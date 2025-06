Even doing daily chores can make for meaningful quality time, so we decided to share responsibilities around the house, starting with the laundry. Cihan set up the wash cycle as usual, and I took care of moving the load to the dryer.

This is a secret, but mum often forgets to put the laundry in the dryer!

Our pile of clothes looked overwhelming at first, but the WashTower made tackling the laundry simple. The dryer automatically preheated before the wash cycle finished, making the transition seamless. Together, we were able to finish everything in under an hour!