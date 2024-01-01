We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram17 laptop & FREE +view portable monitor
Laptop Details
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
High Resolution Large Display
Standard of Premium Display
Be captivated by the rich and vivid colours with WQXGA high resolution 16:10 aspect ratio display that supports wide colour gamut, DCI-P3 99%(Typ.) which allows you to see more content with less scrolling.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%.
DCI-P3 : The colour standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Leave the Charger Behind
Experience an ultimate wireless portability with the 80Wh high-capacity battery.
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilised and power management settings.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
+view Details
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
*This product is a portable monitor of which power is driven by a connected laptop battery. It doesn't support the built-in battery.
*If the battery of the connected laptop is low, you can use a USB-C™ charger (sold separately) for power.
*This product is for laptops only. Any device connected to the monitor must support DisplayPort Alternate Mode (DP Alt Mode) and Power Output (USB PD) above 7.5W (5V/1.5A).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
**Need to connect gram 16 Laptop (16-inch 16:10 screen) for 32:10 screen.
***The Auto Rotate function can be used only when LG Switch App is installed.
Expand, Widen and Boost Your Gram
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%.
It Only Takes a Cable
You can easily set up a dual monitor with a USB Type-C™ connection. Even better, the USB Type-C™ ports are on both sides.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
Scalability and Portability for Boosting Work Efficiently
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
**The Auto Rotate function can be used only when LG Switch App is installed.
-
LG gram 17" laptop | ultra-lightweight with 16:10 IPS anti glare display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processor
-
16-inch +view for LG gram Portable Monitor with USB Type-C™
Key Spec
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Home
-
Size (Inch)
-
17 Inch
-
Processor
-
Intel® Core™ i7-1360P (5.0 GHz, L3 Cache 18MB)
-
Memory
-
16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)
-
SSD
-
2TB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
weight(kg)
-
1.350kg
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Graphic
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i7,i5)
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.91 x 10.19 x 0.70"
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
-
gram
-
Year
-
Y23
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
-
17 Inch
-
Size (cm)
-
43.18cm
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Ratio
-
16:10
-
Panel Type
-
IPS Non Touch
-
Panel Multi
-
LGD
-
Pol
-
Anti-Glare
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Response Time
-
N/A
-
Brightness
-
350nit
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
-
1200:1 (Typical)
SYSTEM
-
Processor
-
Intel® Core™ i7-1360P (5.0 GHz, L3 Cache 18MB)
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Home
-
Graphic
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i7,i5)
-
Memory
-
16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)
STORAGE
-
eMMC
-
N/A
-
HDD
-
N/A
-
SSD
-
2TB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
MMC Slot
-
Micro SD
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wireless
-
Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
-
LAN
-
10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option)
-
BT
-
BT 5.1
-
TV Tuner
-
N/A
-
Webcam
-
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
-
Interface
-
N/A
SOUND
-
Audio
-
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
-
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp)
SECURITY
-
HDD Security
-
NO
-
SSD Security
-
Yes
-
fTPM/HW TPM
-
Option
-
Slim Kensington lock
-
YES
-
finger print
-
NO
-
Secure mode
-
NO
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
-
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 100Key, UK: 101Key, JP: 104Key w/ Numeric Keypad)
-
Pointing Device
-
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HP-Out
-
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
-
USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x1)
-
USB Type C
-
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
DC-in
-
YES
-
RJ45
-
N/A
-
Etc.
-
N/A
BATTERY
-
Battery
-
80Wh-Li-Ion
POWER
-
AC Adapter
-
65W
-
AC Adapter type
-
(New, Small size) 3pole with external C to C 2m/5A cable, White/Black (Wall-mount 'I' type, for KR/EU)
THERMAL
-
Thermal
-
N/A
BUTTON
-
Button
-
Power button without Fingerprint
LED
-
LED
-
Power, DC-In, Caps Lock, webcam
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
-
378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8mm
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.91 x 10.19 x 0.70"
-
weight(kg)
-
1.350kg
-
weight(lb)
-
2.98bs
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
499 x 307 x 60mm
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
-
19.7 x 12.1 x 2.4"
-
Shipping weight(kg)
-
2.5kg
-
Shipping weight(lb)
-
5.6lbs
DESIGN
-
Color
-
Obsidian Black
-
Chassis Materials
-
Magnesium, PC-ABS
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
LG Control Center
-
NO
-
LG Update Center
-
NO
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
-
NO
-
LG Reader Mode
-
NO
-
LG On Screen Display 3
-
YES
-
LG Power Manager
-
NO
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
-
YES
-
DTS X:Ultra
-
NO
-
Dolby Atmos
-
YES
-
Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)
-
NO
-
Intel® Unision
-
YES
-
Nebo for LG
-
NO
-
Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)
-
YES
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
YES
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
-
YES
-
LG Smart Assistant 1.0
-
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)
-
YES
-
LG PC Manuals
-
YES
-
LG Update & Recovery
-
YES
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
YES
-
PCmover Professional
-
YES
-
New Wall paper
-
YES
-
LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)
-
YES
-
LG Display Extension
-
YES
-
LG Security Guard
-
YES
-
Sync on Mobile
-
YES
-
Tips (TBD)
-
NO
-
OLED Care SW
-
NO
-
Wacom notes
-
NO
-
Bamboo Paper
-
NO
-
LG Pen Settings
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear Studio
-
NO
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
-
NO
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
-
USB-C to RJ45 adapter (B2B option)
CERTIFIED
-
Certified
-
N/A
MULTIMEDIA
-
Microphone
-
Dual
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
-
12-months
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
-
gram+view
-
Year
-
Y23
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
-
16 Inch
-
Size (cm)
-
40.6cm
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Ratio
-
16:10
-
Panel Type
-
IPS Non Touch / Anti Glare
-
Pol
-
Anti-Glare
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Response Time
-
N/A
-
Brightness
-
350nit
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
-
1200:1 (Typical)
SYSTEM
-
Processor
-
N/A
-
Operating System
-
Non OS
-
Graphic
-
N/A
-
Memory
-
N/A
STORAGE
-
eMMC
-
N/A
-
HDD
-
N/A
-
SSD
-
N/A
-
MMC Slot
-
N/A
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wireless
-
N/A
-
LAN
-
N/A
-
BT
-
N/A
-
TV Tuner
-
N/A
-
Webcam
-
N/A
-
Interface
-
N/A
SOUND
-
Audio
-
N/A
-
Speaker
-
N/A
SECURITY
-
HDD Security
-
NO
-
SSD Security
-
NO
-
fTPM/HW TPM
-
NO
-
Slim Kensington lock
-
N/A
-
finger print
-
N/A
-
Secure mode
-
N/A
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
-
N/A
-
Pointing Device
-
N/A
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HP-Out
-
N/A
-
USB Type A
-
N/A
-
USB Type C
-
2 x USB Type-C (DP Alt Mode)
-
HDMI
-
N/A
-
DC-in
-
N/A
-
RJ45
-
N/A
-
Etc.
-
N/A
BATTERY
-
Battery
-
N/A
POWER
-
AC Adapter
-
N/A
-
AC Adapter type
-
N/A
THERMAL
-
Thermal
-
N/A
BUTTON
-
Button
-
2 Buttons / Up, Down (Brightness Control)
LED
-
LED
-
N/A
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
-
360 x 245.5 x 8.3 mm
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.17 x 9.66 x 0.32"
-
weight(kg)
-
660g (950g / with Folio) (TBD)
-
weight(lb)
-
1.45bs
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
419x288x60mm
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
-
16.5x11.5x2.4"
DESIGN
-
Color
-
Silver
-
Chassis Materials
-
Aluminum, PC-ABS
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
LG Control Center
-
NO
-
LG Update Center
-
NO
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
-
NO
-
LG Reader Mode
-
NO
-
LG On Screen Display 3
-
YES
-
LG Power Manager
-
NO
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
-
NO
-
DTS X:Ultra
-
NO
-
Dolby Atmos
-
NO
-
Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)
-
NO
-
Intel® Unision
-
NO
-
Nebo for LG
-
NO
-
Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)
-
NO
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
NO
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
-
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant 1.0
-
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)
-
NO
-
LG PC Manuals
-
NO
-
LG Update & Recovery
-
NO
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
NO
-
PCmover Professional
-
NO
-
New Wall paper
-
NO
-
LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)
-
NO
-
LG Display Extension
-
NO
-
LG Security Guard
-
NO
-
Sync on Mobile
-
NO
-
Tips (TBD)
-
NO
-
OLED Care SW
-
NO
-
Wacom notes
-
NO
-
Bamboo Paper
-
NO
-
LG Pen Settings
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear Studio
-
NO
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
-
NO
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
-
Folio Cover (Silver)
CERTIFIED
-
Certified
-
N/A
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Find a Store Near You
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.