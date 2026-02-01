About Cookies on This Site

Monthly LG I February

2026, The Moment
a Routine Becomes
Daily Joy

Life's Good Starts at Home

 

 

 

 

 

February, when the feeling of the new year begins to fade, and everyday life starts to move again in earnest.

What we need now isn’t the drastic change of New Year’s resolutions, but new daily routines that truly fit the lives we’re already living.

 

Follow the story of Ria as she navigates February in her own way, together with LG.

*Elements of this story and the accompanying images have been created using AI for illustrative storytelling purposes.

Special Offer

01/02/2026 ~28/02/2026

Take a look at the new story and enjoy free delivery, even on weekends. Don’t miss this special offer!

      A Small Moment of Calm to Start the Morning

      – Ria, Brand Marketer (32)

      “Between meetings and late nights… there were many days last year when I felt exhausted before the day even began. So this year I wanted to keep my mornings as time just for myself.”


      Since the start of the new year, Ria has made a habit of setting her alarm 20 minutes earlier.
      It’s a deliberate choice to leave part of her morning completely unscheduled.


      During that time, she follows a short home workout video featuring light stretching or relaxing yoga.
      When she turns on the TV, the webOS screen recommends exactly the content she's looking for, and with just a few clicks of the remote, her personal morning workout routine begins.


      “Starting the morning by focusing on myself in an environment that’s already set up makes the whole day feel lighter.”


      For Ria, this morning ritual has become a new daily routine—a brief moment before work to reset her body and breath.

      Woman doing morning yoga at home while following a workout on TV.

      A collage showing fresh meal prep and organized vegetables stored in an LG refrigerator.

      How Lunch Became Unskippable

      “When things get busy, lunch is the easiest thing to put off.
      And the more I did that, the more I felt my health slowly slipping.”


      On days when work piled up, skipping lunch had quietly become a habit, so from January, Ria set a New Year's goal for healthier meals: preparing a week’s worth of lunch meal prep in advance.


      With her schedule so packed, it’s hard to go grocery shopping often, so she simply stocks up on plenty of vegetables in one go over the weekend.
      Her refrigerator’s FreshBalancer™ adjusts humidity to suit produce storage, so even after a few days, the ingredients stay noticeably fresh.
      Thanks to that, one shopping trip can carry her through the entire week of lunches.


      Because everything is ready in advance, weekday lunchtimes feel much lighter.
      Some days it’s a salad, other days a simple steamed dish, but the freshness is always there.


      “Since everything stays fresh and neatly organised, I rarely end up skipping lunch.”


      For Ria, lunch is no longer something she puts off, but something that carries her through each day and contributes to her New Year's diet plan.

      A Weekend Routine That Eases the Week Ahead

      “When I’m completely exhausted, I end up rotting all weekend.
      Bedding really affects how I sleep, so when I can’t keep up with care, my sleep suffers too.”


      So Ria made a small change to how her weekend mornings begin.
      As soon as she wakes up, taking care of her bedding becomes the top priority of her Saturday routine, but that doesn't mean it's a particularly difficult task.
      TurboWash™360 takes care of all the dust that has accumulated throughout the week in one go.


      The process itself is simple, but the difference afterward is unmistakable.
      Knowing she can maintain fresh bedding longer, and without worrying about damage from frequent washing, brings a quiet sense of ease.


      Once the care cycle is finished, she remakes the bed with her refreshed bedding.
      In that moment, it feels like a signal that the weekend has truly begun, and the fatigue from the week slowly starts to fade.


      “The moment I pull the blanket back over myself, I feel like I’ll be able to handle the week ahead.”


      This small habit, repeated every weekend, helps reset not only the bedroom but her state of mind as well.

      A woman refreshing bedding using an LG washer as part of a calm weekend routine.

      Ria’s routines aren’t anything extraordinary, but they’re a change she added to her life this year and continues to enjoy.

      These small habits, woven into each day, may be the beginning of what shapes the year ahead.

      What will your new routine look like?

      TV product shot

      How can an LG TV help you start your morning more mindfully?

      • AI Picture Pro & AI Sound Pro
      Scenic nature on a large screen and well-balanced sound create a morning environment that helps you focus on your breathing and senses.

      • Ultra Slim Design
      Blends naturally into your everyday routine with a slim design that doesn't interrupt the surrounding space.

      Refrigerator product shot

      How can an LG refrigerator make your lunch routine healthier?

      • LinearCooling™
      Minimises temperature fluctuations to keep ingredients fresh for longer.

      • Fresh Balancer™
      Adjusts humidity to suit fruit and vegetables and help maintain stable freshness.

      Washing machine product shot

      How can an LG washer make weekends feel lighter?

      • ThinQ™
      Easily manage washing and drying with a single touch, reducing the burden of weekend mornings.

      • TurboWash™360
      Wash faster without damaging your fabrics.

      *This image is for illustrative purposes and may differ from the actual product.

          An exclusive offer to enrich your everyday moments

