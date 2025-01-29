Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
In the room, the LCD display panel on the LG washing machine is enlarged and glowing brightly. It reads 'AI Wash, Optimized cycles based on contents of laundry'.

Upgrade Your Laundry

Make laundry easy with LG's premium AI-powered washing machines

Modernise laundry with LG

Up to £400 off AI-powered Washing Machines

Free delivery for LG members only! There are two half-circle shaped sandwich boards placed. The left board features the words 'Free Delivery' with an image of a truck, while the right board has 'Free Playmobil' with an image of a washing machine and a set of Playmobil toys.

Free delivery for LG Members

Also receive a free Playmobil gift with your purchase!

In a home laundry room, a man and a dog are facing each other, with two matte black LG washing machines visible directly behind them.

Want to know more about
the new LG Washer features?

Explore the advanced and convenient features of new LG washing machines

Become an LG Member

Enjoy all the benefits of a FREE LG membership, from special discounts to exclusive services and offers.

Welcome Voucher

Get 5% off your first purchase when you join

Exclusive Pricing

Receive an extra 2% membership discount

Free Delivery

On all orders purchased on LG.com