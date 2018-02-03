Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Share this content.

You can share the items you like

with your friends.

LG SIGNATURE Artweek in Germany

ARTIST EXHIBITION
all products of lg signature
Play

LG SIGNATURE ART WEEK 2018, a series of exhibitions curated by renowned designer & architect Alessandro Mendini.

front view of building with the colorful lighting where lg signature artweek is being held in germany

A journey of beauty, passion and innovation, as design extraordinaire Alessandro Mendini curates a selection of art that showcases the essence of LG SIGNATURE.

many people are standing and staring the main stage and one woman is talking to everyone in front of lg signature oled tv at artweek in germany

Alessandro Mendini has chosen a number of exclusive and highly esteemed concept artists, designers, painters and more to showcase their work alongside LG SIGNATURE in the heart of Europe.

many people are standing and staring lg signature oled tv at artweek in germany
front overall view of the stage with lg signature refrigerator at artweek in germany
lg signature oled tv is displayed right in the middle of the stage at artweek in germany

LG SIGNATURE’s design evokes the most minimalist and premium artistic inspirations, all with the goal of turning everyday appliances into artistic wonders within our homes.

alessandro mendini sitting on a couch and staring forward

Alessandro Mendini

Design pioneer Mendini disrupted the industry 50 years ago and changed it forever for the better. He has indelibly stamped his signature on Italian, and worldwide, design aesthetics. His values encapsulate all that LG SIGNATURE represents; seeing things differently, and finding beauty in that which others may have simply passed by.

several people are standing in front of artistic picture of lg signature wine cellar at the lg signature artweek in germany
artistic picture of lg signature oled tv is in the middle at the lg signature artweek in germany
several people are talking in front of lg signature washing machine at artweek in germany
one woman is opening and taking a bottle of wine from lg signature wine cellar at the lg signature artweek in germany
several people are standing in front of artistic picture of lg signature wine cellar at the lg signature artweek in germany
artistic picture of lg signature oled tv is in the middle at the lg signature artweek in germany
several people are talking in front of lg signature washing machine at artweek in germany
one woman is opening and taking a bottle of wine from lg signature wine cellar at the lg signature artweek in germany
next button
prev button

You May Enjoy These Articles

LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED TV showing the look of statue on its screen is displayed at La Scala opera house.

LG SIGNATURE strengthened ultra-premium presence with La Scala

02/11/2020
Learn More
refrigerator of lg signature at architectural digest design show

LG SIGNATURE in Architectural Digest Design Show

6 Years Ago
Learn More
LG SIGNATURE corkscrew by Alessandro Mendini is placed at the top of the red stairs.

LG SIGNATURE with Alessandro Mendini: Transforming simple utilitarian items into art objects

08/21/2020
Learn More