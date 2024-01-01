We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The LG SIGNATURE OLED T is the world's first transparent 4K OLED TV. It's so incredible you won't believe your eyes.
Everyone loves the beautiful OLED TVs. But what happens to them when they're turned off? Nothing, because they just sit there.
That's when one of our most optimistic thoughts came to us... What if we developed an OLED TV that would attract attention even when it wasn't showing images?
Our goal was clear: to develop the world's first transparent 4K OLED TV.
It was a bold challenge, but we have a long history of industry-leading OLED innovations – like the LG SIGNATURE OLED R with its rollable screen and the LG OLED evo M with the first and only wireless 4K video and audio transmission at 144Hz.
But it's pretty close.
*The product shown, LG SIGNATURE OLED T, is currently not available in the UK.
*Images are simulated. When turned off, the LG SIGNATURE OLED T is virtually invisible and its transparent screen blends seamlessly into its surroundings, while delivering brilliant OLED picture quality at the touch of a button. And thanks to the wireless LG Zero Connect Box, unsightly cables are no longer visible.*
*A power cable for the screen and the Zero Connect Box is still required.
This gives users more freedom in designing their living space, as they can place their TV as a room divider in the middle of the room, in front of a window, or anywhere else that suits their needs. A technical masterpiece from LG that transforms every home and makes for a truly good quality of life. It's not us who make life beautiful - you are. We simply develop the products you need to make it beautiful.
