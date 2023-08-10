About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
3D Blu-Ray Disc™ Home Cinema System with LG Smart TV (5.1 Channel)

Specs

Reviews

Support

3D Blu-Ray Disc™ Home Cinema System with LG Smart TV (5.1 Channel)

BH6620S

3D Blu-Ray Disc™ Home Cinema System with LG Smart TV (5.1 Channel)

Print

All Spec

KEY FEATURES

Room Size

Large

Speaker Position

Front and Rear

LG SimpLink™

Yes

Total Power

850W

Front Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)

141W x 2

Centre Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)

141W

Surround

141W x 2

Subwoofer Sound Output (Initial Max Power)

145W(Passive)

IN & OUT

Front-Display

FLD

Front-FL Dimmer

Yes

Front-USB

1

Audio In

Portable In

R/Panel - Video Out

Composite

R/Panel - Audio Input

Audio L/R, Optical - 1

R/Panel - HDMI

Out-1

R/Panel - Radio Antenna

FM

R/Panel - Ethernet

RJ45

R/Panel - Speaker Terminal

Composing of channel: 5.1Ch, Terminal Type: Push in (Spring)

SMART TV

Premium Contents

Yes

Apps.

Yes

PLAYABLE FORMAT

DVD

Yes

CD

Yes

Blu-ray

Yes

Playable DISC Formats

BD-ROM, BD-R, BD-RE, DVD(NTSC), DVD(PAL), DVD-R, DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode), DVD+R, DVD+RW(Video mode), Audio CD, DTS-CD, CD-R/CD-RW

NETWORK

Wired

Yes

DLNA

DMP, DMR (Mobile to TV Streaming)

CONVENIENCE

All-in-One Search

CP, App

Smart Share

Yes

Booting

Booting Time, Instant open (disc out)

Mute

Yes

Dimmer

Yes

Sleep

Yes

Speaker Level Trim

Yes

Woofer Level Volume

Yes

Speaker Distance (channel delay)

Yes

A/V Sync Delay (Audio Delay)

Yes

Volume on TV

Yes

Smart Phone Remote Control Support

Yes

Test Tone

Yes

Network Firmware Update

Yes

External HDD Playback

Yes

Dynamic Range Control On/Off

Yes

VIDEO FORMAT

MPEG2

Yes

MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

Yes

SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

Yes

DivX

Yes

DivX HD

Yes

MKV

Yes

AVCHD

Yes

M4V

Yes

RMVB

Yes

WMV

Yes

FLV

Yes

3GP

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT(DECODING)

LPCM

LPCM

Dolby Digital

Yes

Dolby Digital Plus

Yes

Dolby TrueHD

Yes

DTS

Yes

DTS-HD High Resolution Audio

Yes

DTS-HD Master Audio

Yes

MPEG 1/2 L2

Yes

MP3

Yes

MP3 ID3 Tag

Yes

WMA

Yes

AAC

Yes

FLAC

Yes

VIDEO FEATURES

Video DAC

148MHZ/12bit

NTSC/PAL Hz

60Hz / 50Hz, Resolution: up to 1080p24/60Hz

VBI

WSS/CGMS-A/Closed Caption/Macrovsion

NTSC-PAL Conversion

Yes

HDMI 1.4

Yes

Deep Colour

Yes

xvYCC

Yes

Last Scene Memory

Yes

Photo Zoom

Yes

Video Enhancement

Yes

RADIO

Tuner Type

PLL

Tuning Up/Down

Yes

Preset Up/Down

Yes

Band

FM(RDS)

Preset Memory

50 Station

Clear

Yes

RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)

Yes

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 