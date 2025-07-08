We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG & FA: Elevating Every Moment Since 2017
For over half a decade, LG and the FA have shared a vision: to enhance the way football is experienced, both in the stadium and at home. Since 2017, our partnership has been built on innovation, excellence, and a passion for the game—ensuring that every fan, player, and match is supported by world-class technology.
With our premium TVs and Soundbars, we’re bringing the excitement of Wembley to living rooms across the country. Stunning picture quality, immersive sound, and cutting-edge technology ensure that fans feel every moment as if they were pitchside. Football isn’t just watched—it’s felt, experienced, and lived.
Our commitment goes beyond the screen. We’re proud to support both the men’s and women’s teams, championing inclusion and making football more accessible to all. Whether it’s in the stadium or at home, LG is dedicated to enhancing the way fans connect with the game they love.
This is more than a partnership—it’s a promise. A shared pursuit of excellence, a commitment to innovation, and a celebration of football’s enduring legacy.
Let’s go further, together.
Our Stadium Partnership
Football is more than a game—it’s a passion that unites millions, and Wembley Stadium is at the heart of those unforgettable moments. That’s why we’re excited to continue to collaborate with the FA to enhance the Wembley experience, ensuring every visit is as iconic as the history that’s been made here.
Through this partnership, we’re bringing cutting-edge technology and seamless comfort to the stadium, powered by LG Electronics. Whether it’s the energy of the crowd or the thrill of the match, we’re dedicated to creating an atmosphere where fans, players, and visitors feel the magic of football like never before.
Together with the FA, we’re pushing the boundaries of possibility, ensuring that every fan, player, and visitor feels the magic of the game. This is just the beginning—stay tuned as we embark on this thrilling journey.
Let’s go and make every moment at Wembley count!
To speak to someone about our signage and commercial TV solutions, [click here].
Our Stadium Partnership
We’re thrilled to join forces with the RFU to transform the Allianz Stadium experience into something truly extraordinary. This partnership is about more than just enhancing a venue; it’s about creating a space where dreams are realized, and history is made.
Imagine a stadium where every visit is an unforgettable experience, where the energy of the crowd is matched by the cutting-edge technology and comfort provided by LG Electronics. We’re committed to making every match day at Allianz Stadium a celebration of sport, community, and innovation.
Together with the RFU, we’re dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, ensuring that every fan, player, and visitor feels the magic of the game. This is just the beginning—stay tuned as we embark on this exciting journey.
Let’s Go, and make every moment at Allianz Stadium count!
To speak to someone about our signage and commercial TV solutions click here: