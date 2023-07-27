Beyond the peak is the Amundi Evian Championship 2023 with LG SIGNATURE

Play Discover more about LG SIGNATURE on YouTube

Beyond the green, a matchless experience

a major like no other can offer LG SIGNATURE is promoting South Korea’s second largest city’s bid for World Expo 2030, at The Amundi Evian Championship 2023, one of the five major LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association) tournaments. LG SIGNATURE has supported this prestigious event as an official sponsor since 2017. The tournament ran from July 27 to July 30 at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France. In an effort to carry out its mission to support Busan’s bid to host the World Expo, LG SIGNATURE screened its promotional video during The Amundi Evian Championship. Last year, the company also engaged in promotional activities to attract the World Expo to Busan. The General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) will convene in France at the end of this year to decide the host city for the World Expo.

Beyond the player, discipline and passion

redefine unparalleled performance

Known as the “LG SIGNATURE Hole,” the teeing area of hole 5 features banners that introduce LG SIGNATURE products and the brand to tournament spectators. Remarkably, players nailed a hole-in-one during stroke play and were rewarded with the grand prize—a selection of premium LG SIGNATURE products, including the LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K. LG SIGNATURE is highlighting its passion for perfection by sponsoring two of the world’s top female golfers, Jin-Young Ko and Sung-Hyun Park. As LG SIGNATURE brand ambassadors, they bring a passion for unparalleled performance. This unwavering pursuit of excellence reflects LG SIGNATURE’s continuous redefinition of ultra-premium, elevating life to a whole new level. As part of its sponsorship activations, LG SIGNATURE wine cellar was on display at LG SIGNATURE product experience zone while LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K was displayed at the lobby of the Royal Hotel at Evian Resort, fascinating tournament attendees with premium picture quality.

Beyond the minimal aesthetics,

craftmanship and innovation elevate

lifestyle to the next level