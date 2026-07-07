1) Energy Efficiency

- The washer-dryer model has undergone separate testing for dryer Washing machine efficiency and a combined test for the wash and dry cycle based on energy efficiency evaluation.

- LG internal lab test was conducted based on EN 60456:2016+A11:2020+A12:2024 A12:2023 with HPWD116A (Washer only).

- LG internal lab test was conducted based on EN IEC 62512:2020+A11:2020+A12:2023 with HPWD116A (Washer-Dryer).

2) Time Saving

- Tested by Intertek on October 2025, TurboWash+Dry cycle based on 3kg of actual clothing based on LG Electronics internal testing standards. Cycle time may vary depending on load type/weight.

3) R290

- Global Warming Potential : R290: about 3, R134a: about 1340

4) Microplastic Care Cycle

- Tested by Intertek on July 2023. Microplastic Care cycle with 3kg of load(100% polyester training jacket) compared to Mixed Fabric cycle(F4Y7EYPBW). Comparing by measuring the amount of microplastics filtered through a 20㎛ filter.

- The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

5) AI Wash™ 2.0

- Tested by Intertek on October 2025. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Wash cycle showed an improvement in fabric care and a reduction in energy consumption with a 3kg mixed load of soft fabrics (blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.) (F4X7VYP15). Results may vary depending on weight and fabric types of laundry and/or other factors

- AI sensing is activated when the load is under 3kg. AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabrics are detected] and suitable detergent.

- The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

6) TurboWash™ 360

- Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.

7) Energy Saving

- Based on LG's internal laboratory test results, compared to the company's existing model (F164X71WSTA), which is a registered model under the European Product Registry for Energy Labeling, the European energy standard, the Energy Efficiency Class A standard has been improved by -10%(Based on a complete cycle), resulting in an energy improvement of approximately 50% compared to the existing model(F164X71WSTA).

- The results may be different depending on the environment

8) Gentle Drying

- Tested by Intertek on October 2025. When comparing the Wool/Hand Wash+Dry course to the Cotton Wash+Dry course, the shrinkage performance was compared after the course operation using a test load of 1 kg with actual clothes and wool fabrics, showing an improvement of up to 90%. Results may vary depending on the weight of the laundry, the type of fabric, and/or other factors.

9) Capacity

- Capacity varies depending on the depth and drum capacity(kg).

- Increased capacity than the previous model(F4Y7RYW2W vs. FH4U2VCNW2 *2kg at 565mm(Depth))

10) Steam+™

- the Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mite allergen.

- Tested by Intertek in December 2018 in accordance with AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with the “Wrinkle Care" option (3 mixed shirts) compared to the cotton cycle without option. Results may be different depending on clothes and environment.

- The Wrinkle Care function is optionally available in 9 cycles.

11) Automatic Dispenser

- Wash up to 17 loads when filling both compartments with detergent.

- The default detergent input amount is 45mL.

- The results may be different depending on the environment.

12) Auto Cleaning Condenser

- The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.

13) ThinQ™

- ThinQ™ functions may vary depending on the product and country.

- To optimise functionality, ensure the product is Wi-Fi connected and registered in the LG ThinQ app.

- To register your home appliances on the LG ThinQ app, you need to have Wi-Fi at home.

- To use the ThinQ™ function, download the LG ThinQ app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone, connect to Wi-Fi, and follow the app instructions.

- Please note LG ThinQ app might not work on some smartphones or may have limited features. Check your phone's specifications before using (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher).

14) AI DD™

- Tested by Intertek on November 2023. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Wash cycle showed an improvement in fabric care and a reduction in energy consumption with a 3kg of mixed load of soft fabrics (Blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.) (AI Wash representative model: F4X7VYP15). Results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.

- AI sensing is activated when the load is under 3kg.AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabric is detected] and suitable detergent.

- The 10-year warranty is on the Direct Drive motor only. Warranty period/policy may vary depending on country or region.

- Noise level: 71dB (Sound Power Level), based on EU Regulation 2019/2014 (F4X7EBPY6).