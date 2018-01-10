Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG SIGNATURE's partnerships

PARTNERSHIP ARTIST
photograph of overall building of bloomingdale's department store

Bloomingdale's
partnership

When Bloomingdale's wanted to use its iconic 59th Street vitrine to make a statement on the overlap between high-end fashion and technology, they looked no further than LG SIGNATURE.

photograph of overall building of bloomingdale's department store

"LG SIGNATURE captures the style and sophistication that is the hallmark of Bloomingdale's."

lg signature oled tv at jonathan adler store with other furniture

Jonathan Adler
partnership

Says iconic potter, designer, and author Jonathan Adler:

"LG SIGNATURE marries style and innovation. Who knew appliances could be so chic?"

That's why the sculptural LG SIGNATURE collection is being featured in his flagship stores and in Jonathan Adler-designed lounges across the country.

showcase spot of lg signature products at saks fifth avenue

Saks Fifth Avenue
partnership

Saks Fifth Avenue and LG Electronics partnered to showcase LG's LG SIGNATURE line of premium home entertainment and home appliance products.

sign of lg signature oled tv at saks fifth avenue
lg signature oled tv close up at saks fifth avenue

Located in the 2nd floor rotunda of Saks Fifth Avenue's Downtown Women's store from April 13th – May 1st, customers received personalized tours of the space and LG SIGNATURE products from LG Brand Ambassadors.

