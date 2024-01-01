Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
DH4220S

LG DH4220S DVD Home Cinema System (5.1 Channel 4 Satelliate)

KEY FEATURES

  • Room Size

    Small

  • Speaker Position

    Front and Rear

  • Total Power

    330W

  • Front Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)

    42W x 2

  • Centre Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)

    42W

  • Surround

    42W x 2

  • Subwoofer Sound Output (Initial Max Power)

    120W(Passive)

IN & OUT

  • Front-Display

    FLD

  • Front-FL Dimmer

    Yes

  • Front-USB

    1

  • Audio In

    Portable In

  • R/Panel - Video Out

    Composite, Component

  • R/Panel - Audio Input

    Audio L/R

  • R/Panel - HDMI

    Out-1

  • R/Panel - Radio Antenna

    FM

  • R/Panel - Speaker Terminal

    Composing of channel: 5.1Ch, Terminal Type: Push in (Spring)

PLAYABLE FORMAT

  • DVD

    Yes

  • CD

    Yes

  • Playable DISC Formats

    DVD(NTSC), DVD(PAL), DVD-R, DVD-RW(Video), DVD+R/+R(Double Layer), DVD+RW(Video mode), Audio CD, CD-R/CD-RW

CONVENIENCE

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Dimmer

    Yes

  • Sleep

    Yes

  • Speaker Level Trim

    Yes

  • Speaker Distance (channel delay)

    Yes

  • A/V Sync Delay (Audio Delay)

    Yes

  • Volume on TV

    Yes

  • Test Tone

    Yes

  • USB Direct Recording

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control On/Off

    Yes

VIDEO FORMAT

  • MPEG2

    Yes

  • DivX

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT(DECODING)

  • LPCM

    LPCM

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • MPEG 1/2 L2

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • MP3 ID3 Tag

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

VIDEO FEATURES

  • Video DAC

    148MHZ/12bit

  • NTSC/PAL Hz

    60Hz / 50Hz, Resolution: up to 1080p 60Hz

  • VBI

    WSS/CGMS-A/Closed Caption/Macrovsion

  • NTSC-PAL Conversion

    Yes

  • Last Scene Memory

    Yes

RADIO

  • Tuner Type

    PLL

  • Tuning Up/Down

    Yes

  • Preset Up/Down

    Yes

  • Band

    FM(RDS)

  • Preset Memory

    50 Station

  • Clear

    Yes

  • RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)

    Yes

