About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
3D Blu-ray 2.1Ch Stylish Home Cinema System with 400W Total Power Output

Specs

Reviews

Support

3D Blu-ray 2.1Ch Stylish Home Cinema System with 400W Total Power Output

HX46R

3D Blu-ray 2.1Ch Stylish Home Cinema System with 400W Total Power Output

Print

All Spec

KEY FEATURES

Room Size

Small

Speaker Position

Front Only

LG SimpLink™

Yes

Total Power

400W

Front Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)

130W

Subwoofer Sound Output (Initial Max Power)

140W(Passive)

IN/OUT

Front-Display

FLD

Front-FL Dimmer

Yes

Front-USB 2.0

Yes

Audio In

Portable In

R/Panel - Video Out

Composite

R/Panel - Audio Input

Audio L/R, Optical - 2

R/Panel - HDMI

Out-1

R/Panel - Radio Antenna

FM

R/Panel - Ethernet

RJ45

SMART TV

VOD

iPlayer, ace trax, Diva TV, Youtube

Web Album

Picasa

Weather

AccuWeather

Sports

MLB TV

Music

Vtuner

Smartphone RCU apps

Smart remote

PLAYABLE FORMAT

DVD

Yes

CD

Yes

Blu-ray

Yes

Playable DISC Formats

BD-ROM, BD-R, BD-RE, Blu-ray 3D, DVD, DVD-R, DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode), DVD+R, DVD+RW(Video mode), Audio CD, DTS-CD, CD-R/CD-RW

VIDEO FORMAT

MPEG2

Yes

MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

Yes

SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

Yes

DivX

Yes

DivX HD

Yes

MKV

Yes

AVCHD

Yes

M4V

Yes

WMV

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT (DECODING)

LPCM

LPCM

Dolby Digital

Yes

Dolby Digital Plus

Yes

Dolby TrueHD

Yes

DTS

Yes

DTS-HD High Resolution Audio

Yes

DTS-HD Master Audio:Essential

Yes

MPEG 1/2 L2

Yes

MP3

Yes

MP3 ID3 Tag

Yes

WMA

Yes

AAC

Yes

VIDEO FEATURES

Video DAC

162MHZ/12bit

NTSC/PAL Hz

60Hz / 50Hz

VBI

WSS/CGMS-A/Closed Caption/Macrovsion

NTSC-PAL Conversion

Yes

HDMI 1.4

Yes

Deep Colour

Yes

xvYCC

Yes

Last Scene Memory

Yes

Video Enhancement

Yes

AUDIO FEATURES

Audio DAC

192KHZ/24bit

DD 2ch Down Mix

Yes

Digital Audio Output PCM (HDMI Out)

Yes

Dynamic Range Control

Yes

RADIO

Tuner Type

PLL

Tuning Up/Down

Yes

Preset Up/Down

Yes

Band

FM(RDS)

Preset Memory

50 Station

Clear

Yes

RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)

Yes

External FM/MW Antenna

Yes / No

ACCESSORIES

Instruction Manual

CD Type

Quick Setup Guide

Yes

FM Antenna

Yes

Speaker Cable

3EA

Warranty Card

Yes

RCA Code (Video), Yellow, 1P

Yes

DLNA Set-up Disc

Yes

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 