Fridge Freezers
Reflecting your lifestyle
Premium design
Seamless design, well-fitting form
LinearCooling™
Seals in freshness longer
Total No Frost
Prime temperature, evenly spread
Enhanced energy efficiency
Energy-consciousness suited to your lifestyle
InstaView™
Knock twice to see inside
Knock twice on the newly designed InstaView™ door lets you see inside without opening the door.
Seamless design, well-fitting rorm
Completing your kitchen in sleek, modern fashion
Furnish your minimal kitchen with a flat-door design, snug cabinet-fitted refrigerator that can be installed right into the wall to blend in seamlessly.
Modern kitchen with a refrigerator that blends seamlessly into surrounding cabinetry, resembling a built-in model.
FoodCover
Beautiful on the inside
Lock cold air behind the FoodCover. Reduce clutter and keep your fridge looking sleek, inside and out.
Reversible door
Door flexibility to fit your space
The reversible door gives you freedom to adjust which direction the door opens to suit your layout preferences.
LinearCooling™
Seals in farm freshness longer
LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in flavor and keeping food fresh for up to 7 days1).
Adjustable temperatures
FRESHConverter™ retains the right temperature for each item or food group such as meat, fish, and vegetables.
Close-up of vegetable-filled fresh converter, set at proper temperature for fruit and vegetables options.
A blast of cold air in an instant
Express Cool refreshes and retains freshness with a speedy, powerful blast of cold air.
Close-up of the express cool button located at the top of the refrigerator.
Fresher and easier with Multi Air Flow
Total No Frost maintains freshness with Multi Air Flow in every corner. It frees you from having to remove frost manually.
Energy efficient & durable
LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level, with 10 years peace of mind.
1)LinearCooling™
-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment of LBD33BLM. No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.
-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling™ model LBD33BLM. The result may vary in actual usage.
-Applicable models only.
2)DoorCooling⁺ ™
-Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-DoorCooling⁺ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling⁺ model (GBB72NSDFN).
-DoorCooling⁺ ™ is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.
Is a double door fridge useful?
Also known as Combi fridge freezers, double door fridges offer the convenience of having a separate freezer section for all your frozen foods. LG Combi fridge freezers have 70% fridge space on top of 30% freezer space, giving you easy access to the more frequently used fridge.
What are the benefits of an InstaView™ fridge?
With LG's ingenious InstaView™ technology, there’s no need to open the door of your LG Fridge to see what’s inside. Simply knock twice on the tinted glass panel and it illuminates to let you check its contents. Why? So you don't have to open the door that can lead to loss of cold air; this way helps keep fridge temperature stable which helps keep food fresher for longer and helps limit energy usage required to bring the temperature back down after losing cold air. It's the simple and efficient way to check what’s inside your LG Fridge without opening the door.
What does it mean when a fridge freezer is frost-free?
Frost forms when water vapour hits ice-cold cooling coils, condenses into water and then immediately freezes. A frost-free fridge uses a timer to regularly turn on a heating coil around the cooling coil to melt off the ice, thus automatically preventing frost build-up.
How to change the temperature setting on an LG fridge freezer?
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set the desired temperature for your fridge or freezer. On supported models, you may also use the LG ThinQ™ App on your smartphone to change the temperature setting remotely.
What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?
First and foremost, make sure it’s LG. Once you’ve decided on a type that best suits your needs and home environment (American style, multi-door or Combi), look for innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a water and ice dispenser (preferably with UVnano™ for auto-cleaning) or folding shelves. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (L)
349
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
172
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
C
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Essence Black Steel
BASIC SPEC
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
C
-
Product Type
B/Freezer
CAPACITY
-
Volume Total (L)
349
-
Volume Freezer (L)
110
-
Volume Refrigerator (L)
195
-
Volume Chiller Compartment (L)
44
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Internal LED Display
LED Display
-
Express Freeze
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Essence Black Steel
-
Handle Type
Horizontal Pocket
-
Door (Material)
VCM
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
R Metal
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
-
Ice Maker_Manual
Normal Ice Tray
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
FEATURES
-
DoorCooling+
Yes
-
Linear Cooling
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Climate Class
T
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
172
-
Sound Power (dB)
35
-
Sound Power (Grade)
B
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Bottle(Wine) Rack
No
-
Door Basket_Transparent
3
-
Fresh 0 Zone
No
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
-
Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)
No
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
-
Folding shelf
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Drawer_Freezer
3 Transparent
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806096099629
COMPLIANCE
-
The security update is supported for
5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Depth without door (mm)
610
-
Depth with handle (mm)
676
-
Height to Top of Case (mm)
1860
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)
1860
-
Product Weight (kg)
102
-
Packing Weight (kg)
109
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
595 x 1860 x 676
