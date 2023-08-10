We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
-
Display
-
6.26 '' IPS FullVision drop display
Maximum resolution 1520x720 pixels, 19: 9 format,
269 PPI, Max 450 NIT, Pandaking tempered glass
Reading mode to reduce eye strain
Mini view to reduce screen size
-
Chipset
-
64-bit Octa-Core CPU up to 2GHz Mediatek MT6762
IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
-
Operating system
-
Android ™ 9 Pie
-
Size
-
161.3 x 77 x 8.7 mm
-
Weight (g)
-
172
-
SIM Type
-
Dual SIM with
SIM1 independent MicroSD slot : NanoSIM (4FF) with 4G
SIM2 support : NanoSIM (4FF) with 4G support
-
Battery
-
3500mAh non-removable Li-ion
-
Standby
-
Up to 150hrs
-
Talktime
-
Up to 10hrs
-
RAM
-
3GB
-
Internal memory
-
64GB of which about 48GB available for the user
-
Expandable Memory
-
Yes (MicroSD up to 2TB)
-
Front
-
13 Megapixel
-
Rear
-
Triple rear camera
- 16MP (78 °) with F2.0 aperture, PDAF
- 5MP with ultra-wide-angle lens (120 °) with F2.2 aperture
- 2MP depth sensor (80 °) with F2.4 aperture
-
GSM
-
Quad-Band (850/900/1800/1900MHz)
-
UMTS
-
Quad-Band (850/900/1900/2100MHz)
-
HSDPA / HSUPA
-
HSDPA 42.2 Mbps/HSUPA 5.7Mbp
-
4G LTE
-
Cat 6 (300/50Mbps) with support bands B1, B3, B7, B8, B20, B38
-
Wi-Fi
-
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Dual Band
-
NFC
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth
-
Bluetooth 5.0 BLE
-
Sensors
-
Fingerprint
-
Audio
-
DTS: X 3D surround with three audio profiles
10-band equalizer with 13 presets plus one customizable
Headphone jack 3.5mm - Yes
1W speaker located on the underside of the smartphone
-
Audio Formats
-
MP3, AAC, AAC +, e-AAC +, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, Vorbis, Flac, PCM, WMA, OPUS
-
Others:
-
AI CAM/Google Lens/DTS:X 3D Surround Sound/Google Assistant Key/Face Recognition/Fingerpring Sensor/MIL-STD 810G Compliant/Customized LG UX 7.0 interface with KnockOn functions/Capture+/downloadable Themes/EasyHome/Clip Tray/Torch/Game Tools/Dual App, Eco Playback/Music Flash
