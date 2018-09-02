About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG @ IFA 2018: Best ultrawide gaming monitors on show | LG EXPERIENCE
Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

IFA 2018: LG puts best ultrawide gaming monitors in spotlight

By Adrian Back 02.09.2018

IFA 2018: A woman plays video games on an LG monitor, amongst the crowd at the exhibition

Enter the dedicated monitor area at IFA 2018, where LG has specifically designed their ultrawide gaming monitors to meet the needs of the most demanding gamer.

At a time when gaming has become a favourite pastime across generations, esports are contested in huge arenas and video games are live streamed to millions of fans across the globe, it is no surprise that LG’s monitor area at IFA 2018 has garnered plenty of interest.

Serious gamers understand that purchasing the best ultrawide gaming monitor will not just elevate the gaming experience to the next level, but also help them gain a competitive edge, whether it is beating a friend at FIFA or finally achieving that first coveted victory in PUBG.

Creating an immersive experience unlike any other is vital and that is why LG are showcasing a range of monitors that meet the needs of the most demanding gamer. These monitors deliver in every aspect, from the sharpest screen resolutions and highest refresh rates to wide viewing angles and motion blur reduction.

IFA 2018: A close up of the 34GK950G 34" UltraWide Curved Gaming Monitor, on show at LG's exhibition
IFA 2018: A close up of the 34GK950G 34" UltraWide Curved Gaming Monitor, on show at LG's exhibition
Get the edge on the competition

For those wishing to emulate FaZe Clan or OpTic Gaming, securing a monitor tailored specifically for gaming can make all the difference. The newest release from LG, which is on show here at IFA 2018, is the 34GK950G 34" 21:9 UltraWide™ Curved Gaming Monitor.

One of the highest spec monitors on the market, the G-SYNC™ technology and high refresh rate of 120Hz eliminates tearing and stuttering, greatly reducing input latency and delivering a smooth and seamless gaming experience. With a screen resolution of 3440 x 1440 and a 21:9 aspect ratio, gamers can see more information on the screen and gain a clear strategic advantage.

The monitor also features Dynamic Action Sync, which minimises input lag, while Black Stabiliser proves particularly helpful when playing a first person shooter game as snipers will be easy to spot, even when hiding in dark corners. The Crosshair function will also increase your accuracy as the point is fixed in the centre of the screen, meaning you have more chance of being on target.

IFA 2018: A close-up of the 32GK850G Monitor in the video game section of LG's exhibition
IFA 2018: The back of the 27GK750F LG Monitor, on show in the video game area of the exhibition
IFA 2018: A close-up of the 32GK850G Monitor in the video game section of LG's exhibition
IFA 2018: The back of the 27GK750F LG Monitor, on show in the video game area of the exhibition

The LG stand here at IFA 2018 is also showcasing the 32GK850G, which features an extreme high-speed refresh rate at 144Hz that smoothens even the most dynamic and fast-moving objects. This comes in particularly useful with racing games, thanks to objects being rendered incredibly quickly. Similarly, the 27GK750F features AMD FreeSync™ which eliminates stuttering that occur from the difference between a graphics card’s frame rate and a monitor’s refresh rate.

IFA 2018: The 27GK750F LG Monitor, on show in the video game section of the exhibition
IFA 2018: The 27GK750F LG Monitor, on show in the video game section of the exhibition
The IFA crowd was suitably impressed

With keyboards and headphones on hand, some attendants were given the chance to test out the games for themselves on these new and upcoming monitors.

Stuart, IFA attendant from London, already owns three LG monitors for gaming and work, and the professional photographer said he would definitely stick with LG in the future. “They really last, and for such a well-priced model I’ve been able to use them for tasks like as a television or a second monitor for my laptop.”

He particularly liked the refresh rate, explaining: “It’s got a really fast refresh rate, so the image always looks really clean and there’s no lag.”

Giuliana, who has travelled from Frankfurt, also likes the LG monitors for playing her favourite games. “The size is really great and the detail I get in the images is perfect. And the VESA mount is super convenient, so you can put it on an arm or a wall or wherever you want to have the best position.”

IFA 2018: A man playing video games on the 32GK850G LG Monitor in the gaming section of the exhibition
IFA 2018: A close up of the LG 32GK850G Monitor screen, on show in the gaming section of the exhibition
IFA 2018: A woman plays a video game on the LG 27GK750F Monitor, on show in the gaming section of the exhibition
IFA 2018: A man playing video games on the 32GK850G LG Monitor in the gaming section of the exhibition
IFA 2018: A close up of the LG 32GK850G Monitor screen, on show in the gaming section of the exhibition
IFA 2018: A woman plays a video game on the LG 27GK750F Monitor, on show in the gaming section of the exhibition
The future of gaming

While it is clear that gaming has gone mainstream, there is still plenty of room for it to grow. PC gaming gear continues to improve, video game visuals become even more realistic and the benefits of augmented reality becomes even clearer, ultimately meaning that gamers will invest in even more advanced hardware.

Certainly the future of gaming appears to be much more immersive and ultrawide gaming monitors will play a vital role in helping gamers lose themselves in an alternative reality, whether it is running through your enemies in Overwatch or scoring a last-minute winner in Rocket League.

Life's good!

*Product availability will vary according to country. Check with your local provider for details.

More to read

LGE CEO Seong-jin Jo is introducing innovation of LG ThinQ AI innovation.

Inspiration

LG IFA 2018 Keynote speech: Evolve, Connect & Open with AI innovation

LG’s opening at IFA 2018 is all about connected, open and evolving AI; where it is, where it’s going and its infinite potential.

IFA 2018: CLOi GuideBot on show LG's AI-focused exhibition

LG Lab

IFA 2018: Your ultimate guide to LG’s CLOi Robots and smart home features

The future of tech is on display at IFA. Find out which LG robots you’ll see in action this year at Berlin.

IFA 2018: A view of the style section, including a number of LG ThinQ products which help you live a better life

LG Lab

IFA 2018: Add style to your intelligent home with LG

LG is at IFA - the top electronics trade fair in Europe. Come along to the Style Zone to play with our innovative ThinQ products.

IFA 2018: A demonstrator shows how LG ThinQ can help you have a modern and intelligent kitchen in the gourmet zone

LG Lab

IFA 2018: Create a smart kitchen for the future with LG ThinQ appliances

Visit the dedicated gourmet zone at IFA Berlin to see how a range of LG ThinQ products can help you create a smart kitchen of the future

IFA 2018: The LG ThinQ travel zone, with a number of gadgets to help you travel smarter

LG Lab

IFA 2018: LG gadgets that help you travel smarter

Visit the LG stand at IFA 2018 to find out how ThinQ’s smart home ecosystem and artificial intelligence can help you travel smarter.

Previous

IFA 2018: SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE makes its mark on Europe
 

Next

IFA 2018: The LG technology of the future, from MicroLED to 8K OLED