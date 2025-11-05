16” LG gram Pro AI Laptop with Windows 11 Home & xboom Buds Plus Bundle

About Cookies on This Site

16Z90TS-G.BUDSP
Key Features

  • 16” 16:10 WQXGA (2560x1600) IPS display
  • Windows 11 / Copilot+ PC
  • AI optimized Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor | 47 TOPS NPU
  • gram Hybrid AI / LG gram Link
  • 1,239g Lightweight / 77Wh smart battery
  • Partial return is not available
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
16Z90TS-G.AU79A1

16" LG gram Pro AI Laptop, Windows 11 Home, 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor, Meta Gray
USP card: LG xboom Buds, reinspired by will.i.am

BUDSPLUS

LG xboom Buds Plus by will.i.am | Bluetooth Earbuds with Graphene Drivers & Adaptive EQ, ANC, Black

Laptop Details

The Power of Hybrid AI

Experience gram Pro with a Hybrid AI—where cloud and on-device AI empower you to achieve professional results anytime, anywhere.

This image shows two laptops side by side, highlighting gram AI's On-Device AI and Cloud AI features.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

  • A split-screen image showcasing 'Hybrid AI' with two distinct modes: 'On-Device AI' on the left, represented by a pink icon, and 'Cloud AI' on the right, represented by a blue icon. The screen displays an AI interface, symbolizing seamless AI functionality across both modes.
    Hybrid AI
  • A sleek laptop is showcased with the Windows 11 Bloom wallpaper on its screen. The 'Copilot+PC' logo is prominently displayed in the top, emphasizing AI-integrated functionality.
    Copilot+ PC
  • A laptop displaying an action-packed football scene on its screen with a highlighted text '31Hz - 144Hz,' surrounded by additional screens featuring diverse visuals. This setup emphasizes gaming and multimedia versatility with a variable refresh rate.
    Variable Refresh Rate
  • A sleek, partially open laptop with a minimalist design, showcased against a soft gradient background. The MIL-STD durability certification badge is prominently displayed in the top right corner, emphasizing its slim, lightweight, yet durable build.
    Light yet durable
  • This image shows a laptop and a smartphone wirelessly sharing files. The laptop screen displays a file transfer progress window, while the smartphone screen shows a gallery of received files. A blurred, colorful file icon appears mid-transfer, illustrating the wireless sharing process.
    LG gram Link
  • A close-up of an Intel Core Ultra processor embedded in a high-tech circuit board. The chip is surrounded by intricate circuitry with glowing blue lights, creating a futuristic and high-performance aesthetic.
    Intel's AI Processor

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The above mobile device is not included in the package (sold separately).

gram AI, Hybrid AI

Hybrid AI: On-Device and Cloud Synergy

Powered by both on-device and cloud AI, gram AI offers seamless performance and personalized insights wherever you are. Work smarter, stay secure, and achieve more—whether you’re online or offline.

A split-screen image showcasing 'gram AI' with two distinct modes: 'gram chat On-Device' on the left, represented by a pink icon, and 'gram chat Cloud' on the right, represented by a blue icon. The screen displays an AI interface, symbolizing seamless AI functionality across both modes.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Please note that gram chat On-Device is designed for specific requests and does not support continuous conversations. For best results, use it for straightforward, one-time requests only.

Always on, even offline with On-Device AI

This image shows a timeline for document revisions with two versions of a file titled 'Fundamentals of Geology.' The left version reflects changes at 3:56 PM, while the right shows updates at 4:00 PM on 10.02.2025. A clock icon at the top indicates the ability to revert edits, and a slider below highlights the time gap between the revisions.

Time travel**

Recover lost files

Search with any clues you recall or browse your previous screens, including documents and websites.

This image shows hands typing on a laptop with a search bar displaying the question, 'What was the global project budget?

Searching

Get tailored answers based on your files

Provides personalized answers based on local data from documents and images.

This image shows a search bar at the top with the text 'Summarize this document,' accompanied by a red PDF icon and a cursor pointing to it. Below, a preview of a PDF document is partially visible, and a summary of the document's content is displayed in a chat window labeled 'gram chat On-Device.' The interface suggests an AI-driven feature for summarizing documents.

Summarize

Instant summaries, even offline

Summarize text or document files directly in an on-device environment.

This image shows a search bar with the text 'Turn on dark mode,' above two screenshots of a desktop. The first screenshot displays a light mode interface, while the second shows the same interface in dark mode, connected by a curved arrow indicating the transition.

Setting

Change settings with your words

Set various*** system options in gram chat On-Device with easy, conversational commands.

This image shows a search bar with the query 'Wifi isn't working, What should I do?' above a laptop screen. The screen displays a customer support interface with troubleshooting options and a progress bar running diagnostics, accompanied by a Wi-Fi signal icon with a slash, indicating a connectivity issue.

Troubleshooting

24/7 Support, always within reach

Offer 24/7 instant support for product inquiries, even without Wi-Fi.

*Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.

*The gram chat On-Device function allows you to interact with documents stored on your PC, and it does not handle simple daily information or questions requiring internet searches. "Search by Conversation" is currently in Beta and will be updated in the future.

*Some features may not work properly during initial use due to the On-Device AI's need for pre-learning time to adapt to the user. ① gram chat On-Device requires indexing to combine words with data from your PC content, which may take time to deliver desired results. ② At least 80 hours of pattern learning are required to use the battery usage detection notification.

*AI search results may vary depending on the data at the time of search, and the accuracy of the content is not guaranteed, so user verification is required.

*This feature supports English and Korean language only.

**The PC screen is captured approximately once every 2 seconds, with a storage limit of about 13GB. Captured images are automatically deleted after a certain period. Users can customize settings such as whether to use the feature, screen storage duration, and capacity via the gear icon at the top of gram chat.

**This feature is disabled by default and is opt-in, which you can activate if you wish to use it.

**This feature: ① May have difficulty searching for handwritten text, blurry images, or decorative fonts. ② Searches rely on exact text matches, including spacing. ③ Using audio capture may reduce computing performance.

**This function doesn't recover lost files; instead, it helps users navigate to the previous screen by searching keywords. Users can retrieve files using copy and paste.

***Supported system settings: • Dark mode / • Fn lock / • Battery life extension / • AI battery usage detection / • Reader mode / • Touchpad / • Battery saving mode / • USB-C offline charging / • Brightness Control / • Sound Control

Smart AI assistant with Cloud AI

A chat interface showing a user asking for recommendations for activities at Lake Bled, and an AI response listing three suggestions: 1. Visit Bled Island and the church, 2. Explore Bled Castle, 3. Walk around Lake Bled.

Q&A Chatbot

Your smart AI assistant

From solving homework problems to satisfying your curiosity, the AI assistant delivers the information you need in seconds.

An infographic showcasing three AI-powered features: Summarization, represented by a document icon transforming into a simplified file; Text Extraction, symbolized by an image converting into a document; and Translation, depicted by a document changing to another language format.

Document AI

Simple translation and summarization

Let AI analyze and extract key details from your documents, saving you time and effort.

An illustration featuring various productivity app icons, such as Google Drive, Gmail, Google Sheets, and Google Calendar, surrounding a central gram AI Cloud logo. The image represents seamless integration of gram AI Cloud with popular productivity tools.

Function Calling**

Effortless scheduling and emailing

Talk to your AI assistant, and watch it handle your tasks. From drafting emails to scheduling meetings, seamlessly connect with productivity tools.

*Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.

*This service offers paid features of GPT4o but does not support search integration or coding editor functionality. gram chat Cloud is free for the first year after user registration, after which it becomes a paid service. Users will be notified separately during this period and can opt out if they wish.

*gram chat Cloud requires installation prior to use and the creation of a separate account.

*Usage limits apply to gram chat Cloud. The maximum monthly token usage is 200K, with a monthly usage limit of 450 requests and a daily usage limit of 30 requests.

*Exceeding these limits will result in a downgrade to the GPT-4o mini model and disable function calling.

*While gram chat Cloud does not collect personal prompts, it may request access to your Google or Microsoft account for feature integration purposes.

**Linked Google Workspace, Microsoft 365.

Microsoft Copilot

Your everyday AI companion

Get real answers based on the internet and generate images with ease using Copilot in Windows. This powerful AI tool leverages online resources to provide you with accurate, up-to-date information tailored to your queries. With just a few clicks, you can obtain the answers you need and create custom images to enhance your projects.

A laptop featuring the Windows 11 Bloom wallpaper on its screen, with a close-up highlighting a dedicated Copilot key on the keyboard. The 'Copilot+PC' logo is prominently displayed in the top left corner, emphasizing AI-integrated functionality.

*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.

*Copilot in Windows 11 is rolling out gradually in preview within the latest update to Windows 11 in select global markets. Not all users will have access to Copilot simultaneously, as the timing of availability varies by device and market.

*AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.

*Some Copilot+ PC experiences require free updates continuing to roll out through early 2025. Timing varies by device and region. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs

Recall instantly

Don't struggle to find which folder you saved a file in. Just describe something you remember, and gram will instantly find what you need.

Create your own images easily

Not everyone needs to have the skills of an artist. Just sketch out your thoughts, and instantly get an image that looks like it was created by a professional designer.

Live translation with captions

Experience seamless communication with the Live Caption feature. Get real-time, on-screen transcription from any audio source in your desired language, making every conversation easy and effortless.

Visual effects for your video calls

Don't worry about unexpected video calls. With creative filters like improving lighting and blurring distractions, you can ensure a flawless presentation every time.

*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.

*Copilot in Windows 11 is rolling out gradually in preview within the latest update to Windows 11 in select global markets. Not all users will have access to Copilot simultaneously, as the timing of availability varies by device and market.

*AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.

*Some Copilot+ PC experiences require free updates continuing to roll out through early 2025. Timing varies by device and region. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs

*Recall is coming soon through a post-launch Windows update. Timing will vary by device and region. Optimized for select languages (English, Chinese (simplified), French, German, Japanese, and Spanish). Content-based and storage limitations apply. See [https://aka.ms/copilotpluspcs]

*Cocreator is optimized for English text prompts. Requires Microsoft account and internet connection to access cloud services that help ensure the responsible use of AI. Learn more [https://aka.ms/copilotpluspcs]

*The availability timing of certain Windows Studio Effects features will vary by device and region. See [https://aka.ms/copilotpluspcs] 

*Live Captions are Currently supports translation for video and audio subtitles into English from 40+ languages. And available Copilot+ PC experiences vary by device and region and over time. See [https://aka.ms/copilotpluspcs]

Earbuds Details

will.i.am in white outfit and sunglasses is his facing right side pointing the earbud in his ear with his left index finger.

xboom Buds Plus, reinspired by will.i.am

Introducing new xboom Buds Plus, created in collaboration with will.i.am. Experience next-level sound, embodied in unique style.

xboom buds Plus cradle is placed fully open with two ear buds floating above.

xboom buds Plus cradle is placed fully open with two ear buds floating above.

will.i.am as LG’s Experiential Architect for xboom Buds Plus

LG appointed will.i.am to redefine xboom as a brand that elevates listening experience with completely new sound and style. A nine-time Grammy winner, will.i.am is undoubtedly a true icon of pop culture. He is also a pioneer in AI, with experience as the director of Creative Innovation at Intel and the founder of AI-powered radio platform RAiDiO.FYI. All ‘xboom by will.i.am’ are professionally refined by will.i.am to deliver more balanced sound with warmer tone. With expertise in music and technology, will.i.am fine-tuned xboom Buds to deliver unmatched sound and call quality.

On the upper image will.i.am is working at a recording studio wearing a red vest staring at a screen places before him. On the bottom image will.i.am is as well working at a studio staring at the screen with green windows on it.

Print

Key Spec

System - Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Display - Size (Inch)

16 inch

System - Processor

Intel® Core™ Ultra7 256V

System - Memory

16GB LPDDR5X (Included in processor)

Storage - SSD

1 TB NVMe Gen4

Dimension / Weight - weight(kg)

1.239 kg

Display - Resolution

WQXGA (2560 x 1600)

System - Graphic

Intel® Arc™

Display - Color gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical)

All Spec

INFO

Product Category

gram Pro

Year

Y25

Product name

16Z90TS-G.AU79A1

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

16 inch

Size (cm)

40.6 cm

Resolution

WQXGA (2560 x 1600)

Ratio

16:10

Panel Type

IPS

Pol

Anti-Glare

Refresh Rate

31~144Hz VRR

Brightness

400nit

Color gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical)

Contrast

1500:1 (Typical)

SYSTEM

Processor

Intel® Core™ Ultra7 256V

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Graphic

Intel® Arc™

Memory

16GB LPDDR5X (Included in processor)

STORAGE

SSD

1 TB NVMe Gen4

CONNECTIVITY

Wireless

Intel WiFi-7

BT

BT 5.4

Webcam

FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic and Face recognition

SOUND

Audio

HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

Speaker

Stereo Speaker 3.0W x2

Bluetooth Connectivity

Yes

SECURITY

SSD Security

Yes

INPUT DEVICE

Keyboard

Full Size Backlit Keyboard (98 Key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)

Pointing Device

Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

HP-Out

Yes (4-pole)

USB Type A

USB 3.2 Gen1 (x2)

USB Type C

USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2)

HDMI

Yes

BATTERY

Battery

77 Wh Li-Ion

POWER

AC Adapter

65W USB Type-C

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

Dimension(mm)

357.7 x 251.6 x 12.8mm

weight(kg)

1.239 kg

Shipping Dimension(mm)

475 x 290 x 60mm

Shipping weight(kg)

2.35 kg

DESIGN

Color

Metal Grey

Chassis Materials

Magnesium Alloy

WARRANTY

Warranty

12-month

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

Print

Key Spec

Sound Solution - ANC

Yes

Speaker - Unit Size (Φ)

10Φ

Convenience - Plug&Wireless

Yes

Convenience - UVnano

Yes

Convenience - Water/Splashproof

IPX4

Convenience - Wireless Charging

Yes

All Spec

SOUND SOLUTION

ANC

Yes

Ambient Mode

Yes

# of Mic

6

Adaptive EQ

Yes

EQ

LG EQ

Yes

Customised EQ

Yes

AUDIO CODEC

SBC

Yes

AAC

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

BLE

Yes

Google Fast Pair Service

Yes

Bluetooth Version

5.4

Auracast

Yes

Microsoft Swift Pair

Yes

BATTERY LIFE (HRS)

Earbuds (ANC off & Adaptive EQ off)

up to 10

Earbuds (ANC on)

up to 7.5 (Adaptive EQ off)

Total (Earbuds+Charging Case)

up to 30

CHARGING TIME (HRS)

Charging Case

2.5

Earbuds

1

CONVENIENCE

Multi Paring

Yes

Fast Charging

Yes

Wireless Charging

Yes

Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IPX4

UVnano

Yes

Plug&Wireless

Yes

Companion App

AOS, iOS, WindowsOS(LG gram)

Multi-Point

Yes

USB-C type Charging Port

Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Earbud

25.3 x 20.8 x 23.9 mm

Charging Case

63.0 x 32.8 x 31.2 mm

WEIGHT

Charging Case Net Weight

39.4 g

Earbud Net Weight (1EA)

5.3 g

ACCESSORY

Normal Silicon Eargels

Yes

Ear hook

Yes

AUX (3.5Φ) to USB-C Cable

Yes

QSG(Quick Setup Guide)

Yes

Safety Information & Warranty Card

Yes

USB-C Charging & Data Cable

Yes

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806096569849

SPEAKER

Unit Type

Dynamic

Diaphragm

Graphene-coated

Unit Size (Φ)

10Φ

GENERAL_PDR

The security update is supported for

2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

