LG Q60

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Q60

LMX525EAW

LG Q60

(2)
Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Display

6.26 '' IPS FullVision drop display
Maximum resolution 1520x720 pixels, 19: 9 format,
269 PPI, Max 450 NIT, Pandaking tempered glass
Reading mode to reduce eye strain
Mini view to reduce screen size

Chipset

64-bit Octa-Core CPU up to 2GHz Mediatek MT6762
IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

Operating system

Android ™ 9 Pie

Size

161.3 x 77 x 8.7 mm

Weight (g)

172

SIM Type

Dual SIM with
SIM1 independent MicroSD slot : NanoSIM (4FF) with 4G
SIM2 support : NanoSIM (4FF) with 4G support

BATTERY

Battery

3500mAh non-removable Li-ion

Standby

Up to 150hrs

Talktime

Up to 10hrs

MEMORY

RAM

3GB

Internal memory

64GB of which about 48GB available for the user

Expandable Memory

Yes (MicroSD up to 2TB)

CAMERA

Front

13 Megapixel

Rear

Triple rear camera
- 16MP (78 °) with F2.0 aperture, PDAF
- 5MP with ultra-wide-angle lens (120 °) with F2.2 aperture
- 2MP depth sensor (80 °) with F2.4 aperture

CONNECTIVITY

GSM

Quad-Band (850/900/1800/1900MHz)

UMTS

Quad-Band (850/900/1900/2100MHz)

HSDPA / HSUPA

HSDPA 42.2 Mbps/HSUPA 5.7Mbp

4G LTE

Cat 6 (300/50Mbps) with support bands B1, B3, B7, B8, B20, B38

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Dual Band

NFC

Yes

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.0 BLE

Sensors

Fingerprint

AUDIO

Audio

DTS: X 3D surround with three audio profiles
10-band equalizer with 13 presets plus one customizable
Headphone jack 3.5mm - Yes
1W speaker located on the underside of the smartphone

Audio Formats

MP3, AAC, AAC +, e-AAC +, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, Vorbis, Flac, PCM, WMA, OPUS

OTHERS

Others:

AI CAM/Google Lens/DTS:X 3D Surround Sound/Google Assistant Key/Face Recognition/Fingerpring Sensor/MIL-STD 810G Compliant/Customized LG UX 7.0 interface with KnockOn functions/Capture+/downloadable Themes/EasyHome/Clip Tray/Torch/Game Tools/Dual App, Eco Playback/Music Flash

