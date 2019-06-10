Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Minimalist Aesthetics: Delfino Sisto Legnani

GLOBAL ARTIST MINIMALIST
renowned italian photographer delfino

LG SIGNATURE is collaborating with Delfino Sisto Legnani, the highly-regarded Milan-based photographer, to highlight the brand’s understated elegance and ‘Art of Essence’ design philosophy.

renolg signature oled tv w is hung on the walls that suit into theater concept

THE THEATER OF PERFECTION

Published in numerous magazines and held in some of the world’s most important collections, Delfino’s work captures the beauty and power of minimalism across a range of subject matter, including architecture and still-life. The distinctive LG SIGNATURE TV, Refrigerator and Washing Machine boast sleek aesthetics and a purity of form that align perfectly with the photographer’s artistic vision.

lg signature is hung on the wall with some architectures above it
lg signature oled tv w is hung on the walls in front of the buiding that has countless windows

ABSOLUTE FOREGROUND

EMERGE IN THE DAILY

Delfino Sisto Legnani’s award-winning photography continues to be featured in international art, design and architecture periodicals and in prestigious cultural forums such as the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, and La Triennale di Milano. His work was also selected for the Venice Biennale of Architecture in 2012 and 2014.

lg signature refrigerator and columns in a row in a wide aisle with sunlight and shadow

UTOPIAN MICRO-CITY WITHIN THE CITY

In 2016 in his native Milan, Delfino co-founded MEGA, a space that provides a home and audience for projects that don’t fit naturally within the programs of conventional arts venues. In line with his egalitarian views on creative output, MEGA makes no hierarchical distinction between disciplines, placing architecture, design, music, photography and film on equal footing.

lg signature refrigerator is laid on sqaure with buildings and big column in the back side
lg signature refrigerator is laid on the night street with building ejecting lights through its windows

SIMPLICITY WITHIN COMPLEXITY

TECHNOLOGICAL PERFECTION IN THE CITY OF NIGHT

Inspired by LG SIGNATURE’s iconic minimalist style and technological innovation, Delfino set about photographing LG SIGNATURE products in the famous Monte Amiata condominium in Milan’s Gallaratese district. The Monte Amiata was designed by Carlo Aymonino and Aldo Rossi in the late 1960s and is well-known for its reddish color and complex interplay of simple geometric shapes.

lg signature washing machine is laid outside in front of stairs

THE AMPHITHEATER OF SOLIDITY

In regards to his choice of setting, he explained, “I wanted to combine the formal purity of LG SIGNATURE products with the simplified and absolute forms, out of scale, with respect to the products themselves, of the Monte Amiata complex, generating absolute shots, unrelated to time.”

lg signature washing machine is laid in front of some architecutres such as column and windows that of building
lg signature washing machine is laid with a stair structure on the left side of it

ROUND UNIVERSES

VORTEX INFINITE

Delfino also took to the studio, creating shots that evoke a sense of solidity and permanence, with the subtle, sophisticated appliances set against a monumental, abstract backdrop made of geometries, columns and huge arches.

Delfino’s series of images for LG SIGNATURE will be exhibited in special galleries at the premium brand’s upcoming launch events in Japan and the Nordic countries.

lg signature oled tv w is hung on the wall with some sqaure and triangle structures around it
lg signature refrigerator is displayed right in the middle of the picture with some sqaure and triangle structures around it
lg signature washing machine is displayed right in the middle of the picture with some triangle and arch structures around it
lg signature oled tv w is hung on the wall with some sqaure and triangle structures around it
lg signature refrigerator is displayed right in the middle of the picture with some sqaure and triangle structures around it
lg signature washing machine is displayed right in the middle of the picture with some triangle and arch structures around it
