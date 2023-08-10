About Cookies on This Site

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Instant Mobile Printing

You can now wirelessly print smartphone photos even when on the move. The LG Pocket Photo Printer means that without the use of PC's or messy cables, you can print memorable photos just by pressing the 'Send' button. With Bluetooth™ and NFC support, the LG Pocket Photo can quickly print your photos without cables, wherever you are.

Easy Bluetooth Connection

Print your photos via Bluetooth™ with your iPhone or Android smartphone. *Compatible with Android version 2.2 (Froyo) / iOS version 5.1 and above.

Smart NFC Connection

Tag your smartphone to the NFC sticker on the Pocket photo to instantly run the application. * NFC only for Android

Customised Editing

Edit your photo with the LG Pocket Photo App.

Adjustable Photo Filter

You can retouch your photo with various filters for a vivid, clear, faded, shiny, blurry, warm, cold and black & white look, as well as the original image.

Posting the D-days

You will never again forget an important anniversary with the D-day icon.

DIY Photo Frame

Make your own photo frame with LG Pocket Photo App. Decorate your photos for birthdays, new year celebrations, to say thank you, and to send invitations.

Share your memories with the Photo Split Function

Share your memorable photos with family and friends with the photo split function.

Enjoyable sharing

Insert dates, venues and memos by adding QR codes onto your photos and print them out using the LG Pocket Photo App. Easily connect to Facebook, YouTube and Twitter to share your memories with friends and family.

LG Pocket photo application

Edit, print and add QR codes to your photos. Share your photos with friends and family by connecting directly to Facebook and Twitter.

No need for ink, Zink

Photo sheets are prepared with the ink pre-included.

Optimised print quality

For the best printing quality, LG smart sheets adjust the tone of colour by cleaning the print head.

Perfect wallet-size photos measuring a Compact 2 X 3

Enjoy smaller and lighter photos with LG smart sheet. You can also stick to the original photo size or adjust the size to fit inside the sheet.

Handy and Minimal design

Minimal in size and lighter than ever. Choose from two colours, pink or silver, according to your preference. *Product colour may differ depending on country.

