A Celebration of Contemporary Arts & Values

Performance artists awe audiences in many, often unprecedented ways. Yoann Bourgeois is one who makes all of us revel in the sheer beauty of his choreography.

Yoann Bourgeois photo by Geraldine Aresteanu

Bourgeois’ suave movements are featured in a range of creative outputs, including performances and video clips or films.​ As his moves need no translating, the prowess of his craft has transferred between continents and across oceans to reach even the Korean audience. A contemporary art director whose intermixing of acrobatics and dance, accompanying props like the trampoline, turntables, or seesaws, Bourgeois applies his creativity to not just riveting aesthetics but also groundbreaking perspectives.

The Making of a Mastermind

Dubbed “a dramatist of physics” by The New York Times, Bourgeois showcases what it means for the human body to make poetic expressions in fluidly interacting with gravity. Bourgeois’ 2017 art installation “La mécanique de l'Histoire (The Mechanics of History)” at the Panthéon in Paris, France, inspired the motif for the 2019 LG SIGNATURE image. Novel and extensive, his creative vision of the arts exhibits both quality and singularity as he skirts between the realms of acrobatics and dance. Blurring prescribed genre categories is akin to the mission and at the core of LG SIGNATURE, which melds supposedly disparate fields of art and technology into one grand endeavor.

Partners with Aligned Values

As such, it is no wonder that LG SIGNATURE, a brand for home appliances that seamlessly unites the best of art and technology, would seize this moment to present the world-class innovator to Korean audiences for the first time.

Yoann Bourgeois’ performance of the legendary He Who Falls constituted a part of LG Arts Center SEOUL’s opening festival between November 25–27. LG SIGNATURE Hall, a multi-purpose space that accommodated the performance, boasts a noise-canceling hall impressive both in size and architectural technique. The hall afforded a perfectly tranquil backdrop for Bourgeois to execute his craft with flair and mastery. Bourgeois was taken by a delightful surprise at the impressive spatial structure of LG Arts Center SEOUL, the site of his performance. It was a rare experience for even a renowned performer like Bourgeois to encounter such a concert hall setting. In the below interview with Bourgeois, he shares precisely how the SIGNATURE Hall of LG Arts Center Hall captures the essence of art and technology, alongside other reflections.

Hosting this artistic performance marks LG’s ongoing commitment to the cultivation of the arts as a global benefactor. Proudly sponsored by LG SIGNATURE, He Who Falls was performed by the National Choreographic Center of Grenoble under Bourgeois’ direction against the late Frank Sinatra’s iconic "My Way". First performed at the 2014 Lyon Dance Biennale, He Who Falls is a signature work of Bourgeois representing a milestone in his career, from which point on accolades poured from sources worldwide.