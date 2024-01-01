Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
3D Blu-Ray Disc™ Home Cinema System with LG Smart TV (2.1 Channel, 2 Satellite)

3D Blu-Ray Disc™ Home Cinema System with LG Smart TV (2.1 Channel, 2 Satellite)

BH6220C

3D Blu-Ray Disc™ Home Cinema System with LG Smart TV (2.1 Channel, 2 Satellite)

KEY FEATURES

  • Room Size

    Medium

  • Speaker Position

    Front and Rear

  • LG SimpLink™

    Yes

  • Total Power

    427W

  • Front Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)

    141W x 2

  • Subwoofer Sound Output (Initial Max Power)

    145W(Passive)

IN & OUT

  • Front-Display

    FLD

  • Front-FL Dimmer

    Yes

  • Front-USB

    1

  • Audio In

    Portable In

  • R/Panel - Video Out

    Composite

  • R/Panel - Audio Input

    Audio L/R, Optical - 1

  • R/Panel - HDMI

    Out-1

  • R/Panel - Radio Antenna

    FM

  • R/Panel - Ethernet

    RJ45

  • R/Panel - Speaker Terminal

    Composing of channel: 2.1Ch, Terminal Type: Push in (Spring)

SMART TV

  • Premium Contents

    Yes

  • Apps.

    Yes

PLAYABLE FORMAT

  • DVD

    Yes

  • CD

    Yes

  • Blu-ray

    Yes

  • Playable DISC Formats

    BD-ROM, BD-R, BD-RE, DVD(NTSC), DVD(PAL), DVD-R, DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode), DVD+R, DVD+RW(Video mode), Audio CD, DTS-CD, CD-R/CD-RW

NETWORK

  • Wired

    Yes

  • DLNA

    DMP, DMR (Mobile to TV Streaming)

CONVENIENCE

  • All-in-One Search

    CP, App

  • Booting

    Booting Time, Instant open (disc out)

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Dimmer

    Yes

  • Sleep

    Yes

  • Speaker Level Trim

    Yes

  • Woofer Level Volume

    Yes

  • Speaker Distance (channel delay)

    Yes

  • A/V Sync Delay (Audio Delay)

    Yes

  • Volume on TV

    Yes

  • Smart Phone Remote Control Support

    Yes

  • Test Tone

    Yes

  • Network Firmware Update

    Yes

  • External HDD Playback

    Yes

VIDEO FORMAT

  • MPEG2

    Yes

  • MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

    Yes

  • SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

    Yes

  • DivX

    Yes

  • DivX HD

    Yes

  • MKV

    Yes

  • AVCHD

    Yes

  • M4V

    Yes

  • RMVB

    Yes

  • WMV

    Yes

  • FLV

    Yes

  • 3GP

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT(DECODING)

  • LPCM

    LPCM

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • DTS

    Yes

  • DTS-HD High Resolution Audio

    Yes

  • DTS-HD Master Audio

    Yes

  • MPEG 1/2 L2

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • MP3 ID3 Tag

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

  • FLAC

    Yes

VIDEO FEATURES

  • Video DAC

    148MHZ/12bit

  • NTSC/PAL Hz

    60Hz / 50Hz, Resolution: up to 1080p24/60Hz

  • VBI

    WSS/CGMS-A/Closed Caption/Macrovsion

  • NTSC-PAL Conversion

    Yes

  • HDMI 1.4

    Yes

  • Deep Colour

    Yes

  • xvYCC

    Yes

  • Last Scene Memory

    Yes

  • Photo Zoom

    Yes

  • Video Enhancement

    Yes

RADIO

  • Tuner Type

    PLL

  • Tuning Up/Down

    Yes

  • Preset Up/Down

    Yes

  • Band

    FM(RDS)

  • Preset Memory

    50 Station

  • Clear

    Yes

  • RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)

    Yes

