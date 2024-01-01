We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 45'' UltraGear™ OLED Curved Gaming Monitor & LG XBOOM Go XG9QBK
Monitor Details
The Display
45" WQHD (3440x1440) Curved (800R) OLED
HDR10 / DCI-P3 98.5%**
Anti-Glare / Low Reflection
The Speed
240Hz Refresh Rate
0.03ms (GtG) Response Time
WQHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1
The Technology
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
*This monitor supports the fastest refresh rate and response time as of Dec. 2022, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms, among the OLED gaming monitor.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**DCI-P3 Typical 98.5%, Minimum 90%.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
LED
-
OLED
OLED 1.5 M:1 Contrast Ratio
With 1,500,000:1 high contrast ratio, the gamer can experience almost all colors and visuals of the game intended by the creators precisely.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL(Average Picture Level).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Speaker Details
The Almighty Sound Let You Get Into the Music
*The sound may vary depending on the sound source
-
45'' UltraGear™ OLED Curved Gaming Monitor | WQHD with 240Hz Refresh Rate 0.03ms (GtG) Response Time
-
Portable Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM Go XG9QBK IP67 & 24-Hour Battery
Key Spec
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Curvature
-
800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
240
-
Response Time
-
0.03ms (GtG)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Year
-
2023
DISPLAY
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1500000:1
-
Response Time
-
0.03ms (GtG)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
240
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Curvature
-
800R
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
HW Calibration Ready
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium
-
VRR
-
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
Hexagon Lighting
-
PIP
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Others (Features)
-
Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
YES
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
YES
-
Headphone out
-
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
SOUND
-
DTS HP:X
-
YES
POWER
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
160W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
N/A
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
USB A to B
-
YES
-
Remote Controller
-
YES
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
All Spec
BARCODE (EAN CODE)
-
Barcode (EAN Code)
-
8806091811110
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
AC Adaptor
-
Yes
BATTERY
-
Battery Charging time (Hrs)
-
4
-
Battery Life (Hrs)
-
24
CONVENIENCE
-
Multipoint
-
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Dual mode)
-
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Multi mode)
-
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
-
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IP67
-
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
-
Yes/Yes
-
Lighting
-
Yes
-
Battery Indicator
-
Yes
-
Speakerphone
-
Yes
-
Security lock
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)
-
Speaker
-
524 x 245 x190 mm
-
Carton Box
-
601 x 321 x 258 mm
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
-
1ch(2Way)
-
Output Power
-
80W+40W
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Power-on mode
-
TBD
-
Stand-by mode
-
0.5W
SPEAKER
-
Woofer Unit
-
4.5" x 2
-
Tweeter Unit Size
-
1" x 1
-
Tweeter Unit Type
-
Compression Horn
-
Passive Radiator
-
Yes
GENERAL_PDR
-
The security update is supported for
-
2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight
-
7.5 kg
-
Gross Weight
-
8.9 kg
POWER SUPPLY
-
USB C-type
-
Yes(Service only)
-
AC Adaptor Jack
-
Yes
-
DC Output (USB A Type)
-
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
EQ
-
Sound Boost
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Custom EQ(App)
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.1
-
Aux in (3.5Φ)
-
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
