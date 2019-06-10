Minimalist Aesthetics: Delfino Sisto Legnani

LG SIGNATURE is collaborating with Delfino Sisto Legnani, the highly-regarded Milan-based photographer, to highlight the brand’s understated elegance and ‘Art of Essence’ design philosophy.

Published in numerous magazines and held in some of the world’s most important collections, Delfino’s work captures the beauty and power of minimalism across a range of subject matter, including architecture and still-life. The distinctive LG SIGNATURE TV, Refrigerator and Washing Machine boast sleek aesthetics and a purity of form that align perfectly with the photographer’s artistic vision.

Delfino Sisto Legnani’s award-winning photography continues to be featured in international art, design and architecture periodicals and in prestigious cultural forums such as the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, and La Triennale di Milano. His work was also selected for the Venice Biennale of Architecture in 2012 and 2014.

In 2016 in his native Milan, Delfino co-founded MEGA, a space that provides a home and audience for projects that don’t fit naturally within the programs of conventional arts venues. In line with his egalitarian views on creative output, MEGA makes no hierarchical distinction between disciplines, placing architecture, design, music, photography and film on equal footing.

Inspired by LG SIGNATURE’s iconic minimalist style and technological innovation, Delfino set about photographing LG SIGNATURE products in the famous Monte Amiata condominium in Milan’s Gallaratese district. The Monte Amiata was designed by Carlo Aymonino and Aldo Rossi in the late 1960s and is well-known for its reddish color and complex interplay of simple geometric shapes.

In regards to his choice of setting, he explained, “I wanted to combine the formal purity of LG SIGNATURE products with the simplified and absolute forms, out of scale, with respect to the products themselves, of the Monte Amiata complex, generating absolute shots, unrelated to time.”

