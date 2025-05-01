Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
EZDispense™ | 11kg | Washing Machine | 1400 rpm | WiFi connected | TurboWash™ | AI Direct Drive™ | Large Capacity | A-10% Rated | Slate Grey
Product Information Sheet

EZDispense™ | 11kg | Washing Machine | 1400 rpm | WiFi connected | TurboWash™ | AI Direct Drive™ | Large Capacity | A-10% Rated | Slate Grey

F4Y511GBLA1

EZDispense™ | 11kg | Washing Machine | 1400 rpm | WiFi connected | TurboWash™ | AI Direct Drive™ | Large Capacity | A-10% Rated | Slate Grey

DIMENSIONS

WM

Key Spec

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    11.0

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

    A

  • Max spin speed (RPM)

    1360

  • ezDispense

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    No

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

  • Body Color

    Middle Black

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    11.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + LED + Hard Buttons

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Type

    Front Load Washer

  • Centum System

    No

  • Dual Dry

    No

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • ezDispense

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Steam+

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Drum Lifter

    Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto

  • TurboWash

    No

ENERGY

  • Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

    A

PROGRAMS

  • Baby Steam Care

    No

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Auto Wash

    No

  • Baby Care

    No

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton +

    No

  • Dark Wash

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Downloaded Cycle

    Yes

  • Drain + Spin

    No

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Eco 40-60

    Yes

  • Gentle Care

    No

  • Hygiene

    No

  • Intensive 60

    No

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Quick 30

    No

  • Quick Wash

    No

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse+Spin

    No

  • Silent Wash

    No

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Speed 14

    Yes

  • Speed Wash+Dry

    No

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • TurboWash 39

    No

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • TurboWash 59

    No

  • Cotton 20°C

    No

  • Hand Wash

    No

  • Jean / Dark Wash

    No

  • Pre Wash + Cotton

    No

  • Quick 12

    No

  • Quick 60

    No

  • Rinse

    No

  • Spin+Drain

    No

  • Wash+Dry

    No

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Detergent Level

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Pre Wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse

    No

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Softener Level

    Yes

  • Spin

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Wash

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    No

  • ColdWash

    No

  • ezDispense Nozzle Clean

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1100

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    660 x 890 x 660

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • Weight (kg)

    67.0

  • Weight include packing (kg)

    71.0

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    620

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE)

  • Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

    Yes

  • Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

    5

  • Eco 40-60 (Full Load)

    0.838

  • Eco 40-60 (Half Load)

    0.547

  • Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)

    0.252

  • Energy Efficiency Class

    A

  • Max spin speed (RPM)

    1360

  • Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)

    71

  • Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode

    0.5

  • Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode

    0.5

  • Spin Performance - Efficiency Class

    A

  • Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

    44.9

  • Standard Program (washing only)

    Eco 40-60 40℃

  • Time (Min) - (Full Load)

    240

  • Time (Min) - (Half Load)

    180

  • Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)

    159

  • Wash Capacity (kg)

    11.0

  • Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

    48

  • Water Consumption per a cycle (ℓ)

    54

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806084267610

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

