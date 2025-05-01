We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
EZDispense™ | 11kg | Washing Machine | 1400 rpm | WiFi connected | TurboWash™ | AI Direct Drive™ | Large Capacity | A-10% Rated | Slate Grey
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
11.0
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565
-
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
A
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
1360
-
ezDispense
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
No
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
-
Body Color
Middle Black
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
11.0
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
Dial + LED + Hard Buttons
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
18:88
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Type
Front Load Washer
-
Centum System
No
-
Dual Dry
No
-
Add Item
Yes
-
ezDispense
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Foam detection system
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Drum Light
No
-
Steam+
No
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Water Level
Auto
-
TurboWash
No
ENERGY
-
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
A
PROGRAMS
-
Baby Steam Care
No
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Auto Wash
No
-
Baby Care
No
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Cold Wash
No
-
Color Care
No
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton +
No
-
Dark Wash
No
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Downloaded Cycle
Yes
-
Drain + Spin
No
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Eco 40-60
Yes
-
Gentle Care
No
-
Hygiene
No
-
Intensive 60
No
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Outdoor
No
-
Quick 30
No
-
Quick Wash
No
-
Refresh
No
-
Rinse+Spin
No
-
Silent Wash
No
-
Skin Care
No
-
Speed 14
Yes
-
Speed Wash+Dry
No
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
-
Stain Care
No
-
Steam Refresh
No
-
Tub Clean
No
-
TurboWash 39
No
-
TurboWash 49
No
-
TurboWash 59
No
-
Cotton 20°C
No
-
Hand Wash
No
-
Jean / Dark Wash
No
-
Pre Wash + Cotton
No
-
Quick 12
No
-
Quick 60
No
-
Rinse
No
-
Spin+Drain
No
-
Wash+Dry
No
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Detergent Level
Yes
-
Drum Light
No
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Rinse
No
-
Rinse + Spin
No
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Softener Level
Yes
-
Spin
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin
-
Steam
Yes
-
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Tub Clean
No
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Wash
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
No
-
ColdWash
No
-
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1100
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
660 x 890 x 660
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565
-
Weight (kg)
67.0
-
Weight include packing (kg)
71.0
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
620
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE)
-
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
Yes
-
Duration of the left-on mode (Min)
5
-
Eco 40-60 (Full Load)
0.838
-
Eco 40-60 (Half Load)
0.547
-
Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)
0.252
-
Energy Efficiency Class
A
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
1360
-
Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)
71
-
Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode
0.5
-
Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode
0.5
-
Spin Performance - Efficiency Class
A
-
Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)
44.9
-
Standard Program (washing only)
Eco 40-60 40℃
-
Time (Min) - (Full Load)
240
-
Time (Min) - (Half Load)
180
-
Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)
159
-
Wash Capacity (kg)
11.0
-
Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)
48
-
Water Consumption per a cycle (ℓ)
54
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806084267610
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
