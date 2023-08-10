LG Pocket Photo Snap

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
-
Size(W x H x D, mm)
-
152.5 x 107.5 x 36.4 (±0.5%)
-
Net Weight
-
383g (±1.0%)
-
Box Size (W x H x D, mm)
-
199 x 129 x 71 (±2mm)
-
Gross Weight
-
630g (±1.0%)
-
Available Pixel - Pixel Number
-
5M
-
Available Pixel - Resolution
-
2560 x 1920
-
Viewfinder (Optical Method)
-
Yes
-
On/Off
-
Yes
-
Shutter
-
Yes
-
Re-printing
-
Yes
-
Key LED - On/Off LED
-
Yes
-
Key LED - Battery Status LED
-
Yes
-
Key LED - LED
-
Yes
-
USB (v3.1) - C-type USB (Device)
-
Yes
-
Mobile - iOS Mobile
-
Yes
-
Mobile - iOS PAD
-
Yes
-
Mobile - Android Mobile
-
Yes
-
Mobile - Android PAD
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth - V4.0
-
Yes
-
Printer Engine - Resolution
-
310dpi
-
Printer Engine - Printing Time Per Sheet
-
45 secs (±2 secs)
-
Printer Engine - Max Printing #
-
1000 sheets
-
Built-In Battery - Type
-
Li-ion (7.4V , 1000mA)
-
Built-In Battery - Charging Time
-
150 minutes (±10%)
-
Built-In Battery - Printing Capacity
-
Min. 30 sheets
-
Picture Format
-
JPEG, PNG, BMP
-
Power Consumption - Max (per page)
-
Appx. 63W
-
Power Consumption - Avg (per page)
-
Appx. 30W
-
OS - Android
-
Yes
-
OS - iOS
-
Yes
-
Main View - Zoom In/Out
-
Yes
-
Main View - Camera
-
Yes
-
Main View - Thumbnail View
-
Yes
-
Main View - Editing + QR
-
Yes
-
Main View - Printing
-
Yes
-
Sharing
-
Compatible with SNS apps on individual phone
-
Edit+QR - Filter
-
Yes
-
Edit+QR - Frame
-
Yes
-
Edit+QR - QR setting
-
Yes
-
Edit+QR - Photo Card
-
Yes
-
F/W Update - FOTA
-
Yes
-
Type - Sticky Back
-
Yes
-
Paper Size
-
2.5" x 3.7"
-
Picture Size
-
2.3" x 3.5"
-
Resolution
-
310dpi
