LG V30: Groundbreaking Camera, Comprehensive Premium Features. | LG EXPERIENCE

Whether you are taking a group photo or a heartwarming video message, you can seamlessly transition from these two fields of view to capture a variety of different shots from a single location. Still, looking for more?

The zoom on the LG V30 is in a league of its own. Say goodbye to those heavy-handed, ungainly zoomed in video recordings. Say hello to a silky, fluid and polished Point Zoom that screams professional level video.

Just Point. Zoom. Done.

Yes, all these options are available on a smartphone! Because whether you are posting vacation videos for friends and family or shedding light on a secluded city for a more general audience, everyone is in some way content creators. Content creation should be about generating something memorable and valuable while also being fun and easy.

Rediscover the joy and pleasure of creating with the simple and intuitive LG V30 menu and design. In mere seconds you will be shooting cinematic videos of weddings and birthday parties that will leave your friends wishing they hired you as their designated videographer. How is this possible? Instead of fidgeting with a mountain of options, you can now choose a Cine Effect that suits the perfect mood your video needs.

Do you fantasize about shooting that dark and mysterious noir? Want to get the pulse racing with that heart stopping thriller? These are just two of the 15 Cine Effect presets that will allow you to obtain footages that emulate the various types of films that you love watching. If you think this is just any old photo app filter you plop on and pray for awesome results, think again.

LG brought in top colourists to ensure Cine Effects records all the raw data to preserve details and dynamic range, maintain colour accuracy. Cine Effects essentially colour grades your image without any loss of video quality. This nondestructive editing results in marvelous image quality and sets this worlds apart from a simple filter. So next time you make use of Cine Effects you are collaborating with top notch Hollywood colourists.

Are you an actual pro yourself? Do you want to retain the wide dynamic range and colour gamut with log gamma curves so you can have full control of the colour-grading process? LG's Cine Log makes it all possible. This camera is not just for the enthusiast. It's cinema creating magic that fits in a pocket.

Creating content is fun but watching content can be even better! The new POLED and 6.0" FullVision edge to edge display will ensure you get a fully immersive viewing experience. The display is vivid, crisp and bright. It shines through even on sunny days.