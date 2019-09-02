Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG SIGNATURE collaborates with studio Fuksas for IFA 2019 and beyond

EXHIBITION INFINITY

Renowned Architects Massimiliano and Doriana Fuksas
Present "Infinity" at LG's IFA Exhibition

LG SIGNATURE products at IFA with studio Fuksas
To give due credit to the importance of design in the creation and evolution of LG SIGNATURE, LG and international architectural firm Studio Fuksas teamed up to present Infinity at IFA 2019 in Berlin.

The Infinity installation in LG's stand highlights the LG SIGNATURE brand's design DNA as the Fuksas-curated exhibition space reflects the infinite style and possibilities that LG's ultra-premium products represent.

Massimiliano and Doriana Fuksas are standing and looking over something together

Under the philosophy of "Art Inspires Technology, Technology Completes Art," the collaborative effort communicates to visitors the symbiotic relationship between art and technology and how the two areas have long been intertwined.

Studio Fuksas, led by Massimiliano and Doriana Fuksas, is an international award-winning architectural firm whose distinctive, contemporary works can be seen around the world in airports, museums, cultural centers, churches and building interiors. Possibly its most iconic creation is the new Roma Convention Center and Hotel, a glass and steel structure that hosts an enormous translucent sculpture, the Cloud, covered in 15,000 square meters of membrane.

Overall view of LG SIGNATUE products laid on in a row at IFA 2019

* Product availability may vary by country.

For the IFA exhibition Infinity, Fuksas introduces a kaleidoscope pattern and combines it with the elegant yet simple hexagon - a familiar shape in Fuksas' works - to express the essential quality and endless possibilities of LG SIGNATURE technology and design.

The perfect geometry serves as a bridge between the kaleidoscope motif and LG SIGNATURE products, further emphasizing the quality and futuristic modernity that the brand embodies.

Notice board of explaining the concept of LG SIGNATURE at IFA 2019 by influencer Fuksas

"To me, luxury is an unconstrained, minimalistic place where people can breathe freely, rest, eat and love," said Massimiliano Fuksas.

"LG SIGNATURE embodies this, which is why I'm proud to be partnering with LG at IFA 2019. LG SIGNATURE is the interaction of art and technology in its purest form and has come to define luxury and premium in the home."

"Infinity highlights the uncompromising aesthetics and cutting-edge technology of our products in a way that I believe will resonate with IFA visitors," said Brian Na, vice president and head of LG Europe while admiring the unique collaboration that captures the essence of LG SIGNATURE.

LG SIGNATURE W9 is hung on the glass wall at IFA 2019
Two types of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator are displayed at IFA 2019
LG SIGNATURE standing air conditiner and wall mounted air conditioner are displayed at IFA 2019
LG SIGNATURE W9 is hung on the glass wall at IFA 2019
Two types of LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator are displayed at IFA 2019
LG SIGNATURE standing air conditiner and wall mounted air conditioner are displayed at IFA 2019
Visitors to LG's IFA 2019 booth of Messe Berlin Hall 18 can experience the Infinity installation featuring the full LG SIGNATURE lineup of OLED TV R and OLED TV W, Refrigerator and Bottom-freezer Refrigerator, Wine Cellar, TWINWash Pair, Air Purifier and Air Conditioner.

LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar and bottom-freezer refrigerator are displayed at IFA 2019
LG SIGNATURE Washer and Dryer combo and just wash only washing machine are displayed at IFA 2019
Overall view of LG SIGNATUE products displayed in a row at IFA 2019
LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar and bottom-freezer refrigerator are displayed at IFA 2019
LG SIGNATURE Washer and Dryer combo and just wash only washing machine are displayed at IFA 2019
Overall view of LG SIGNATUE products displayed in a row at IFA 2019
