Best 4K gaming monitor for you from LG
If you are considering upgrading your current gaming monitor or starting fresh, we have a variety of 4K gaming monitors to suit your needs.
Picture yourself in your gaming space, surrounded by a UHD Nano IPS display that showcases every pixel with incredible detail. With a swift 144Hz refresh rate and a quick 1ms response time, you'll experience a seamless gaming experience.
Discover a gaming monitor to suit you, where design meets functionality and LG technology meets your gaming preferences. Your games, your rules, our technology.
In this article you will;
- Discover what you should be looking for in your next 4K gaming monitor
- Learn what all the specs mean and what will work best for your experience
- Explore our best 4K gaming monitors for your needs
What is a 4K monitor?
A 4K monitor is a display that offers a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, resulting in about 8.3 million pixels. This resolution is four times that of a standard 1080p Full HD monitor, leading to a significantly sharper and clearer image quality. 4K monitors are commonly utilised for tasks requiring high levels of detail such as video editing, graphic design, gaming, and watching high-definition content.
Imagine a screen filled with approximately 4000 pixels horizontally, each delivering vibrant colours, intricate details, and vividness. Envision an image so crisp that it’s like looking through a window rather than a screen.
For our gaming enthusiasts, this monitor is more than just a display. It serves as your gateway into the heart of your game, transporting you into worlds of unparalleled realism and immersion.
Why choose a 4K gaming monitor?
A 4K monitor is an embodiment of design and functionality, offering immersive 4K resolution. With an LG 4K monitor, the game doesn't just stay on the screen, it wraps around your vision, cocooning you in a world of pixel-perfect detail.
1. Embrace the Action: Dive into the brilliance of 4K resolution that offers unparalleled clarity and detail. The design of the monitor enhances your viewing by subtly minimising the screen's borders, making the visuals more lifelike and adding depth to your gaming experience. You're no longer just a player; you become a part of the vibrant, high-definition world.
2. Your Eyes Deserve a Break: With every pixel equidistant from your eyes, the monitor is designed to reduce eye strain. So, go ahead and embark on those late-night gaming marathons.
3. Widen Your Horizons: A wider field of view means a more realistic gaming experience. It's like having a ticket to a whole new world, right at your fingertips.
What features should you look for in a gaming monitor?
When searching for the perfect gaming monitor, it's crucial to consider a few key features that can truly improve your gaming experience:
1. Refresh rate
2. Response time
3. Resolution
4. Panel Tupe
5. Adaptive Sync
6. HDR Support
7. Size and aspect ratio
8. Ergonomics
1. Refresh rate
Experience a world of high-octane action with a monitor boasting a refresh rate of 144Hz, 165Hz, or even 240Hz — every movement will be smoother, every detail crystal-clear, leaving you on the edge of your seat.
2. Latency: Response time
Fast response times means gaming without ghosting or motion blur, where every move is executed flawlessly in just 1ms or less — truly a game-changer for competitive gameplay.
3. Resolution
The higher, the better. Get lost in stunning, lifelike visuals with resolutions like 1440p or 4K, every image sharper and more detailed than ever before.
4. Panel Tupe
Whether you prefer the rich colours and wide viewing angles of IPS panels, or the lightning-fast response times of TN panels, there is an option out there to suit your preferences perfectly.
5. Adaptive Sync
No more screen tearing or stuttering, just seamless, fluid gameplay thanks to technologies like AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync.
6. HDR Support
Where colours pop, highlights shine brighter, and blacks deepen, creating a truly immersive gaming experience like no other.
7. Size and aspect ratio
Consider the size and aspect ratio that best fits your space and preferences, along with modern connectivity options to ensure seamless compatibility with your gaming setup.
8. Ergonomics
Adjustable stands and viewing options can make all the difference in creating a comfortable, personalised gaming experience.
The perfect gaming monitor is out there, waiting to strike the perfect balance between high-performance features and your specific gaming needs, all within a budget that works for you.
Best LG 4K gaming monitor for small spaces
The LG 24-inch UltraGear Full HD Gaming Monitor is a great pick for those looking for a 4K gaming monitor that doesn't take up much space. Small but mighty, thanks to its165Hz Refresh rate and AMD FreeSync™. This 24-inch full HD display combines power and stunning visuals, without compromising on performance. This makes it ideal for cosy gaming setups.
Best LG 4K gaming monitor for large screen, immersive gameplay
48-inch UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED Gaming Monitor: Featuring a large 48-inch OLED display and an ultra-fast response time. The outstanding clarity and a realistic picture offered provides immersive console gameplay that puts you at the centre of the game.
Best LG 4K monitor for gaming with HDR
32-inch UltraGear™ UHD 4K Gaming Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000: Equipped with high Dynamic Range (HDR) 1000 meaning you can play more life-like HDR gaming with accurate colour and contrast reproduction.
Best LG 4K PC gaming monitor for competitive PC gameplay
32-inch UltraGear™ UHD 4K Gaming Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 is an excellent option. This monitor balances high resolution and fast refresh rates, making it ideal for competitive PC gaming.
Best LG 4K PC gaming monitor for general PC gameplay
The 27-inch LG UltraGear™ UHD and 32-inch LG UltraGear™ UHD gaming monitors offer a good balance of features that cater to general gaming needs on PC. Both models boast 4K UHD resolution, delivering crisp and vibrant visuals essential for today’s games. They also support a 144Hz refresh rate to ensure seamless action, especially in fast-moving games. With a 1ms response time, these monitors reduce motion blur and input lag, vital for competitive gaming. The 32GR93U-B's larger display enhances immersion, perfect for expansive gaming setups, while the 27GR93U-B fits beautifully in smaller spaces or for dual monitor configurations, making them versatile choices for various gaming styles.
Best LG 4K gaming monitor for console gameplay
For console gaming on systems like the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S, the best 4K gaming monitors from LG are those that support HDMI 2.1 to fully utilise the consoles' capabilities for 4K resolution at 120Hz. Ideal choices include:
The 27-inch UHD 4K UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor is perfectly crafted for console gamers, featuring support for 4K resolution at 144Hz via HDMI 2.1. This combination offers both the high refresh rates and sharp clarity demanded by gaming enthusiasts.
32-inch UltraGear™ UHD 4K Gaming Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000: Also supports 4K at high refresh rates and includes VESA DisplayHDR 1000 for excellent brightness and colour depth.
Find out more in our Best Gaming Monitor for Xbox and Best Gaming Monitor for PlayStation guides.
Best 4K gaming TV
The 65 inch LG OLED evo C4 4K Smart TV 2024, an update of the LG OLED evo C3 55 inch 4K Smart TV 2023 Rtings, is LG’s best gaming monitor yet thanks to 4K resolution that provides almost four times the pixel density of Full HD, delivering sharp and detailed images that are perfect for gamers.
OLED technology offers stunning visuals, with vibrant colours, rich blacks and high contrast ratios resulting in totally immersive gameplay!
The LG OLED evo C4 4K Smart TV 2024 also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate which reduces motion blur, which can be advantageous in fast-paced, action-packed games.
Finding the right settings with gaming are at your fingertips with the LG OLED evo C4 4K Smart TV 2024 thanks to Game Optimizer mode. LG’s Game Optimzer mode is specially tailored for gaming, thanks to additional gaming features, such as Game Bar overlays for monitoring performance metrics, and Game Dashboard for adjusting settings as you play, without the need for manual adjustments.
4K gaming monitor FAQs
What is 4K display resolution?
4K resolution is a display resolution with around 4,000 pixels. 4K resolutions have more pixels than the previous standard of 1080p Full HD, meaning images are sharper and more detailed on your monitor, TV or whatever display device you may have.
How much RAM do I need for 4K gaming?
The amount of RAM (Random Access Memory) needed for 4K gaming can vary depending on what kind of game it is, the settings you prefer, and the overall configuration of your gaming system.
As a general rule, when it comes to 4K gaming your device must have at least 16GB of RAM for your game to run smoothly at a medium to high setting.
For more serious gamers, 32GB of RAM or more is recommended to facilitate newer games, background updates and ensure on overall smoother performance.
Is 4K worth it on a gaming monitor?
It depends entirely on your gaming preferences! If you’re a casual or occasional gamer, a 4K display monitor may not be necessary for you. But if you’re a hardcore gamer who enjoys sharp visuals and detailed images, a 4K gaming monitor may be the best choice for you.
Also consider budget when deciding on whether a 4K gaming monitor is right for you, as they are generally more expensive than lower-resolution setups.
Explore our selection today and find the monitor that transforms your gaming reality.
To learn more about creating your ideal gaming setup, explore our complete Best Gaming Monitors guide for more inspiration.
