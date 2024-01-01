We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Micro Hi-Fi Audio System CM1560
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Entity
UK
-
System Model Name
CM1560
AMPLIFIER
-
Power Output – Front
5W x 2
-
Function Selector - CD/DVD
Yes/No
-
Function Selector - DAB+
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB Host
Yes
-
Function Selector - Portable In
Yes
-
Function Selector - Bluetooth
Yes
INTERFACE
-
Audio In - USB 1
Yes
-
Audio In - Portable In
Yes
-
Door Lock Key (Disc)
Yes
-
Speaker Out
Front Left/Right
-
Radio Antenna
DAB+
DISPLAY
-
Display - Type
LED
-
Display - Demo
Yes
-
Display - Dimmer
Yes
SOUND
-
EQ - Cluster1 EQ
Yes
-
EQ - Bypass
Yes
-
EQ - Pop
Yes
-
EQ - Classic
Yes
-
EQ - Rock
Yes
-
EQ - Jazz
Yes
-
EQ - Bass Blast / Bass Blast+
Yes (Bass Blast)
POWER
-
Power Requirement - Wide
110/220V
-
Power Consumption
15W
-
Power Off Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Power Consumption at stand by
0.5W↓
AUDIO CONTROL
-
Mute
Yes
TUNER
-
Type
PLL
-
Band
FM
-
Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
RDS(PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Yes
-
DAB+
Yes
-
Station Preset
Ran.50
-
Memory / Erase
Yes/Yes
-
Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set
No / No / Yes / No
PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE
-
Disc
1
-
Loading Type
Top Load
-
Playable DISC Format - Audio CD
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD
Yes/Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW
Yes/Yes
-
Playable File Format - MP3
Yes
-
Playable File Format - WMA
Yes
-
Convenience - Repeat 1/All
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - Resume
Yes
-
Convenience - Last Condition Memory
Yes
-
Convenience - Program Play (track)
Yes
-
Convenience - Random Play
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Function Change
Yes
-
Convenience - Auto Power Down
Yes
-
Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display
Yes
-
Convenience - File/Folder search with music playing (EZ File Search)
Yes
REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY
-
Remote Control Unit - Unit
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Model name
MA3
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery
AAAx2
-
Instruction Manual - Simple
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Carton Box Type
Flexo
SPEAKER
-
Spreaker - Tweeter Unit
1.5"
-
Speaker - Woofer Unit
4.25"
-
Spreaker - Impedance
6ohm
-
Spreaker - Magnetic Shielding
No Shield
DIMENSIONS
-
Main (W x H x D / mm)
150 x 181 x 210
-
Front Speaker (W x H x D) mm
132 x 181 x 140
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)
386 x 257 x 354
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
1.24
-
Front Speaker (kg)
1.48 (0.74 x 2)
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
3.555
-
Container Quantity - 40ft (HQ)
1980
-
Container Quantity - 40ft
1780
-
Container Quantity - 20ft
860
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
