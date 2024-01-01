We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The incredibly thin and light high-performance laptop that can do anything, anywhere.
When choosing a new laptop, consumers have always had to make a difficult choice between performance and weight. But LG knows that inspiration can strike anytime, anywhere. That's what drove us to create our ultra-light, ultra-powerful LG gram laptop that you can effortlessly take anywhere.
We were optimistic and convinced that we could develop a laptop that weighs less than 1 kg without sacrificing performance. Hence the name "LG gram".
But it wasn't easy. We had to rethink everything the industry knew about laptops - literally from the ground up. "Why is this stuck here? What happens if you take it out? Will removing it affect performance? How much can I lose? Can we take more away from here?" We replaced high-strength plastic with magnesium alloy, custom-built every component to save weight, and even redesigned every screw from scratch. Even saving 0.1g was something to celebrate.
*The weight varies for each product model. (gram Superslim 990 g – gram Pro 1.39 kg).
*The products sold may vary depending on the country.
17Z90S-G.AD7BA1
LG gram 17” | Ultra-lightweight | 16:10 Anti-glare IPS display | Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor
*LG gram 17” Notebook (17Z90S)
*Images are simulated.
Unlike other manufacturers, we didn't want to compromise on performance while drastically reducing weight. That's why we're proud that the LG gram is still as powerful as a feather, so you can do your thing wherever you are.
We're not the ones who make life beautiful - you are. We just develop the products you need to do it.
*Five-time Guinness certification (2016 / 2017 / 2019 / 2021 / 2024)
