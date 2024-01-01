Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Micro Hi-Fi Audio System CM1560

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Micro Hi-Fi Audio System CM1560

CM1560DAB

LG Micro Hi-Fi Audio System CM1560

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Entity

    UK

  • System Model Name

    CM1560

AMPLIFIER

  • Power Output – Front

    5W x 2

  • Function Selector - CD/DVD

    Yes/No

  • Function Selector - DAB+

    Yes

  • Function Selector - USB Host

    Yes

  • Function Selector - Portable In

    Yes

  • Function Selector - Bluetooth

    Yes

INTERFACE

  • Audio In - USB 1

    Yes

  • Audio In - Portable In

    Yes

  • Door Lock Key (Disc)

    Yes

  • Speaker Out

    Front Left/Right

  • Radio Antenna

    DAB+

DISPLAY

  • Display - Type

    LED

  • Display - Demo

    Yes

  • Display - Dimmer

    Yes

SOUND

  • EQ - Cluster1 EQ

    Yes

  • EQ - Bypass

    Yes

  • EQ - Pop

    Yes

  • EQ - Classic

    Yes

  • EQ - Rock

    Yes

  • EQ - Jazz

    Yes

  • EQ - Bass Blast / Bass Blast+

    Yes (Bass Blast)

POWER

  • Power Requirement - Wide

    110/220V

  • Power Consumption

    15W

  • Power Off Consumption

    Under 0.5W

  • Power Consumption at stand by

    0.5W↓

AUDIO CONTROL

  • Mute

    Yes

TUNER

  • Type

    PLL

  • Band

    FM

  • Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)

    87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

  • RDS(PS, PTY, CT, RT)

    Yes

  • DAB+

    Yes

  • Station Preset

    Ran.50

  • Memory / Erase

    Yes/Yes

  • Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set

    No / No / Yes / No

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

  • Disc

    1

  • Loading Type

    Top Load

  • Playable DISC Format - Audio CD

    Yes

  • Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD

    Yes/Yes

  • Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes/Yes

  • Playable File Format - MP3

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - WMA

    Yes

  • Convenience - Repeat 1/All

    Yes/Yes

  • Convenience - Resume

    Yes

  • Convenience - Last Condition Memory

    Yes

  • Convenience - Program Play (track)

    Yes

  • Convenience - Random Play

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Function Change

    Yes

  • Convenience - Auto Power Down

    Yes

  • Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display

    Yes

  • Convenience - File/Folder search with music playing (EZ File Search)

    Yes

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

  • Remote Control Unit - Unit

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit - Model name

    MA3

  • Remote Control Unit - Battery

    AAAx2

  • Instruction Manual - Simple

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Carton Box Type

    Flexo

SPEAKER

  • Spreaker - Tweeter Unit

    1.5"

  • Speaker - Woofer Unit

    4.25"

  • Spreaker - Impedance

    6ohm

  • Spreaker - Magnetic Shielding

    No Shield

DIMENSIONS

  • Main (W x H x D / mm)

    150 x 181 x 210

  • Front Speaker (W x H x D) mm

    132 x 181 x 140

  • Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)

    386 x 257 x 354

  • Main (Net Weight / Kg)

    1.24

  • Front Speaker (kg)

    1.48 (0.74 x 2)

  • Gross Weight (Kg)

    3.555

  • Container Quantity - 40ft (HQ)

    1980

  • Container Quantity - 40ft

    1780

  • Container Quantity - 20ft

    860

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

