Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Share this content.

You can share the items you like

with your friends.

People

LG SIGNATURE and style icon Olivia Palermo: The very essence of luxury living

AMBASSADOR SOPHISTICATED LIVING

Premium Brand Teams Up with the Face of Modern Elegance and Sophisticated Living in New Digital Campaign

Olivia Palermo is sitting on a stool with a smile.
Play

In Olivia's interview with LG SIGNATURE, she speaks about the shared value she shares with LG SIGNATURE; the importance of feeling luxurious and comfortable in your surrounding.

LG SIGNATURE is highlighting the art of luxury living with its beautifully designed, cutting-edge products and help from international style authority, Olivia Palermo. An acknowledged fashion and beauty trendsetter, Palermo is seen by many as the epitome of elegant, modern living – making her the perfect person to take part in LG SIGNATURE's latest digital campaign.

Olivia Palermo sees herself on LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV and is mesmerized by the deepest blacks, vibrant colors, and most realistic picture quality.
Play

Palermo loves that LG SIGNATURE is completely in sync with who she is as a person and with the way she likes to live. An Intuitionist, Curator, Expressionist and Multitasker – keywords that the new campaign is organized around – Olivia creates an incredible sense of harmony in all that she does; echoing the way LG SIGNATURE strikes a perfect balance of technology and artistic design in each of its peerless products.

Intuitionist: Intuitive Style
and Technology

A fashion creative director, model, entrepreneur and style icon, New York-based Palermo has great natural instincts when it comes to knowing what will look best on her, what is going to work stylistically for a photoshoot, and which pieces will resonate the most with consumers.

Olivia Palermo gently knocks on the LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator instaview glass panel twice. Olivia Palermo gently knocks on the LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator instaview glass panel twice.
Olivia Palermo opens up the LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator instaview glass panel, revealing her go-to snacks. Olivia Palermo opens up the LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator instaview glass panel, revealing her go-to snacks.

Similarly, the LG SIGNATURE refrigerator seems to 'intuitively' know what users need, a feat made possible by the thoughtful implementation of user-centric features. Just by knocking on the tinted glass door of the fridge, Olivia can instantly see what is inside the Door-in-Door compartment without having to opening it. Then, she can quickly access this useful storage area to grab a healthy snack on her way out the door, without letting any cool air escape from the main compartment.

Curator: Combining Diverse
Element to Create Perfection

Olivia has an innate ability to curate her world. It starts with her outfits, which seamlessly bring together clothing items, accessories, hair and makeup to create flawless looks for any occasion, or to communicate a certain feeling, or even just to express a mood. LG SIGNATURE is also an adept curator; pulling together diverse elements to produce sublimely-crafted products such as its stunning Wine Cellar.
Combining advanced temperature and light control, and equipped with a touch glass door that offers easy access and management, the Wine Cellar provides the ideal conditions for storing wine. As a result, Olivia knows that whenever she does have the opportunity to savor her favorite wines, the flavors, textures and aromas will all be exactly as they should.

Olivia Palermo elegantly walks past her LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar. Olivia Palermo elegantly walks past her LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar.
As Olivia Palermo opens the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar, the instaview glass panel turns transperent, revealing her collection of wines As Olivia Palermo opens the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar, the instaview glass panel turns transperent, revealing her collection of wines

Expressionist: Creating
a Compelling Story with Color

Palermo uses fashion, and especially color, as a vehicle for self-expression and as a means of communicating her individual sense of style and values to the world. Color conveys emotion, and no TV provides a more emotionally compelling viewing experience than the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV. With the ultimate in color expression and contrast, and razor-sharp 8K resolution from SELF-LIT OLED, the TV delivers images that are jaw-droppingly realistic.

Olivia Palermo is watching herself on the LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV in the living room. Olivia Palermo is watching herself on the LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV in the living room.
Olivia Palermo relaxes on her couch, while watching TV from her LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV. Olivia Palermo relaxes on her couch, while watching TV from her LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV.

When time allows, Olivia loves to watch a good movie or documentary on her LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K and enjoys how its large screen and unrivalled picture quality make any kind of content feel more cinematic. The modern, minimalist style of the TV also blends in effortlessly with her distinctive décor, complementing the curated selection of paintings, furniture pieces and art objects that make her space feel so warm, and look so aesthetically pleasing.

Multitasker: Creating Synergy
and Getting More Done

It is no secret that Palermo wears many 'hats.' She plays multiple roles, including business woman, designer and model, and finds that each one complements the others, ultimately making her better at all of them and helping her become a more well-rounded person.

An outstanding multitasker in its own right, the LG SIGNATURE TWINWash™ washing machine has the ability to take care of two loads simultaneously, which is of immense value to someone as perpetually busy as Olivia. It also guarantees the best fabric care for Olivia's enviable wardrobe, ensuring her favorite pieces look like new whenever she puts them on.

As Olivia Palermo waits for her LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine to finish washing her clothes, she occuppies herself with other daily tasks. As Olivia Palermo waits for her LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine to finish washing her clothes, she occuppies herself with other daily tasks.
Olivia Palermo rests her arms on the LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine. Olivia Palermo rests her arms on the LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine.

A name that has quickly become synonymous with luxury living, Olivia Palermo is an obvious choice for the role of LG SIGNATURE Lifestyle Endorser. Her inimitable style and strong desire to bring perfection to everything she does make her the ideal ambassador for LG's premium brand. The same artistry and innovation that define Palermo's growing fashion and lifestyle empire are also what makes LG SIGNATURE the appliance-maker of choice for discerning consumers worldwide.

You May Enjoy These Articles

Singer John Legend leaning on an LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator.
People

The Legendary Pairing: John Legend Collaborates with LG SIGNATURE

11/23/2021
Learn More
front view of hadi teherani staring forward with lg signature oled tv hung on the back wall
People

Star designer Hadi Teherani focuses on high- tech as living concept

7 Years Ago
Learn More
a black and white image of lg signature oled tv which is hung on the wall and to the left there is a spiral staircase
People

Simplicity together with style

6 Years Ago
Learn More