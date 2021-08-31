Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Share this content.

You can share the items you like

with your friends.

People

Cooperation with stars of the international classical music scene: Khatia Buniatishvili and Bomsori Kim represent LG SIGNATURE

AMBASSADOR GERMANY CLASSICAL MUSIC

Khatia Buniatishvili and Bomsori Kim represent
LG SIGNATURE

The rising violinist Bomsori and the celebrated Georgian pianist Khatia Buniatishvili are the faces of an exclusive campaign by LG SIGNATURE, which will be launched as part of the Rheingau Music Festival 2021.

Dedication and precision

Khatia Buniatishvili and Bomsori Kim have one thing in common with LG SIGNATURE: they share a passion for precision, clarity and elegance. The musicians play their instruments with the highest technical brilliance, all the while radiating a very special creative energy. Bomsori Kim, the South Korean violinist and winner of the 62nd ARD International Music Competition, is increasingly in demand worldwide. In June, she released her debut album. Khatia Buniatishvili, the Georgian-French pianist, impresses on the grand piano with dedication and precision - time and again she captivates her audience with her excellent technique and extroverted performance. The premium brand LG SIGNATURE represents the same characteristics in its brilliant approach towards precise, but elegant design combined with ground-breaking, performance-oriented technology.

Khatia Buniatishvili is playing the piano.
Bomsori kim is playing the violin.

Start of cooperation at the Rheingau
Music Festival

In addition to a social media and display ads campaign, LG SIGNATURE is the concert sponsor of two artists at the Rheingau Music Festival. Every year, music enthusiasts and wine lovers enjoy classical concerts in Rheingau's unique cultural monuments, castles and vineyards. The LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED TV 88Z1, the LG SIGNATURE OLED R and the LG SIGNATURE LSR200W Wine Cellar are the focus of the campaign

Aesthetics and maximum functionality -
The LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED TV 88Z1

When it comes to technology, Khatia Buniatishvili puts as much emphasis on design as she does to the technical features of products. The LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED TV 88Z1 made an impression on Khatia with its minimalist, modern metal body, as well as its 8K picture which provides a thrilling viewing experience with its impressive colours, contrasts and details, concert broadcasts at home feel like being right in the middle of the action. Especially important for the musician: the currently world's largest OLED TV brings sound and picture into perfect harmony.

Khatia Buniatishvili with LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV

Unique design and entirely new
functionality - The LG SIGNATURE
OLED R

The exceptional artist Bomsori Kim is in constant pursuit of precision and perfection with her art, which is why the LG SIGNATURE OLED R left a lasting impression on her with its incredible contrasts, deep blacks and excellent colour reproduction. The highlight: the ultra-thin screen rolls up from an elegant sound system. It can be extended to three different heights, each with its own individual purpose and classy look. When not in use, the screen can disappear completely, contributing to the living room's minimalist layout.

Bomsori Kim with LG SIGNATURE OLED R

Perfect harmony of design and
technology - The LG SIGNATURE
LSR200W Wine Cellar

Another example of the successful combination of design and technology for for the two artists is the LG SIGNATURE LSR200W Wine Cellar. they particularly like the minimalist design and the high-quality materials, as well as the UV-resistant glass door with InstaView™, which ensures that the interior is illuminated after just two light knocks. Wine bottles are perfectly staged on real wood shelves, and to perfectly bring out the special aromas of different wines, the wine cellar also provides precise regulation of temperature and humidity.

Bomsori Kim with LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar
Khatia Buniatishvili with LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar

You May Enjoy These Articles

Singer John Legend leaning on an LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator.
People

The Legendary Pairing: John Legend Collaborates with LG SIGNATURE

11/23/2021
Learn More
front view of hadi teherani staring forward with lg signature oled tv hung on the back wall
People

Star designer Hadi Teherani focuses on high- tech as living concept

7 Years Ago
Learn More
a black and white image of lg signature oled tv which is hung on the wall and to the left there is a spiral staircase
People

Simplicity together with style

6 Years Ago
Learn More