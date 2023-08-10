We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3D Blu-Ray Disc™ Home Cinema System with LG Smart TV (5.1 Channel)
All Spec
-
Room Size
-
Large
-
Speaker Position
-
Front and Rear
-
LG SimpLink™
-
Yes
-
Total Power
-
850W
-
Front Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)
-
141W x 2
-
Centre Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)
-
141W
-
Surround
-
141W x 2
-
Subwoofer Sound Output (Initial Max Power)
-
145W(Passive)
-
Front-Display
-
FLD
-
Front-FL Dimmer
-
Yes
-
Front-USB
-
1
-
Audio In
-
Portable In
-
R/Panel - Video Out
-
Composite
-
R/Panel - Audio Input
-
Audio L/R, Optical - 1
-
R/Panel - HDMI
-
Out-1
-
R/Panel - Radio Antenna
-
FM
-
R/Panel - Ethernet
-
RJ45
-
R/Panel - Speaker Terminal
-
Composing of channel: 5.1Ch, Terminal Type: Push in (Spring)
-
Premium Contents
-
Yes
-
Apps.
-
Yes
-
DVD
-
Yes
-
CD
-
Yes
-
Blu-ray
-
Yes
-
Playable DISC Formats
-
BD-ROM, BD-R, BD-RE, DVD(NTSC), DVD(PAL), DVD-R, DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode), DVD+R, DVD+RW(Video mode), Audio CD, DTS-CD, CD-R/CD-RW
-
Wired
-
Yes
-
DLNA
-
DMP, DMR (Mobile to TV Streaming)
-
All-in-One Search
-
CP, App
-
Smart Share
-
Yes
-
Booting
-
Booting Time, Instant open (disc out)
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Dimmer
-
Yes
-
Sleep
-
Yes
-
Speaker Level Trim
-
Yes
-
Woofer Level Volume
-
Yes
-
Speaker Distance (channel delay)
-
Yes
-
A/V Sync Delay (Audio Delay)
-
Yes
-
Volume on TV
-
Yes
-
Smart Phone Remote Control Support
-
Yes
-
Test Tone
-
Yes
-
Network Firmware Update
-
Yes
-
External HDD Playback
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control On/Off
-
Yes
-
MPEG2
-
Yes
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
-
Yes
-
SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
-
Yes
-
DivX
-
Yes
-
DivX HD
-
Yes
-
MKV
-
Yes
-
AVCHD
-
Yes
-
M4V
-
Yes
-
RMVB
-
Yes
-
WMV
-
Yes
-
FLV
-
Yes
-
3GP
-
Yes
-
LPCM
-
LPCM
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
-
Yes
-
Dolby TrueHD
-
Yes
-
DTS
-
Yes
-
DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
-
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
-
Yes
-
MPEG 1/2 L2
-
Yes
-
MP3
-
Yes
-
MP3 ID3 Tag
-
Yes
-
WMA
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
FLAC
-
Yes
-
Video DAC
-
148MHZ/12bit
-
NTSC/PAL Hz
-
60Hz / 50Hz, Resolution: up to 1080p24/60Hz
-
VBI
-
WSS/CGMS-A/Closed Caption/Macrovsion
-
NTSC-PAL Conversion
-
Yes
-
HDMI 1.4
-
Yes
-
Deep Colour
-
Yes
-
xvYCC
-
Yes
-
Last Scene Memory
-
Yes
-
Photo Zoom
-
Yes
-
Video Enhancement
-
Yes
-
Tuner Type
-
PLL
-
Tuning Up/Down
-
Yes
-
Preset Up/Down
-
Yes
-
Band
-
FM(RDS)
-
Preset Memory
-
50 Station
-
Clear
-
Yes
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
-
Yes
