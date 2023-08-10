About Cookies on This Site

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Sleek Simplify Design

The hidden button design makes for a seamless bodyline that is the essence of minimalism. All the buttons you need are found on the side without every compromising its clean look.

Easy Vibration On/Off

With the Vibration Alert function, users can simply turn the function on and off with a single button. ＊Vibration Alert function can be turned On and Off by pressing Vol+ button for 3 seconds.

aptX® Lossless

LG Bluetooth Stereo Headset features aptX® technology ensures audio content will always be seamlessly transmitted via Bluetooth. It also boasts the same sound quality of a standard CD. Enjoy tunes instantly and clearly. ＊aptX® is automatically enabled as long as the source deivce supports it.

HD Voice

With the VoLTE/HD Voice, the device delivers clearer sounds and users can experience calls with a high definition of speech quality. ＊Device and network dependent

Call Vibration Alert

The Call Vibration Alert informs users of an incoming call with a simple vibration that can be turned off by pushing down on the volume button. Also, if the paired devices are separated by a range of 30 feet (10 meters) or more, the headset and phone will be disconnected and the user will be informed with a vibration.

Voice Prompt

This very convenient function informs users about the Bluetooth connectivity, the battery status, the power status and the device connectivity via voice messages. The voice messages inform users about the battery status in three ways : Battery High, Battery Medium and Battery Low. So, users will always be informed about their battery status, that way they can recharge it before the battery power runs out.

SMS Reader

LG Bluetooth Stereo Headset supports SMS reading on Android™ based devices. Search the Google Play™ Store for the ‘LG BT Reader' application and install it on your device. After the LG BT Reader Application is downloaded on the users' Smartphones, the received SMS is instantly read via voice function. This is very convenient when the users are listening to music or watching a movie via their Smartphones. ＊ Users must download BT Reader App but the App is only available on Android.

