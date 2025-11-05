We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
16” LG gram Pro AI Laptop with Windows 11 Home & xboom Buds Plus Bundle
16” LG gram Pro AI Laptop with Windows 11 Home & xboom Buds Plus Bundle
16” LG gram Pro AI Laptop with Windows 11 Home & xboom Buds Plus Bundle
16Z90TS-G.BUDSP
()
Products in this Bundle: 2
Laptop Details
The Power of Hybrid AI
Experience gram Pro with a Hybrid AI—where cloud and on-device AI empower you to achieve professional results anytime, anywhere.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above mobile device is not included in the package (sold separately).
gram AI, Hybrid AI
Hybrid AI: On-Device and Cloud Synergy
Powered by both on-device and cloud AI, gram AI offers seamless performance and personalized insights wherever you are. Work smarter, stay secure, and achieve more—whether you’re online or offline.
A split-screen image showcasing 'gram AI' with two distinct modes: 'gram chat On-Device' on the left, represented by a pink icon, and 'gram chat Cloud' on the right, represented by a blue icon. The screen displays an AI interface, symbolizing seamless AI functionality across both modes.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Please note that gram chat On-Device is designed for specific requests and does not support continuous conversations. For best results, use it for straightforward, one-time requests only.
Always on, even offline with On-Device AI
*Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.
*The gram chat On-Device function allows you to interact with documents stored on your PC, and it does not handle simple daily information or questions requiring internet searches. "Search by Conversation" is currently in Beta and will be updated in the future.
*Some features may not work properly during initial use due to the On-Device AI's need for pre-learning time to adapt to the user. ① gram chat On-Device requires indexing to combine words with data from your PC content, which may take time to deliver desired results. ② At least 80 hours of pattern learning are required to use the battery usage detection notification.
*AI search results may vary depending on the data at the time of search, and the accuracy of the content is not guaranteed, so user verification is required.
*This feature supports English and Korean language only.
**The PC screen is captured approximately once every 2 seconds, with a storage limit of about 13GB. Captured images are automatically deleted after a certain period. Users can customize settings such as whether to use the feature, screen storage duration, and capacity via the gear icon at the top of gram chat.
**This feature is disabled by default and is opt-in, which you can activate if you wish to use it.
**This feature: ① May have difficulty searching for handwritten text, blurry images, or decorative fonts. ② Searches rely on exact text matches, including spacing. ③ Using audio capture may reduce computing performance.
**This function doesn't recover lost files; instead, it helps users navigate to the previous screen by searching keywords. Users can retrieve files using copy and paste.
***Supported system settings: • Dark mode / • Fn lock / • Battery life extension / • AI battery usage detection / • Reader mode / • Touchpad / • Battery saving mode / • USB-C offline charging / • Brightness Control / • Sound Control
Smart AI assistant with Cloud AI
*Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.
*This service offers paid features of GPT4o but does not support search integration or coding editor functionality. gram chat Cloud is free for the first year after user registration, after which it becomes a paid service. Users will be notified separately during this period and can opt out if they wish.
*gram chat Cloud requires installation prior to use and the creation of a separate account.
*Usage limits apply to gram chat Cloud. The maximum monthly token usage is 200K, with a monthly usage limit of 450 requests and a daily usage limit of 30 requests.
*Exceeding these limits will result in a downgrade to the GPT-4o mini model and disable function calling.
*While gram chat Cloud does not collect personal prompts, it may request access to your Google or Microsoft account for feature integration purposes.
**Linked Google Workspace, Microsoft 365.
Microsoft Copilot
Your everyday AI companion
Get real answers based on the internet and generate images with ease using Copilot in Windows. This powerful AI tool leverages online resources to provide you with accurate, up-to-date information tailored to your queries. With just a few clicks, you can obtain the answers you need and create custom images to enhance your projects.
A laptop featuring the Windows 11 Bloom wallpaper on its screen, with a close-up highlighting a dedicated Copilot key on the keyboard. The 'Copilot+PC' logo is prominently displayed in the top left corner, emphasizing AI-integrated functionality.
*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.
*Copilot in Windows 11 is rolling out gradually in preview within the latest update to Windows 11 in select global markets. Not all users will have access to Copilot simultaneously, as the timing of availability varies by device and market.
*AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.
*Some Copilot+ PC experiences require free updates continuing to roll out through early 2025. Timing varies by device and region. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs
Recall instantly
Don't struggle to find which folder you saved a file in. Just describe something you remember, and gram will instantly find what you need.
Create your own images easily
Not everyone needs to have the skills of an artist. Just sketch out your thoughts, and instantly get an image that looks like it was created by a professional designer.
Live translation with captions
Experience seamless communication with the Live Caption feature. Get real-time, on-screen transcription from any audio source in your desired language, making every conversation easy and effortless.
*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.
*Copilot in Windows 11 is rolling out gradually in preview within the latest update to Windows 11 in select global markets. Not all users will have access to Copilot simultaneously, as the timing of availability varies by device and market.
*AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.
*Some Copilot+ PC experiences require free updates continuing to roll out through early 2025. Timing varies by device and region. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs
*Recall is coming soon through a post-launch Windows update. Timing will vary by device and region. Optimized for select languages (English, Chinese (simplified), French, German, Japanese, and Spanish). Content-based and storage limitations apply. See [https://aka.ms/copilotpluspcs]
*Cocreator is optimized for English text prompts. Requires Microsoft account and internet connection to access cloud services that help ensure the responsible use of AI. Learn more [https://aka.ms/copilotpluspcs]
*The availability timing of certain Windows Studio Effects features will vary by device and region. See [https://aka.ms/copilotpluspcs]
*Live Captions are Currently supports translation for video and audio subtitles into English from 40+ languages. And available Copilot+ PC experiences vary by device and region and over time. See [https://aka.ms/copilotpluspcs]
Earbuds Details
will.i.am as LG’s Experiential Architect for xboom Buds Plus
LG appointed will.i.am to redefine xboom as a brand that elevates listening experience with completely new sound and style. A nine-time Grammy winner, will.i.am is undoubtedly a true icon of pop culture. He is also a pioneer in AI, with experience as the director of Creative Innovation at Intel and the founder of AI-powered radio platform RAiDiO.FYI. All ‘xboom by will.i.am’ are professionally refined by will.i.am to deliver more balanced sound with warmer tone. With expertise in music and technology, will.i.am fine-tuned xboom Buds to deliver unmatched sound and call quality.
On the upper image will.i.am is working at a recording studio wearing a red vest staring at a screen places before him. On the bottom image will.i.am is as well working at a studio staring at the screen with green windows on it.
- 16” LG gram Pro AI Laptop, Windows 11 Home, 16GB RAM, Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor, Meta Gray
- LG xboom Buds Plus by will.i.am | Bluetooth Earbuds with Graphene Drivers & Adaptive EQ, ANC, Black
Key Spec
System - Operating System
Windows 11 Home
Display - Size (Inch)
16 inch
System - Processor
Intel® Core™ Ultra7 256V
System - Memory
16GB LPDDR5X (Included in processor)
Storage - SSD
1 TB NVMe Gen4
Dimension / Weight - weight(kg)
1.239 kg
Display - Resolution
WQXGA (2560 x 1600)
System - Graphic
Intel® Arc™
Display - Color gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical)
All Spec
INFO
Product Category
gram Pro
Year
Y25
Product name
16Z90TS-G.AU79A1
DISPLAY
Size (Inch)
16 inch
Size (cm)
40.6 cm
Resolution
WQXGA (2560 x 1600)
Ratio
16:10
Panel Type
IPS
Pol
Anti-Glare
Refresh Rate
31~144Hz VRR
Brightness
400nit
Color gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical)
Contrast
1500:1 (Typical)
SYSTEM
Processor
Intel® Core™ Ultra7 256V
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
Graphic
Intel® Arc™
Memory
16GB LPDDR5X (Included in processor)
STORAGE
SSD
1 TB NVMe Gen4
CONNECTIVITY
Wireless
Intel WiFi-7
BT
BT 5.4
Webcam
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic and Face recognition
SOUND
Audio
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
Speaker
Stereo Speaker 3.0W x2
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
SECURITY
SSD Security
Yes
INPUT DEVICE
Keyboard
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (98 Key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)
Pointing Device
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
HP-Out
Yes (4-pole)
USB Type A
USB 3.2 Gen1 (x2)
USB Type C
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2)
HDMI
Yes
BATTERY
Battery
77 Wh Li-Ion
POWER
AC Adapter
65W USB Type-C
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
Dimension(mm)
357.7 x 251.6 x 12.8mm
weight(kg)
1.239 kg
Shipping Dimension(mm)
475 x 290 x 60mm
Shipping weight(kg)
2.35 kg
DESIGN
Color
Metal Grey
Chassis Materials
Magnesium Alloy
WARRANTY
Warranty
12-month
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
Key Spec
Sound Solution - ANC
Yes
Speaker - Unit Size (Φ)
10Φ
Convenience - Plug&Wireless
Yes
Convenience - UVnano
Yes
Convenience - Water/Splashproof
IPX4
Convenience - Wireless Charging
Yes
All Spec
SOUND SOLUTION
ANC
Yes
Ambient Mode
Yes
# of Mic
6
Adaptive EQ
Yes
EQ
LG EQ
Yes
Customised EQ
Yes
AUDIO CODEC
SBC
Yes
AAC
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
BLE
Yes
Google Fast Pair Service
Yes
Bluetooth Version
5.4
Auracast
Yes
Microsoft Swift Pair
Yes
BATTERY LIFE (HRS)
Earbuds (ANC off & Adaptive EQ off)
up to 10
Earbuds (ANC on)
up to 7.5 (Adaptive EQ off)
Total (Earbuds+Charging Case)
up to 30
CHARGING TIME (HRS)
Charging Case
2.5
Earbuds
1
CONVENIENCE
Multi Paring
Yes
Fast Charging
Yes
Wireless Charging
Yes
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
Yes
Water/Splashproof
IPX4
UVnano
Yes
Plug&Wireless
Yes
Companion App
AOS, iOS, WindowsOS(LG gram)
Multi-Point
Yes
USB-C type Charging Port
Yes
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)
Earbud
25.3 x 20.8 x 23.9 mm
Charging Case
63.0 x 32.8 x 31.2 mm
WEIGHT
Charging Case Net Weight
39.4 g
Earbud Net Weight (1EA)
5.3 g
ACCESSORY
Normal Silicon Eargels
Yes
Ear hook
Yes
AUX (3.5Φ) to USB-C Cable
Yes
QSG(Quick Setup Guide)
Yes
Safety Information & Warranty Card
Yes
USB-C Charging & Data Cable
Yes
BARCODE (EAN CODE)
Barcode (EAN Code)
8806096569849
SPEAKER
Unit Type
Dynamic
Diaphragm
Graphene-coated
Unit Size (Φ)
10Φ
GENERAL_PDR
The security update is supported for
2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Find a Store Near You
Free xboom Buds Plus Bluetooth Earbuds worth £199.98.
Recommended Product