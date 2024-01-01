We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32” UltraGear™ UHD 4K gaming Monitor & LG XBOOM XG5QBK Go Speaker
Monitor Details
Broaden Your True View
Nano IPS with ATW (Advanced True Wide Polarizer) enhances contrast ratio and colour expression in true wide angle and can help boost your gaming experience more realistically.
with ATW.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Better Contrast Ratio and Colour Expression
-
Angular Contrast Ratiowithout ATW Vs ATW
-
Conventional (14:1) Vs ATW (145:1)without ATW Vs ATW
ATW (Advanced True Wide Polarizer), applied to an ultra-premium display for high-level professional work for medical and expert use, covers better Angular Contrast Ratio (max.10 times) and colour coverage (max.40 times) than the display not applied the ATW in wider angle.
*Angular Contrast Ratio : The blue area represents the dark part of a pixel, so the wider blue area means the lower contrast ratio.
*NRT : It stands for New Zero Retardation TAC which ATW Pol is not applied.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Speaker Details
Feel Powerful Sound with LG XBOOM Go
-
32” UltraGear™ UHD 4K Gaming Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000
-
Portable Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM Go XG5QBK IP67 & 18-Hour Battery
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Year
-
Y22
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
-
31.5
-
Size (cm)
-
80 cm
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.)
-
360 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
450 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
160 (O/C)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Curvature
-
NO
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
Dolby Vision™
-
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 1000
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Mini-LED Technology
-
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
YES
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
HW Calibration Ready
-
Auto Brightness
-
NO
-
Flicker safe
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
NO
-
Super Resolution+
-
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
VRR
-
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
YES
-
OverClocking
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
-
NO
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
Hexagon Lighting
-
PBP
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Camera
-
NO
-
Mic
-
NO
-
Others (Feature)
-
Hexagon Lighting , DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
YES
-
Dual Controller
-
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
-
NO
CONNECTIVITY
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
YES (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
USB-C
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
Yes(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Built-in KVM
-
NO
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
NO
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Mic In
-
NO
-
Headphone out
-
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
Line out
-
NO
SOUND
-
Speaker
-
NO
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
-
NO
-
DTS HP:X
-
YES
-
Maxx Audio
-
NO
-
Rich Bass
-
NO
POWER
-
Type
-
External Power (Adapter)
-
AC Input
-
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
85W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
200W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable
-
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
718.8 x 601 x 278.0mm(Up)
718.8 x 491 x 278.0mm(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
718.8 x 421.0 x 60.2mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
-
1044 x 168 x 550mm
-
Weight with Stand
-
11.6kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
9.3kg
-
Weight in Shipping
-
15.8kg
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
All Spec
BARCODE (EAN CODE)
-
Barcode (EAN Code)
-
8806091811134
GENERAL_PDR
-
The security update is supported for
-
2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
