  • Product Weight (kg)

    102

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    109

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    595 x 1860 x 676

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

