LG Smart 3D Blu-ray Disc™ Playback Aluminium Sound Bar and Wireless Woofer
All Spec
-
Room Size
-
Small
-
Speaker Position
-
Front Only
-
LG SimpLink™
-
Yes
-
Total Power
-
430W
-
Front Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)
-
70W x 2
-
Surround
-
70W x 2
-
Subwoofer Sound Output (Initial Max Power)
-
150W(Wireless)
-
Front-Display
-
FLD
-
Front-FL Dimmer
-
Yes
-
Front-USB
-
1
-
Audio In
-
Portable In
-
R/Panel - Video Out
-
Composite
-
R/Panel - Audio Input
-
Optical - 1
-
R/Panel - HDMI
-
Out-1, Input-2
-
R/Panel - Radio Antenna
-
FM
-
R/Panel - Ethernet
-
RJ45
-
R/Panel - Speaker Terminal
-
Composing of channel: 4.1Ch
-
Premium Contents
-
Yes
-
Apps.
-
Yes
-
DVD
-
Yes
-
CD
-
Yes
-
Blu-ray
-
Yes
-
Playable DISC Formats
-
BD-ROM, BD-R, BD-RE, DVD(NTSC), DVD(PAL), DVD-R, DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode), DVD+R, DVD+RW(Video mode), Audio CD, DTS-CD, CD-R/CD-RW
-
Wi-Fi Built-in
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Direct
-
Yes
-
Wired
-
Yes
-
DLNA
-
DMP, DMR (Mobile to TV Streaming)
-
Smart Share
-
Yes
-
Booting
-
Booting Time, Instant open (disc out)
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Dimmer
-
Yes
-
Sleep
-
Yes
-
Speaker Level Trim
-
Yes
-
Woofer Level Volume
-
Yes
-
A/V Sync Delay (Audio Delay)
-
Yes
-
Volume on TV
-
Yes
-
Smart Phone Remote Control Support
-
Yes
-
Network Firmware Update
-
Yes
-
External HDD Playback
-
Yes
-
iPod / iPhone
-
via Cradle
-
MPEG2
-
Yes
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
-
Yes
-
SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
-
Yes
-
DivX
-
Yes
-
DivX HD
-
Yes
-
MKV
-
Yes
-
AVCHD
-
Yes
-
M4V
-
Yes
-
WMV
-
Yes
-
FLV
-
Yes
-
3GP
-
Yes
-
LPCM
-
LPCM
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
-
Yes
-
Dolby TrueHD
-
Yes
-
DTS
-
Yes
-
DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
-
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
-
Yes
-
MPEG 1/2 L2
-
Yes
-
MP3
-
Yes
-
MP3 ID3 Tag
-
Yes
-
WMA
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
Video DAC
-
148MHZ/12bit
-
NTSC/PAL Hz
-
60Hz / 50Hz, Resolution: up to 1080p24/60Hz
-
VBI
-
WSS/CGMS-A/Closed Caption/Macrovsion
-
NTSC-PAL Conversion
-
Yes
-
HDMI 1.4
-
Yes
-
ARC
-
Yes
-
Deep Colour
-
Yes
-
xvYCC
-
Yes
-
Last Scene Memory
-
Yes
-
Video Enhancement
-
Yes
-
Tuner Type
-
PLL
-
Tuning Up/Down
-
Yes
-
Preset Up/Down
-
Yes
-
Band
-
FM(RDS)
-
Preset Memory
-
50 Station
-
Clear
-
Yes
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
-
Yes
