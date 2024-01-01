We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram SuperSlim 15.6" Laptop & +view portable Monitor & LG TONE Free UFP9 Earbuds
Laptop Details
*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.
The Thinnest gram Ever
*Comparison with LG gram 15Z90Q model of 2022 (1,140g weight and 17.4mm thickness).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs February 2023. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Obtained the certificates on the panel- Eye Care Display, Green Guard.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
OLED AGLR panel
-
OLED glare panel
Comfortable Viewing without Disruption
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness is 400nits (Typ.), Peak HDR Brightness is more than 500nits.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Portable Monitor Details
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
*This product is a portable monitor of which power is driven by a connected laptop battery. It doesn't support the built-in battery.
*If the battery of the connected laptop is low, you can use a USB-C™ charger (sold separately) for power.
*This product is for laptops only. Any device connected to the monitor must support DisplayPort Alternate Mode (DP Alt Mode) and Power Output (USB PD) above 7.5W (5V/1.5A).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
**Need to connect gram 16 Laptop (16-inch 16:10 screen) for 32:10 screen.
***The Auto Rotate function can be used only when LG Switch App is installed.
Expand, Widen and Boost Your Gram
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%.
Earbuds Details
CES® Innovation Awards are granted to products based upon materials submitted by the honorees. CTA neither verifies the accuracy of any submissions nor tests any products.
Plug Into Wireless Freedom
*Charging function is only compatible with devices with Aux cables.
-
LG TONE Free UFP9 - Plug and Wireless True Wireless Bluetooth UVnano Earbuds
-
16-inch +view for LG gram Portable Monitor with USB Type-C™
-
LG gram SuperSlim 15.6" laptop | paper thin & light with OLED display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processor
Key Spec
-
3D Sound Stage
-
Yes
-
ANC
-
Yes
-
Unit Size (Φ)
-
8Φ
-
Meridian Sound Effect
-
Yes
-
Plug&Wireless
-
Yes
-
UVnano
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX4
All Spec
CHARGING TIME (HRS)
-
Charging Time (Earbuds)
-
1
-
Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)
-
2
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)
-
Earbud
-
21.2 x 28.3 x 23.2 mm
-
Charing Case
-
54.5 x 54.5 x 30.0 mm
EQ
-
Meridian Sound Effect
-
Yes
-
Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)
-
Yes
-
LG EQ
-
Yes
-
Customised EQ
-
Yes
-
3D Sound Stage
-
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Unit Type
-
Dynamic
-
Unit Size (Φ)
-
8Φ
WEIGHT
-
Product Net Weight
-
5.2 g
-
Charging Case Net Weight
-
37 g
BATTERY LIFE (HRS)
-
Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)
-
10
-
Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)
-
24
CONVENIENCE
-
Multi Paring
-
Yes
-
Swift Pair
-
Yes
-
Fast Charging
-
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX4
-
UVnano
-
Yes
-
Plug&Wireless
-
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Charging Cable
-
Yes
-
Medical Silicon Eargels
-
Yes
-
AUX (3.5mm) to USB Cable
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
BLE
-
Yes
-
Google Fast Pair Service
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.2
SOUND SOLUTION
-
ANC
-
Yes
-
Ambient Mode
-
Yes
-
Talk Thru
-
Yes
-
# of Mic
-
3
AUDIO CODEC
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
GENERAL_PDR
-
The security update is supported for
-
2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
-
gram+view
-
Year
-
Y23
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
-
16 Inch
-
Size (cm)
-
40.6cm
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Ratio
-
16:10
-
Panel Type
-
IPS Non Touch / Anti Glare
-
Pol
-
Anti-Glare
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Response Time
-
N/A
-
Brightness
-
350nit
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
-
1200:1 (Typical)
SYSTEM
-
Processor
-
N/A
-
Operating System
-
Non OS
-
Graphic
-
N/A
-
Memory
-
N/A
STORAGE
-
eMMC
-
N/A
-
HDD
-
N/A
-
SSD
-
N/A
-
MMC Slot
-
N/A
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wireless
-
N/A
-
LAN
-
N/A
-
BT
-
N/A
-
TV Tuner
-
N/A
-
Webcam
-
N/A
-
Interface
-
N/A
SOUND
-
Audio
-
N/A
-
Speaker
-
N/A
SECURITY
-
HDD Security
-
NO
-
SSD Security
-
NO
-
fTPM/HW TPM
-
NO
-
Slim Kensington lock
-
N/A
-
finger print
-
N/A
-
Secure mode
-
N/A
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
-
N/A
-
Pointing Device
-
N/A
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HP-Out
-
N/A
-
USB Type A
-
N/A
-
USB Type C
-
2 x USB Type-C (DP Alt Mode)
-
HDMI
-
N/A
-
DC-in
-
N/A
-
RJ45
-
N/A
-
Etc.
-
N/A
BATTERY
-
Battery
-
N/A
POWER
-
AC Adapter
-
N/A
-
AC Adapter type
-
N/A
THERMAL
-
Thermal
-
N/A
BUTTON
-
Button
-
2 Buttons / Up, Down (Brightness Control)
LED
-
LED
-
N/A
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
-
360 x 245.5 x 8.3 mm
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.17 x 9.66 x 0.32"
-
weight(kg)
-
660g (950g / with Folio) (TBD)
-
weight(lb)
-
1.45bs
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
419x288x60mm
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
-
16.5x11.5x2.4"
DESIGN
-
Color
-
Silver
-
Chassis Materials
-
Aluminum, PC-ABS
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
LG Control Center
-
NO
-
LG Update Center
-
NO
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
-
NO
-
LG Reader Mode
-
NO
-
LG On Screen Display 3
-
YES
-
LG Power Manager
-
NO
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
-
NO
-
DTS X:Ultra
-
NO
-
Dolby Atmos
-
NO
-
Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)
-
NO
-
Intel® Unision
-
NO
-
Nebo for LG
-
NO
-
Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)
-
NO
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
NO
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
-
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant 1.0
-
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)
-
NO
-
LG PC Manuals
-
NO
-
LG Update & Recovery
-
NO
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
NO
-
PCmover Professional
-
NO
-
New Wall paper
-
NO
-
LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)
-
NO
-
LG Display Extension
-
NO
-
LG Security Guard
-
NO
-
Sync on Mobile
-
NO
-
Tips (TBD)
-
NO
-
OLED Care SW
-
NO
-
Wacom notes
-
NO
-
Bamboo Paper
-
NO
-
LG Pen Settings
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear Studio
-
NO
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
-
NO
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
-
Folio Cover (Silver)
CERTIFIED
-
Certified
-
N/A
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Key Spec
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Home
-
Size (Inch)
-
15.6 Inch
-
Processor
-
Intel® Core™ i7-1360P (5.0 GHz, L3 Cache 18MB)
-
Memory
-
16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)
-
SSD
-
2TB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
weight(kg)
-
990g
-
Resolution
-
FHD 1920 x 1080
-
Graphic
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i7,i5)
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 100% (Typical, min 90%)
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.0 x 8.95 x 0.43~0.49"
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
-
gram
-
Year
-
Y23
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
-
15.6 Inch
-
Size (cm)
-
39.6cm
-
Resolution
-
FHD 1920 x 1080
-
Ratio
-
16:9
-
Panel Type
-
OLED
-
Panel Multi
-
SDC
-
Pol
-
Anti Glare Low Reflection
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Response Time
-
0.2ms
-
Brightness
-
400nit
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 100% (Typical, min 90%)
-
Contrast
-
1,000,000 :1 (Typical)
SYSTEM
-
Processor
-
Intel® Core™ i7-1360P (5.0 GHz, L3 Cache 18MB)
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Home
-
Graphic
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i7,i5)
-
Memory
-
16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)
STORAGE
-
eMMC
-
N/A
-
HDD
-
N/A
-
SSD
-
2TB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
MMC Slot
-
Micro SD
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wireless
-
Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
-
LAN
-
10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option)
-
BT
-
BT 5.1
-
TV Tuner
-
N/A
-
Webcam
-
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
-
Interface
-
N/A
SOUND
-
Audio
-
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
-
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp)
SECURITY
-
HDD Security
-
NO
-
SSD Security
-
Yes
-
fTPM/HW TPM
-
fTPM, HW TMP
-
Slim Kensington lock
-
NO
-
finger print
-
NO
-
Secure mode
-
NO
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
-
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key, w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)
-
Pointing Device
-
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 111.6 x 69.6mm)
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HP-Out
-
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
-
N/A
-
USB Type C
-
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4) USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (x1, with Power Delivery, Display Port)
-
HDMI
-
N/A
-
DC-in
-
YES
-
RJ45
-
N/A
-
Etc.
-
N/A
-
Etc.
-
N/A
BATTERY
-
Battery
-
60Wh-Li-Ion
POWER
-
AC Adapter
-
65W
-
AC Adapter type
-
(New, Small size) 3pole with external C to C 2m/5A cable, White/Black (Wall-mount 'I' type, for KR/EU)
THERMAL
-
Thermal
-
N/A
BUTTON
-
Button
-
Power button without Fingerprint
LED
-
LED
-
Power, DC-In, Caps Lock, webcam
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
-
356.0 x 227.45 x 10.99~12.55mm
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.0 x 8.95 x 0.43~0.49"
-
weight(kg)
-
990g
-
weight(lb)
-
2.18lbs
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
476 x 271 x 60mm
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
-
18.8 x 10.7 x 2.4"
-
Shipping weight(kg)
-
2.1kg
-
Shipping weight(lb)
-
4.7 lbs
DESIGN
-
Color
-
Neptune Blue
-
Chassis Materials
-
Aluminum, Magnesium, PC-ABS
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
LG Control Center
-
NO
-
LG Update Center
-
NO
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
-
NO
-
LG Reader Mode
-
NO
-
LG On Screen Display 3
-
YES
-
LG Power Manager
-
NO
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
-
YES
-
DTS X:Ultra
-
NO
-
Dolby Atmos
-
YES
-
Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)
-
NO
-
Intel® Unision
-
YES
-
Nebo for LG
-
NO
-
Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)
-
YES
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
YES
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
-
YES
-
LG Smart Assistant 1.0
-
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)
-
YES
-
LG PC Manuals
-
YES
-
LG Update & Recovery
-
YES
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
YES
-
PCmover Professional
-
YES
-
New Wall paper
-
YES
-
LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)
-
YES
-
LG Display Extension
-
YES
-
LG Security Guard
-
YES
-
Sync on Mobile
-
YES
-
Tips (TBD)
-
YES
-
OLED Care SW
-
YES
-
Wacom notes
-
NO
-
Bamboo Paper
-
NO
-
LG Pen Settings
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear Studio
-
NO
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
-
NO
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
-
USB-C to RJ45 adapter (B2B option)
CERTIFIED
-
Certified
-
HDR True Black500
MULTIMEDIA
-
Microphone
-
Dual
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
-
12-months
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
