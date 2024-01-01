We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3D Blu-Ray Disc™ Home Cinema System with LG Smart TV (2.1 Channel, 2 Satellite)
All Spec
KEY FEATURES
-
Room Size
Medium
-
Speaker Position
Front and Rear
-
LG SimpLink™
Yes
-
Total Power
427W
-
Front Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)
141W x 2
-
Subwoofer Sound Output (Initial Max Power)
145W(Passive)
IN & OUT
-
Front-Display
FLD
-
Front-FL Dimmer
Yes
-
Front-USB
1
-
Audio In
Portable In
-
R/Panel - Video Out
Composite
-
R/Panel - Audio Input
Audio L/R, Optical - 1
-
R/Panel - HDMI
Out-1
-
R/Panel - Radio Antenna
FM
-
R/Panel - Ethernet
RJ45
-
R/Panel - Speaker Terminal
Composing of channel: 2.1Ch, Terminal Type: Push in (Spring)
SMART TV
-
Premium Contents
Yes
-
Apps.
Yes
PLAYABLE FORMAT
-
DVD
Yes
-
CD
Yes
-
Blu-ray
Yes
-
Playable DISC Formats
BD-ROM, BD-R, BD-RE, DVD(NTSC), DVD(PAL), DVD-R, DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode), DVD+R, DVD+RW(Video mode), Audio CD, DTS-CD, CD-R/CD-RW
NETWORK
-
Wired
Yes
-
DLNA
DMP, DMR (Mobile to TV Streaming)
CONVENIENCE
-
All-in-One Search
CP, App
-
Booting
Booting Time, Instant open (disc out)
-
Mute
Yes
-
Dimmer
Yes
-
Sleep
Yes
-
Speaker Level Trim
Yes
-
Woofer Level Volume
Yes
-
Speaker Distance (channel delay)
Yes
-
A/V Sync Delay (Audio Delay)
Yes
-
Volume on TV
Yes
-
Smart Phone Remote Control Support
Yes
-
Test Tone
Yes
-
Network Firmware Update
Yes
-
External HDD Playback
Yes
VIDEO FORMAT
-
MPEG2
Yes
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Yes
-
DivX
Yes
-
DivX HD
Yes
-
MKV
Yes
-
AVCHD
Yes
-
M4V
Yes
-
RMVB
Yes
-
WMV
Yes
-
FLV
Yes
-
3GP
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT(DECODING)
-
LPCM
LPCM
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
DTS
Yes
-
DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Yes
-
MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
MP3 ID3 Tag
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
-
FLAC
Yes
VIDEO FEATURES
-
Video DAC
148MHZ/12bit
-
NTSC/PAL Hz
60Hz / 50Hz, Resolution: up to 1080p24/60Hz
-
VBI
WSS/CGMS-A/Closed Caption/Macrovsion
-
NTSC-PAL Conversion
Yes
-
HDMI 1.4
Yes
-
Deep Colour
Yes
-
xvYCC
Yes
-
Last Scene Memory
Yes
-
Photo Zoom
Yes
-
Video Enhancement
Yes
RADIO
-
Tuner Type
PLL
-
Tuning Up/Down
Yes
-
Preset Up/Down
Yes
-
Band
FM(RDS)
-
Preset Memory
50 Station
-
Clear
Yes
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Yes
