Art inspires technology. Technology completes art. – OLED TV

LG SIGNATURE is to launch a new digital campaign highlighting the extraordinary technologies at the core of its premium lifestyle products. With LG SIGNATURE OLED TV’s cutting-edge features, LG SIGNATURE is enhancing consumers’ lives and setting new standards for technological excellence.

Extremely thin and elegant, the LG SIGNATURE TV series excels in delivering truly immersive viewing experiences. LG’s OLED is a self-emissive display technology that works without a backlight to produce true blacks, infinite contrast and unbelievably lifelike images. With exact, individual pixel control, the company’s OLED provides depth, detail and clarity that sets the LG SIGNATURE range apart from its competitors.