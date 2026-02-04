*Based on published specifications of gaming monitors as of March 2026, LG 27GM950B and 39GX950B are the first gaming monitors to support AI upscaling to 5K resolution.

**Upscaling performance may vary depending on the input source quality. No GPU upgrade required for AI Upscaling functionality. A compatible external device (PC/GPU/console) is required for game operation.

***27GM950B offers a peak brightness of 1250 nits, measured under internal test conditions. Actual brightness may vary by usage environment.

****Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.