Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Share this content.

You can share the items you like

with your friends.

Art inspires technology. Technology completes art. – OLED TV

INNOVATION IMMERSIVE
lg signature oled tv shows that visuals transformed into art with slogan
Play

LG SIGNATURE is to launch a new digital campaign highlighting the extraordinary technologies at the core of its premium lifestyle products. With LG SIGNATURE OLED TV’s cutting-edge features, LG SIGNATURE is enhancing consumers’ lives and setting new standards for technological excellence.

Extremely thin and elegant, the LG SIGNATURE TV series excels in delivering truly immersive viewing experiences. LG’s OLED is a self-emissive display technology that works without a backlight to produce true blacks, infinite contrast and unbelievably lifelike images. With exact, individual pixel control, the company’s OLED provides depth, detail and clarity that sets the LG SIGNATURE range apart from its competitors.

lg signature oled tv shows that visuals transformed into art
ultra thin oled display technology of lg signature oled tv

VISUALS TRANSFORMED INTO ART

ULTRA THIN OLED DISPLAY

In addition to infinite black expression and vivid, natural colors, LG OLED technology ensures stunning detail, even in the darkest scenes, and a wide viewing angle that allows everyone in the room to experience the same stellar picture quality. OLED also offers a faster response time, increasing users’ enjoyment of watching action-packed movies and sports events, and when gaming. By minimizing blue light exposure, it helps to boost viewer comfort and reduce eye strain. LG’s OLED panels are incredibly thin, enabling LG SIGNATURE to design TVs with incredibly slender forms that bring instant sophistication to any interior.

You May Enjoy These Articles

A variety of wines are placed on the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar through the instaview.

Excellent refrigeration for flawless wine: LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar

10/29/2020
Learn More
A variety of snacks are placed on the LG SIGNATURE Bottom-Freezer through the instaview.

Fresh food technology: LG SIGNATURE Bottom-Freezer

10/19/2020
Learn More
An infographic picture of LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED TV Z9 showing its dimension of the whole product body

Perfection realized: LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K redefines meaning of quality

5 Years Ago
Learn More