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UltraGear evo™ expands the 5K-and-beyond display category with the world’s first* 5K AI Upscaling technology
Introducing next-gen UltraGear evo™ that elevate immersive gaming to the next level.
Next-gen Hyper Mini LED. Brighter & sharper 5K gaming display
LG UltraGear evo™ AI GM9 introduces Hyper Mini LED, a next-generation display technology designed to enable ultra-high brightness and ultra-high resolution 5K gaming. With up to 1250nits of peak brightness*** and a 27-inch 5K (5120×2880) display featuring 218 PPI, it delivers exceptional clarity and consistent gaming visuals, further enhanced by VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000.
Latest 4th gen Tandem OLED with ultra-high brightness and Triple Perfect visuals.
Powered by 4th Gen Tandem OLED, UltraGear evo™ delivers brighter visuals with less power than previous 3rd Gen OLEDs. Its advanced 4-stack Primary RGB Tandem 2.0 structure enhances brightness and colour accuracy even in bright environments, delivering Triple Perfect Visual with UL-certified Perfect Black, Perfect Colour, and Perfect Reproduction.
*Based on published specifications of gaming monitors as of March 2026, LG 27GM950B and 39GX950B are the first gaming monitors to support AI upscaling to 5K resolution.
**Upscaling performance may vary depending on the input source quality. No GPU upgrade required for AI Upscaling functionality. A compatible external device (PC/GPU/console) is required for game operation.
***27GM950B offers a peak brightness of 1250 nits, measured under internal test conditions. Actual brightness may vary by usage environment.
****Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Be the first to experience
the UltraGear evo™ lineup at CES 2026
39GX950B
World's first 39-inch 5K2K OLED gaming monitor powered by AI Upscaling tech*
• 39-inch 5K2K (5120x2160, WUHD) display, 143 PPI
• 4th Gen Tandem OLED
• UL-certified Perfect Black, Perfect Colour, Perfect Reproduction.
• 5K2K AI Upscaling, AI Scene Optimisation, AI Sound
• Dual-Mode (WUHD 165Hz ↔ WFHD 330Hz), 0.03ms (GtG)
• 1500R Curvature
• VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500, DCI-P3 99.5% (Typ.)
• DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1 x2, USB-C (PD 90W)
27GM950B
Next-gen Hyper Mini LED 5K gaming monitor with ultra-high brightness*
• 27-inch 5K (5120x2880) display, 218 PPI
• Hyper Mini LED display, 1250nits (peak) brightness
• VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 with DCI-P3 99% (Typ.)
• Anti-blooming visual with 2,304 local dimming zones & Zero Optical Distance technology
• 5K AI Upscaling, AI Scene Optimisation, AI Sound
• Dual-Mode (5K 165Hz ↔ QHD 330Hz), 1ms (GtG)
• DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1 x2, USB-C (PD 90W)
52G930B
World’s largest 52-inch 5K2K 240Hz gaming monitor*
• 52-inch 5K2K (5120x2160) 21:9 display
• 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GtG)
• 1000R Curvature
• VESA DisplayHDR™ 600, DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
• DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1 x2, USB-C (PD 90W)
32GX870B
World’s first AI Upscaling 32-inch 4K OLED 240Hz gaming monitor*
• 32-inch OLED (3840x2160, UHD) display
• 4th Gen Primary RGB Tandem OLED
• 4K AI Upscaling, AI Scene Optimisation, AI Sound
• Dual-Mode (UHD 240Hz ↔︎ FHD 480Hz), 0.03ms (GtG)
• VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 & DCI-P3 99.5% (Typ.)
• DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1 x2, USB-C (PD 90W)
27GX790B
27-inch 540Hz 4th Gen Tandem OLED gaming monitor with Dual-Mode
• 27-inch 4th Gen OLED (2560x1440, QHD) display
• 4th Gen Primary RGB Tandem OLED
• Dual-Mode (QHD 540Hz ↔ HD 720Hz), 0.02ms (GtG), VESA ClearMR 21000
• VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 & DCI-P3 99.5% (Typ.)
• DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1 x2, USB-C
*Based on published specifications of gaming monitors as of December 2025, LG 39GX950B is the first 39-inch 5K2K OLED gaming monitor to support 5K2K AI Upscaling technology.
*Based on published specifications of 5K MiniLED gaming monitors as of December 2025, LG 27GM950B is the first 5K MiniLED gaming monitor with 5K AI Upscaling technology.
*Based on published specifications of 5K2K gaming monitors as of December 2025, LG 52G930B is the largest gaming monitor with a 52-inch 5K2K (5120x2160) display.
*Based on published specifications of 5K2K gaming monitors as of December 2025, LG 52G930B is the largest gaming monitor with a 52-inch 5K2K (5120x2160) display.
*Based on published specifications of gaming monitors as of December 2025, LG 32GX870B is the first 32-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor to support AI Upscaling technology.