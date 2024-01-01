Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

Product Information Sheet
32GQ950P-B.XG5QBK

Products in this Bundle: 2
front view

32GQ950P-B

32” UltraGear™ UHD 4K Gaming Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000
UK EU
Front 30 degree view

XG5QBK

Portable Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM Go XG5QBK IP67 & 18-Hour Battery

Monitor Details

Gear Up, Game On.

Gear Up, Game On

Display

Nano IPS with ATW
UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) Display

Speed

144Hz (Overclock 160Hz)
IPS 1ms (GtG)
4K@144Hz from HDMI 2.1

Technology

VESA Certified AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Nano IPS with ATW

Broaden Your True View

Nano IPS with ATW (Advanced True Wide Polarizer) enhances contrast ratio and colour expression in true wide angle and can help boost your gaming experience more realistically.

with ATW.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

ATW

Better Contrast Ratio and Colour Expression

Angular CR

x 10

Maximum
Colour Coverage

x 40

Maximum
  • Angular Contrast Ratio
    without ATW Vs ATW
  • Conventional (14:1) Vs ATW (145:1)
    without ATW Vs ATW

ATW (Advanced True Wide Polarizer), applied to an ultra-premium display for high-level professional work for medical and expert use, covers better Angular Contrast Ratio (max.10 times) and colour coverage (max.40 times) than the display not applied the ATW in wider angle.

*Angular Contrast Ratio : The blue area represents the dark part of a pixel, so the wider blue area means the lower contrast ratio.

*NRT : It stands for New Zero Retardation TAC which ATW Pol is not applied.

Stunning Gaming Imagery.

Stunning Gaming Imagery

Nano IPS technology supports the express high-fidelity colour for reproducing vivid scenes on a 32-inch large UHD 4K screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Speaker Details

LG XBOOM Go XG5 is placed on the metal table with orange lighting is on. Behind the table, people are enjoying the music.

Play, Light and Boost.

Play the music, light up the mood and feel powerful sound with LG XBOOM Go.

Feel Powerful Sound with LG XBOOM Go

Experience LG XBOOM Go's remarkable sound that delivers deep bass and powerful sound together with LG’s latest sound technology.

New Track-Type Woofer Delivers Powerful Sound

Enjoy your favorite tracks with a track-type woofer. It produces a stunningly loud sound.

Music Comes to Life with the Sound of 20W

With powerful 20W outputs, you can rock to the beat and enjoy an elevated audio experience every time, from meditation to partying with friends.

Feel that Bass Even at Low Volume

The bass enhancement algorithm lets you hear and feel each distinct bass note, even when you turn the music down low.
All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

Y22

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

31.5

Size (cm)

80 cm

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.)

360 cd/m²

Brightness (Typ.)

450 cd/m²

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

160 (O/C)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Curvature

NO

FEATURES

HDR 10

YES

Dolby Vision™

NO

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 1000

HDR Effect

YES

Mini-LED Technology

NO

Nano IPS™ Technology

YES

Advanced True Wide Pol.

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

Auto Brightness

NO

Flicker safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Color Weakness

NO

Super Resolution+

NO

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium Pro

VRR

YES

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Crosshair

YES

FPS Counter

YES

OverClocking

YES

User Defined Key

YES

Auto Input Switch

NO

RGB LED Lighting

Hexagon Lighting

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Camera

NO

Mic

NO

Others (Feature)

Hexagon Lighting , DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)

SW APPLICATION

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

YES

Dual Controller

NO

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

LG UltraGear™ Control Center

NO

LG UltraGear™ Studio

NO

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub

NO

DVI-D

NO

HDMI

YES (2ea)

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

Thunderbolt

NO

USB-C

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

USB Downstream Port

Yes(2ea/ver3.0)

Built-in KVM

NO

LAN (RJ-45)

NO

SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

NO

Audio In

NO

Mic In

NO

Headphone out

4-pole (Sound+Mic)

Line out

NO

SOUND

Speaker

NO

Bluetooth Conectivity

NO

DTS HP:X

YES

Maxx Audio

NO

Rich Bass

NO

POWER

Type

External Power (Adapter)

AC Input

100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption (Typ.)

85W

Power Consumption (Max.)

200W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Wall Mountable

100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

718.8 x 601 x 278.0mm(Up)
718.8 x 491 x 278.0mm(Down)

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

718.8 x 421.0 x 60.2mm

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

1044 x 168 x 550mm

Weight with Stand

11.6kg

Weight without Stand

9.3kg

Weight in Shipping

15.8kg

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(32GQ950P-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(32GQ950P-B)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(32GQ950P-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(32GQ950P-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (32GQ950P-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
All Spec

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806091811134

GENERAL_PDR

The security update is supported for

2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(XG5QBK)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Find a Store Near You

Experience this product around you.

