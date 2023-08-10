About Cookies on This Site

LG Pocket Photo Snap

PC389P

LG Pocket Photo Snap

All Spec

PHYSICAL

Size(W x H x D, mm)

152.5 x 107.5 x 36.4 (±0.5%)

Net Weight

383g (±1.0%)

Box Size (W x H x D, mm)

199 x 129 x 71 (±2mm)

Gross Weight

630g (±1.0%)

CAMERA

Available Pixel - Pixel Number

5M

Available Pixel - Resolution

2560 x 1920

Viewfinder (Optical Method)

Yes

KEY

On/Off

Yes

Shutter

Yes

Re-printing

Yes

IN/OUT

Key LED - On/Off LED

Yes

Key LED - Battery Status LED

Yes

Key LED - LED

Yes

USB (v3.1) - C-type USB (Device)

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Mobile - iOS Mobile

Yes

Mobile - iOS PAD

Yes

Mobile - Android Mobile

Yes

Mobile - Android PAD

Yes

Bluetooth - V4.0

Yes

Printer Engine - Resolution

310dpi

Printer Engine - Printing Time Per Sheet

45 secs (±2 secs)

Printer Engine - Max Printing #

1000 sheets

Built-In Battery - Type

Li-ion (7.4V , 1000mA)

Built-In Battery - Charging Time

150 minutes (±10%)

Built-In Battery - Printing Capacity

Min. 30 sheets

Picture Format

JPEG, PNG, BMP

POWER

Power Consumption - Max (per page)

Appx. 63W

Power Consumption - Avg (per page)

Appx. 30W

APPLICATION (APP)

OS - Android

Yes

OS - iOS

Yes

Main View - Zoom In/Out

Yes

Main View - Camera

Yes

Main View - Thumbnail View

Yes

Main View - Editing + QR

Yes

Main View - Printing

Yes

Sharing

Compatible with SNS apps on individual phone

Edit+QR - Filter

Yes

Edit+QR - Frame

Yes

Edit+QR - QR setting

Yes

Edit+QR - Photo Card

Yes

UPDATE

F/W Update - FOTA

Yes

PAPER

Type - Sticky Back

Yes

Paper Size

2.5" x 3.7"

Picture Size

2.3" x 3.5"

Resolution

310dpi

