We don't fulfill dreams.
We developed the LG WashTower with Inverter DirectDrive® - for a quiet experience even when the wash cycle is running. This means your nap will never be disturbed.
Does high performance washing machines always have to be loud and annoying? And if not, why do we bring loud washing machines into our homes? We dreamed of developing a high performance washing machine that was so quiet that you could take a nap next to it while it efficiently washes your clothes. That's how the idea of the LG Inverter DirectDrive® was born.
Quiet luxury.
The LG WashTower combines luxury with the intelligent Inverter DirectDrive® to provide a quiet washing experience even at full spin speed.
We gave the belt the boot.
Undeterred, we spent countless hours building multiple prototypes until we became the first company to develop the unique Inverter DirectDrive® motor that attaches directly to the wash tub without the need for a belt or pulley. This breakthrough created a whisper-quiet washing experience that gives users more precise control over their laundry and increases energy efficiency.
Building on the success of our Inverter DirectDrive® technology, we've developed more innovative washing machines to make your life even more beautiful. For example, the LG WashTower saves space with its beautiful stacked washer and dryer design. And the LG TwinWash has two separate wash compartments so you can wash two different sized loads if needed.
But most of all, we're proud that we've found a way to bring peace and quiet into your home so you can rest and feel how beautiful life really is.
We're not the ones who make life beautiful - you are. We just develop the products you need to make it happen.
It is not us who make life beautiful – it is you.
We simply develop the products you need.
