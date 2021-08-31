Khatia Buniatishvili and Bomsori Kim represent

LG SIGNATURE

Dedication and precision Khatia Buniatishvili and Bomsori Kim have one thing in common with LG SIGNATURE: they share a passion for precision, clarity and elegance. The musicians play their instruments with the highest technical brilliance, all the while radiating a very special creative energy. Bomsori Kim, the South Korean violinist and winner of the 62nd ARD International Music Competition, is increasingly in demand worldwide. In June, she released her debut album. Khatia Buniatishvili, the Georgian-French pianist, impresses on the grand piano with dedication and precision - time and again she captivates her audience with her excellent technique and extroverted performance. The premium brand LG SIGNATURE represents the same characteristics in its brilliant approach towards precise, but elegant design combined with ground-breaking, performance-oriented technology.

Start of cooperation at the Rheingau

Music Festival In addition to a social media and display ads campaign, LG SIGNATURE is the concert sponsor of two artists at the Rheingau Music Festival. Every year, music enthusiasts and wine lovers enjoy classical concerts in Rheingau's unique cultural monuments, castles and vineyards. The LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED TV 88Z1, the LG SIGNATURE OLED R and the LG SIGNATURE LSR200W Wine Cellar are the focus of the campaign

Aesthetics and maximum functionality -

The LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED TV 88Z1 When it comes to technology, Khatia Buniatishvili puts as much emphasis on design as she does to the technical features of products. The LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED TV 88Z1 made an impression on Khatia with its minimalist, modern metal body, as well as its 8K picture which provides a thrilling viewing experience with its impressive colours, contrasts and details, concert broadcasts at home feel like being right in the middle of the action. Especially important for the musician: the currently world's largest OLED TV brings sound and picture into perfect harmony.

Unique design and entirely new

functionality - The LG SIGNATURE

OLED R The exceptional artist Bomsori Kim is in constant pursuit of precision and perfection with her art, which is why the LG SIGNATURE OLED R left a lasting impression on her with its incredible contrasts, deep blacks and excellent colour reproduction. The highlight: the ultra-thin screen rolls up from an elegant sound system. It can be extended to three different heights, each with its own individual purpose and classy look. When not in use, the screen can disappear completely, contributing to the living room's minimalist layout.