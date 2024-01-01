We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3D-Capable Blu-ray Disc™ Home Cinema System with Smart TV and Wireless Speakers
All Spec
KEY FEATURES
-
Room Size
Large
-
Speaker Position
Front and Rear
-
LG SimpLink™
Yes
-
Total Power
1280W (3D 180W)
-
Front Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)
270W(3D 90W) X2
-
Centre Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)
180W
-
Surround
180W(3D 90W) X2
-
Subwoofer Sound Output (Initial Max Power)
100W(Passive) x 2
SIGNAL & GUI FORMAT
-
Output Format
NTSC/PAL: up to 480i / 576i & up to 1080p
-
GUI/ Menu
Resolution: up to 1080p24/60Hz
PLAYABLE FORMAT
-
DVD
Yes
-
Blu-ray
Yes
-
Playable DISC Formats
BD-ROM, BD-R, BD-RE, Blu-ray 3D, DVD(NTSC), DVD(PAL), DVD-R, DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode), DVD+R, DVD+RW(Video mode), Audio CD, DTS-CD, CD-R/CD-RW
CONVENIENCE
-
Mute
Yes
-
Dimmer
Yes
-
Sleep
Yes
-
DLNA
Yes
-
CIFS
Yes
-
Smart Phone Remote Control Support
Yes
-
Wireless LAN
Yes
-
Direct WiFi
Yes
-
Wake On LAN
Yes
VIDEO FORMAT
-
MPEG2
Yes
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Yes
-
DivX
Yes
-
DivX HD
Yes
-
MKV
Yes
-
AVCHD
Yes
-
M4V
Yes
-
WMV
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT(DECODING)
-
LPCM
LPCM
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
DTS
Yes
-
DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio:Essential
Yes
-
MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
MP3 ID3 Tag
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
VIDEO FEATURES
-
Video DAC
162MHZ/12bit
-
NTSC/PAL Hz
60Hz / 50Hz
-
VBI
WSS/CGMS-A/Closed Caption/Macrovsion
-
NTSC-PAL Conversion
Yes
-
HDMI 1.4
Yes
-
ARC
Yes
-
Deep Colour
Yes
-
xvYCC
Yes
-
Last Scene Memory
Yes
-
Photo Zoom
Yes
-
Video Enhancement
Yes
AUDIO FEATURES
-
Audio DAC
192KHZ/24bit
-
DD 2ch Down Mix
Yes
-
Digital Audio Output PCM (HDMI Out)
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control
Yes
