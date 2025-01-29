Work, behind the scenes

LG Round Cassette

Quiet yet powerful

LG Round Cassette, with its premium design, covers large areas with flexible airflow. It operates quietly at a noise level reduced to 39dB(A), lower than that of a library (40dB(A)), so you can live in quieter comfort.

*Noise level is measured at 14.5kW low flow rate. *This product is not yet available.

Explore key features