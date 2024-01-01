Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
R410A Split Hydro Box, 3Ø, 14kW
UK EU
R410A Split Hydro Box, 3Ø, 14kW

HN1636M NK5 + HU143MA U33

R410A Split Hydro Box, 3Ø, 14kW

45 degree right side view of a white rectangular indoor unit and an outdoor unit with two round fans displayed side by side.

  1. No risk of pipe freezing

    Refrigerant pipe robust to cold ensures no potential risk of pipe freezing even during prolonged blackouts.

  2.

    Remarkable performance in cold

    Wide operation range ensures remarkable heating performance even in an extremely cold weather.

  3.

    Low noise level

    Noise reduction technology provides quieter and more comfortable experience, increasing installation flexibility in urban areas.

All Spec

SEASONAL EFFICIENCY DATA (HEATING)

Seasonal space heating eff. class (35℃ / 55℃)

A+++/A++

Seasonal space heating efficiency (ηS) (35℃ / 55℃)

182 / 132

SCOP (35℃ / 55℃)

4.61 / 3.37

NOMINAL CAPACITY AND COP (A+7/W+35)

Heating capacity (kW)

14.00

COP

4.41

NOMINAL CAPACITY AND COP (A+2/W+35)

Heating capacity (kW)

12.00

COP

3.61

NOMINAL CAPACITY AND COP (A+7/W+55)

Heating capacity (kW)

11.50

COP

2.55

NOMINAL CAPACITY AND EER (A+35/W+18)

Cooling capacity (kW)

12.00

EER

3.90

NOMINAL CAPACITY AND EER (A+35/W+7)

Cooling capacity (kW)

8.50

EER

2.81

OPERATION RANGE (OUTDOOR AIR TEMPERATURE)

Heating & DHW (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

-25 ~ 35

Cooling (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

5 ~ 48

OPERATION RANGE (LEAVING WATER TEMPERATURE)

Heating (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

15 ~ 57

Cooling (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

5 ~ 27

DHW (Min. ~ Max.) (℃)

15 ~ 80

REFRIGERANT

Type

R410A

GWP

2,088

Precharged amount (g)

2,500

PIPING CONNECTIONS (REF./OUTDOOR UNIT)

Gas (mm (inch))

Ø 15.88 (5/8)

Liquid (mm (inch))

Ø 9.52 (3/8)

Length standard / Max. (m)

7.5 / 30

Level difference Max. (m)

30

Max. length without additional charge (m)

7.5

Mass of additional ref. charge (g/m)

40

PIPING CONNECTIONS (WATER/INDOOR UNIT)

Inlet diameter for space heating (inch)

Male PT 1"

Outlet diameter for space heating (inch)

Male PT 1"

SOUND POWER LEVEL (OUTDOOR UNIT)

Rated / low noise mode (dB(A))

64 / 62

SOUND POWER LEVEL (INDOOR UNIT)

Rated (dB(A))

44

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL AT 5M (OUTDOOR UNIT, CONVERT USING SWL)

Rated / low noise mode (dB(A))

42 / 40

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL AT 1M (INDOOR UNIT, CONVERT USING SWL)

Rated (dB(A))

36

DIMENSION

Outdoor unit (W × H × D) (mm)

950 x 1,380 x 330

Indoor unit (W × H × D) (mm)

490 × 850 × 315

WEIGHT

Outdoor unit (Empty) (kg)

85.4

Indoor unit (Empty) (kg)

41.5

EXTERIOR

Outdoor unit (Color / RAL code)

Warm gray / RAL 7044

Indoor unit (Color / RAL code)

Noble white / RAL 9016

POWER SUPPLY

Voltage, phase, frequency (V, Ø, Hz)

380-415, 3, 50

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(HU143MA)
extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(HU143MA)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(HU143MA)
extension:pdf
U.K Energy Label(HU143MA)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(HU143MA)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(HU143MA)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(HU143MA)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(HU143MA)
