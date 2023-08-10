About Cookies on This Site

LHB675

1,000W 4.2ch Blu-ray Disc Sound tower Home Theatre system

3D-Capable 1000W 4.2ch Blu-ray Disc™ Home Theater System
All Spec

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / MM)

360 x 60.5 x 299

Front Speaker (W x H x D) MM

234 x 998 x 310

AMPLIFIER

CH

4.2

Total Output (W)

1000W

Front (L/R)

167W x 2

Surround (L/R)

167W x 2

Subwoofer (W)

167W x 2

DESIGN(MAINSET)

Front & Rear Cabinet (Tray)

Yes

3D COMPATIBILITY

3D / 2D

Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Wired (Ethernet)

Yes

Multi Room

Yes

DLNA (Smart Share)

DMP/ DMR(Mobile to TV Streaming)

SMART TV

Premium Content

Yes (CP)

HOME MENU

Home Menu

Yes

IN & OUT

Front-Display

FLD

Front-USB

1

R/Panel - Audio Input

Audio L/R, Optical - 1

R/Panel - HDMI

Out-1

R/Panel - Radio Antenna

FM

R/Panel - Ethernet

RJ45

R/Panel - Speaker Terminal

Composing of channel: 3.1Ch, Terminal Type: Push in (Spring)

PLAYABLE FORMAT

BD-ROM

Yes

BD-R

Yes

BD-RE

Yes

DVD (PAL / NTSC)

No/Yes

DVD-RW / -R (VR/ Video Mode)

Yes

DVD+RW/+R

Yes

AUDIO-CD

Yes

DTS CD

Yes

CD-R/-RW

Yes

VIDEO FORMAT

MPEG2

Yes

MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

Yes

SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

Yes

Xvid

Yes

MKV

Yes

AVCHD

Yes

M4V

Yes

WMV

Yes

FLV

Yes

3GP

Yes

MPEG-1

Yes

MP4

Yes

MOV

Yes

VOB

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT(DECODING)

LPCM

LPCM

Dolby Digital

Yes

Dolby Digital Plus

Yes

Dolby TrueHD

Yes

DTS

Yes

DTS-HD High Resolution Audio

Yes

DTS-HD Master Audio:Essential

Yes

MPEG 1/2 L2

Yes

MP3 ID3 Tag

Yes

FLAC

Yes

WMA

Yes

AAC

Yes

VIDEO FEATURES

Video DAC

148MHZ/12bit

NTSC/PAL Hz

60Hz / 50Hz, Resolution: up to 1080p24/60Hz

VBI

WSS/CGMS-A/Closed Caption/Macrovsion

NTSC-PAL Conversion

Yes

HDMI 1.4

Yes

ARC

Yes

Deep Colour

Yes

Last Scene Memory

Yes

xvYCC

Yes

Photo Zoom

Yes

Video Enhancement

Yes

POWER

Power

200-240, 50/60Hz

Power Off Consumption

Under 0.5W

Power Consumption (W)

135

RADIO

Type

PLL

Tuning Up/Down

Yes

Preset Up/Down

Yes

Band

FM (RDS)

Preset Memory

50 Station

RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)

Yes

SPEAKER

Front SPL

81dB

└ Front Speaker Unit

S65T3-S

└ Front System

Closed Type

└ Front Woofer Unit

3" Paper (2EA)

└ Front Impedance

3 Ω

└ Front Magnetic Shielding

Non-Shield

Subwoofer SPL

83dB

└ Subwoofer System

Bass Reflex

└ Subwoofer Unit

6.5" Paper (2EA)

└ Subwoofer Impedance

3 ohm

└ Subwoofer Magnetic Shielding

Non-Shield

ACCESSORIES

Instruction Manual

Yes (Simple manual)

Remote Control Unit

Type CB1, Unified, AAA x 1 batteries

Batteries

Yes

FM Antenna

Yes

Speaker Cable

5EA

Warranty Card

Yes

HDMI Cable

Yes

DLNA Set-up Disc

Yes

Carton Box Type

Tip on

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(LHB675)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

