LG SIGNATURE Partners with Atelier Mendini and Alessi
to Create Unique Version of World Famous Alessandro M.
Corkscrew
LG SIGNATURE is thrilled to present a special limited-edition of Alessi's "Alessandro M." corkscrew, which was inspired by the ultra-premium brand's lineup of distinctive appliances. As Alessandro Mendini's last original hand-sketched design, the exclusive corkscrew will be provided as a gift to customers who purchase the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar in selected markets.
LG SIGNATURE collaborated with Atelier Mendini - the design studio co-founded by the late designer - and Alessi to bring Mendini's exclusive last original sketch to life. The special edition corkscrew, of which just 1,500 have been produced, will be available for a limited time globally starting with the US market.
Alessandro Mendini was an Italian architect, designer, and artist – and one of the protagonists for the renewal of Italian design in the 80s through 'Neo-modernism'.
Released by renowned Italian Design Company, Alessi, the famous Anna G. and Alessandro M. corkscrews, and the more recent Parrot sommelier-style corkscrew, illustrate Mendini's unique vision and ability to elevate the commonplace. First produced in 1994, the Anna G. has become popular all around the globe, with more than 1.7 million units sold to date. A production that has never stopped.
He created the iconic Sandro M. corkscrew from self-portrait and the Anna G. corkscrew, inspired by the artist and designer Ann Gili. There is one Sandro M. sold every minute worldwide.
The Sandro M. LG SIGNATURE Limited Edition was Mendini's last original products design.
Drawn together by a mutual love of beautiful, functional design, LG SIGNATURE and Alessandro Mendini enjoyed a special partnership that began in 2018 when he himself directed the triumphant LG SIGNATURE ARTWEEK. The exhibition was inspired by Bauhaus, the German art school which famously sought to unify all artistic disciplines through seamlessly combining form and function.
At the time, Mendini noted that LG SIGNATURE shared one of his main concerns as an architect and designer, stating "The moment I saw LG SIGNATURE products, I sensed that the brand strives for harmony between function and design."
To bring Mendini's exclusive last original sketch to life, LG SIGNATURE collaborated with Atelier Mendini – the design studio co-founded by the late designer. As Alessandro Mendini's last original hand-sketched design, the special edition corkscrew, of which just 1,500 have been produced, will be provided as a gift for a limited time globally with the purchase of an LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar.
Holding up to 65 bottles, the sleek and seamlessly designed LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar boasts exclusive technologies that create the ideal storage environment for any variety or vintage, along with user-friendly features designed to make consumers' lives easier.
Temperature Control minimizes temperature fluctuations, ensuring the stable conditions necessary to preserve the flavor and texture of wine,* while Multi Temperature Control allows users to store several different types of wine – each in the exact climate-controlled conditions required. Flavor profiles are maintained with Vibration Control while wine quality, cork elasticity and label quality are preserved with Optimal Humidity Control.**
