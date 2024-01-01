We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG DH6220S DVD Home Cinema System (5.1 Channel 4 Satelliate)
KEY FEATURES
-
Room Size
Large
-
Speaker Position
Front and Rear
-
LG SimpLink™
Yes
-
Total Power
850W
-
Front Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)
141W x 2
-
Centre Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)
141W
-
Surround
141W x 2
-
Subwoofer Sound Output (Initial Max Power)
145W(Passive)
IN & OUT
-
Front-Display
FLD
-
Front-FL Dimmer
Yes
-
Front-USB
1
-
Audio In
Portable In
-
R/Panel - Video Out
Composite, Component
-
R/Panel - Audio Input
Audio L/R, Optical - 1
-
R/Panel - HDMI
Out-1
-
R/Panel - Radio Antenna
FM
-
R/Panel - Speaker Terminal
Composing of channel: 5.1Ch, Terminal Type: Push in (Spring)
PLAYABLE FORMAT
-
DVD
Yes
-
CD
Yes
-
Playable DISC Formats
DVD(NTSC), DVD(PAL), DVD-R, DVD-RW(Video), DVD+R/+R(Double Layer), DVD+RW(Video mode), Audio CD, CD-R/CD-RW
CONVENIENCE
-
Mute
Yes
-
Dimmer
Yes
-
Sleep
Yes
-
Speaker Level Trim
Yes
-
Speaker Distance (channel delay)
Yes
-
A/V Sync Delay (Audio Delay)
Yes
-
Volume on TV
Yes
-
Test Tone
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
Optical
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control On/Off
Yes
VIDEO FORMAT
-
MPEG2
Yes
-
DivX
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT(DECODING)
-
LPCM
LPCM
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
MP3 ID3 Tag
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
VIDEO FEATURES
-
Video DAC
148MHZ/12bit
-
NTSC/PAL Hz
60Hz / 50Hz, Resolution: up to 1080p 60Hz
-
VBI
WSS/CGMS-A/Closed Caption/Macrovsion
-
NTSC-PAL Conversion
Yes
-
Last Scene Memory
Yes
RADIO
-
Tuner Type
PLL
-
Tuning Up/Down
Yes
-
Preset Up/Down
Yes
-
Band
FM(RDS)
-
Preset Memory
50 Station
-
Clear
Yes
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Yes
