LG DH3120S DVD Home Cinema system Non HDMI (5.1 Channel)

DH3120S

LG DH3120S DVD Home Cinema system Non HDMI (5.1 Channel)

DH3120S

LG DH3120S DVD Home Cinema system Non HDMI (5.1 Channel)

KEY FEATURES

Room Size

Small

Speaker Position

Front and Rear

Total Power

300W

Front Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)

45W x 2(4Ω)

Centre Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)

45W (4Ω)

Surround

45W x 2(4Ω)

Subwoofer Sound Output (Initial Max Power)

75W(8Ω)

IN/OUT

Front-Display

FLD

Front-FL Dimmer

Yes

Front-USB

1

Audio In

Portable In

R/Panel - Video Out

Composite, Component, Scart

R/Panel - Audio Input

Audio L/R

R/Panel - Radio Antenna

FM

R/Panel - Speaker Terminal

Composing of channel: 5.1Ch, Terminal Type: Push in (Spring)

PLAYABLE FORMAT

DVD

Yes

CD

Yes

Playable DISC Formats

DVD(NTSC), DVD(PAL), DVD-R, DVD-RW(Video), DVD+R/+R(Double Layer), DVD+RW(Video mode), Audio CD, CD-R/CD-RW

VIDEO FORMAT

MPEG2

Yes

DivX

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT (DECODING)

LPCM

LPCM

Dolby Digital

Yes

MPEG 1/2 L2

Yes

MP3

Yes

MP3 ID3 Tag

Yes

WMA

Yes

VIDEO FEATURES

Video DAC

108MHZ/12bit

NTSC/PAL Hz

60Hz / 50Hz

VBI

WSS/CGMS-A/Closed Caption/Macrovsion

NTSC-PAL Conversion

Yes

Last Scene Memory

Yes

RADIO

Tuner Type

PLL

Tuning Up/Down

Yes

Preset Up/Down

Yes

Band

FM(RDS)

Preset Memory

50 Station

Clear

Yes

RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)

Yes

