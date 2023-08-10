About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
5.1 Ch 1200W 3D Blu-ray™ Home Cinema System with 2 Tallboy & 2 Satellite Rear speakers

Specs

Reviews

Support

5.1 Ch 1200W 3D Blu-ray™ Home Cinema System with 2 Tallboy & 2 Satellite Rear speakers

BH7440P

5.1 Ch 1200W 3D Blu-ray™ Home Cinema System with 2 Tallboy & 2 Satellite Rear speakers

Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / mm)

440 x 65 x 298

Front Speaker (W x H x D / mm)

290 x 1150 x 290

Centre Speaker (W x H x D / mm)

342.5 x 86 x 87

Rear Speaker (W x H x D / mm)

100.5 x 148 x 95

Subwoofer (W x H x D / mm)

251 x 336 x 310

AMPLIFIER

CH

5.1

Total Output (W)

1200W

Front (L/R)

194W x 2

Centre (W)

194

Surround (L/R)

194W x 2

Subwoofer (W)

230

POWER

Power

200-240, 50/60Hz

Power Off Consumption

Under 0.5W

Power Consumption (W)

130

IN/OUT

Front-Display

FLD

Front-USB

1

R/Panel - Audio Input

Audio L/R, Optical - 1

R/Panel - HDMI

Out-1, Input-2

R/Panel - Radio Antenna

FM

R/Panel - Ethernet

RJ45

R/Panel - USB

1

R/Panel - Speaker Terminal

Composing of channel: 5.1Ch, Terminal Type: Push in (Spring)

SMART TV

Premium Contents

Yes

Apps.

Yes

Full Browser

Flash 10 / HTML 5 support

CONNECTIVITY

Wired (Ethernet)

Yes

Wi-Fi Built-In

Yes

Wi-Fi Direct

Yes

DLNA (Smart Share)

DMP/ DMR(Mobile to TV Streaming)

RADIO

Type

PLL

Station Preset

50 Presets

Tuning Up/Down

Yes

Preset Up/Down

Yes

Band

FM (RDS)

RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)

Yes

ACCESSORIES

Remote Control

Yes

Manual

Yes

Battery

Yes

FM Antenna

Yes

Speaker Cable

5EA

Warranty Card

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(BH7440P)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 