Lewis Hamilton Joins Premium Brand to Showcase the

Benefits of Innovative Technology, Refined Design and a

Dedication to Quality in New Digital Campaign

Play In Lewis Hamilton's interview with LG SIGNATURE, he speaks about the shared value he shares with LG SIGNATURE, making a long-lasting impact and achieving peak performance.

LG SIGNATURE is partnering with Seven-Time Formula One™ World Champion Lewis Hamilton for a new digital campaign highlighting the brand's premium home solutions. A natural fit for the role of LG SIGNATURE brand ambassador, Hamilton is a man of many talents with an excellent eye for detail and design. In the new campaign, he will share with audiences his thoughts on how to lead a stylish, sophisticated life, what motivates him to be the best in his field and how LG SIGNATURE embodies his lifestyle.

Perfectionist, Innovator, Eco-Conscious, and Multitasker – keywords that describe the man himself, and which the new campaign is organized around – Lewis Hamilton has much in common with LG SIGNATURE. The effort, discipline and focus he brings to everything he does, whether it's creating a fashion line or working to improve the environment and people's lives, reflects the energy, skill and knowledge that goes into the brand's renowned technological and design leadership.

Perfectionist: Epitome of Skill,

Style and Precision Hamilton is seen by millions around the globe as the epitome of skill, style and precision. As one might expect from someone so committed to excellence, Hamilton pursues the very best when it comes to home appliances, too. The LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K in his living room boasts unparalleled picture quality, with more than 100 million self-lit subpixels delivering the most precise color reproduction and jaw-droppingly realistic images. When not spending time with his family or playing with his beloved English bulldog, Roscoe, Hamilton enjoys being able to relax and experience the ultimate in home entertainment with LG SIGNATURE's stunning, state-of-the-art TV.

Innovator: Combining

Technology and Artistry Hamilton has an intrinsic appreciation of art and design, which can be seen in his beautifully appointed home and personal style, and in the successful clothing lines he has gained a reputation for. He also believes that art and technology go hand in hand, and in his modern, luxurious living environment, one will find an array of premium products and appliances that boast incomparable functionality as well as elegant style, such as the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar.

Importantly, the Wine Cellar ensures the right conditions for Lewis's favorite specialty foods. Its Convertible Drawer, which allows him to switch between fridge and freezer modes, is ideal for preserving the individual tastes and textures of the diverse selection of vegan cheeses he enjoys as part of his healthy diet. Lewis can also easily retrieve snacks from the Auto Lift Drawer™, as it automatically opens and lifts up with just one push of a button. As someone who doesn't like being constrained by clunky, hard-to-navigate pieces of hardware, Hamilton loves how LG's innovative creation offers user-friendly convenience while also providing the aesthetic beauty that matches his sense of style and home décor.

Eco-Conscious: Saving Energy Hamilton is a champion of the environment and committed to addressing the global issue of climate change. He is an advocate for making positive lifestyle changes, no matter how small, and uses his platform to motivate others to do the same. For Lewis, making a positive difference starts at home.

The LG SIGNATURE refrigerator in his kitchen helps him conserve power usage thanks to its energy-efficient InstaView Door-in-Door™ technology. Just by knocking on the tinted glass door of the fridge, Hamilton can instantly see what is inside the Door-in-Door compartment without having to open it. And when he wants to access some of the healthy food options he keeps in the compartment, he can do so without letting any cool air escape from the main storage area.

Multitasker: Juggling Multiple Roles The very definition of "well-rounded," Hamilton excels at everything he turns his hand too, making it look easy to juggle multiple roles and perform to the highest level, year after year. An outstanding multitasker in its own right, the LG SIGNATURE TWINWash™ washing machine has the ability to take care of two loads of laundry at once. In a sense, this mirrors the way Hamilton can effectively work on several high-profile projects simultaneously. The washer also guarantees flawless care for his clothes, keeping them spotless without shrinking or harming fabrics. Moreover, Hamilton admires the timeless minimalism of the appliance's design, particularly the way its circular, black glass door juxtaposes the body's high-quality white enamel-coated finish.