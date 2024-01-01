LG 45'' UltraGear™ OLED Curved Gaming Monitor & LG XBOOM Go XG9QBK

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
45GR95QE-B.XG9QBK

Products in this Bundle: 2

45GR95QE-B

45'' UltraGear™ OLED Curved Gaming Monitor | WQHD with 240Hz Refresh Rate 0.03ms (GtG) Response Time
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
Front 30 degree view

XG9QBK

Portable Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM Go XG9QBK IP67 & 24-Hour Battery

Monitor Details 

Born to Game

World's 1st 240Hz OLED Curved (800R) Gaming Monitor with 0.03ms (GtG) Response Time.

The Display

45" WQHD (3440x1440) Curved (800R) OLED

HDR10 / DCI-P3 98.5%**

Anti-Glare / Low Reflection

The Speed

240Hz Refresh Rate

0.03ms (GtG) Response Time

WQHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1

The Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

*This monitor supports the fastest refresh rate and response time as of Dec. 2022, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms, among the OLED gaming monitor.

*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

**DCI-P3 Typical 98.5%, Minimum 90%.

Panoramic Gaming View
45-inch 21:9 WQHD OLED

Panoramic Gaming View

Thanks to 21:9 WQHD OLED display with HDR10 and DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ.) wide color gamut, it can help gamers feel as if they were in the center of the game on the 45-inch large screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

SELF-LIT OLED

SELF-LIT OLED

SELF-LIT OLED Pixel provides a immersive gaming experience with its rich color expression and the contrast ratio as well as the fast response time.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • LED

  • OLED

OLED 1.5 M:1 Contrast Ratio

With 1,500,000:1 high contrast ratio, the gamer can experience almost all colors and visuals of the game intended by the creators precisely.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL(Average Picture Level).

Show Only Your Game
Anti-Glare & Low reflection

Show Only Your Game

Applying Anti-Glare & Low reflection technology can provide a better viewing experience anywhere by reducing screen distraction even in the surrounding lighting environment.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Speaker Details

LG XBOOM Go XG9 is placed on the metal table with orange lighting is on. Behind the table, stage lighting is spotlighting the wall.

Boost the Bass Light Up the Stage

With its monstrous sound and stage lighting, LG XBOOM
Go XG9 makes the party wild.
A short design film for LG XBOOM Go XG9. Play the video

The Almighty Sound Let You Get Into the Music

LG XBOOM Go XG9 is packed with industry-leading sound technology, combining powerful sound, deep bass, and stunning high notes for rich, immersive sound.

New Units Pack Thundering Sound

This is high-performance sound on the go. The two 4.5-inch woofers deliver powerful bass, and the compression horn tweeter creates a clear high-frequency response.

80W output power, Excellent Sound Quality

Music sounds even more powerful with a best-in-class 80W output. Play the music and feel the thundering bass.

Feel that Bass Even at Low Volume

The bass enhancement algorithm lets you hear and feel each distinct bass note, even when you turn the music down low.

*The sound may vary depending on the sound source

Key Spec

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Panel Type

OLED

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

Curvature

800R

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

240

Response Time

0.03ms (GtG)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

2023

DISPLAY

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Panel Type

OLED

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1500000:1

Response Time

0.03ms (GtG)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

240

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Curvature

800R

FEATURES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

Reader Mode

YES

Color Weakness

YES

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium

VRR

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Crosshair

YES

FPS Counter

YES

User Defined Key

YES

Auto Input Switch

YES

RGB LED Lighting

Hexagon Lighting

PIP

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Others (Features)

Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)

SW APPLICATION

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

YES

Dual Controller

YES

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

YES

Headphone out

4-pole (Sound+Mic)

SOUND

DTS HP:X

YES

POWER

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Power Consumption (Max.)

160W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

N/A

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

USB A to B

YES

Remote Controller

YES

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(45GR95QE-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(45GR95QE-B)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(45GR95QE-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(45GR95QE-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (45GR95QE-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
All Spec

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806091811110

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

AC Adaptor

Yes

BATTERY

Battery Charging time (Hrs)

4

Battery Life (Hrs)

24

CONVENIENCE

Multipoint

Yes

Wireless party link (Dual mode)

Yes

Wireless party link (Multi mode)

Yes

Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

Yes

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IP67

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Yes/Yes

Lighting

Yes

Battery Indicator

Yes

Speakerphone

Yes

Security lock

Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Speaker

524 x 245 x190 mm

Carton Box

601 x 321 x 258 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

1ch(2Way)

Output Power

80W+40W

POWER CONSUMPTION

Power-on mode

TBD

Stand-by mode

0.5W

SPEAKER

Woofer Unit

4.5" x 2

Tweeter Unit Size

1" x 1

Tweeter Unit Type

Compression Horn

Passive Radiator

Yes

GENERAL_PDR

The security update is supported for

2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

WEIGHT

Net Weight

7.5 kg

Gross Weight

8.9 kg

POWER SUPPLY

USB C-type

Yes(Service only)

AC Adaptor Jack

Yes

DC Output (USB A Type)

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

SBC

Yes

AAC

Yes

EQ

Sound Boost

Yes

Standard

Yes

Custom EQ(App)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.1

Aux in (3.5Φ)

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(XG9QBK)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

