How Lunch Became Unskippable
“When things get busy, lunch is the easiest thing to put off.
And the more I did that, the more I felt my health slowly slipping.”
On days when work piled up, skipping lunch had quietly become a habit, so from January, Ria set a New Year's goal for healthier meals: preparing a week’s worth of lunch meal prep in advance.
With her schedule so packed, it’s hard to go grocery shopping often, so she simply stocks up on plenty of vegetables in one go over the weekend.
Her refrigerator’s FreshBalancer™ adjusts humidity to suit produce storage, so even after a few days, the ingredients stay noticeably fresh.
Thanks to that, one shopping trip can carry her through the entire week of lunches.
Because everything is ready in advance, weekday lunchtimes feel much lighter.
Some days it’s a salad, other days a simple steamed dish, but the freshness is always there.
“Since everything stays fresh and neatly organised, I rarely end up skipping lunch.”
For Ria, lunch is no longer something she puts off, but something that carries her through each day and contributes to her New Year's diet plan.